Incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak has been told by DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson that he must deal with the Northern Ireland Protocol if he wants to see Stormont restored.Northern Ireland’s political leaders have been reacting to the news that the former chancellor will be the next prime minister, with the leader of the cross-community Alliance Party, Naomi Long, urging him to reform the devolved powersharing institutions.One of the pressing issues facing Mr Sunak will be the political crisis in Northern Ireland where there has been no functioning Assembly for months due to the DUP protest against the workings of...

7 HOURS AGO