ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to the Zacks Rank

In September, prices for a wide range of goods and services increased more than expected as inflationary pressure continued to adversely impact the U.S. economy. Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI) advanced 0.4% in September, more than the Dow Jones’ estimate of an increase of 0.3%.
ILLINOIS STATE
NASDAQ

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying

There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
Zacks.com

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 24th

BJ - Free Report) : This operator of warehouse clubs has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BJ's Wholesale...
ValueWalk

Cash Is King Now, Not Gold

While gold has long been considered a safe haven in times of market volatility, investors are actually pulling out of the metal of Midas at this moment for a somewhat different choice — cold, hard cash. Gold prices dropped 2.2% on Wednesday following a reports that the Federal Reserve might once again raise interest rates, this time by 100 basis points.
Zacks.com

Top 5 Large-Cap Stocks Set to Beat on Q3 Earnings

The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is gaining pace, with more than 650 companies slated to release their financial numbers this week. This reporting cycle will be of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession.
Benzinga

A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment

It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
wealthinsidermag.com

Investor Richard Mills Says Economy Is Rushing Into a ‘US Dollar Crisis of Epic Proportions’

While the U.S. dollar has been extremely robust in recent times, compared to a myriad of fiat currencies worldwide, a number of analysts and economists think the greenback will eventually falter in an inconceivable manner. The owner of aheadoftheherd.com, Richard Mills, published a comprehensive research post on Wednesday called “Walking Dead U.S. Dollar,” warning that “we are rushing headlong into a U.S. dollar crisis of epic proportions.” The investor thinks that within the next five years, the greenback could very well “lose its status as the world’s reserve currency.”
FLORIDA STATE
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today – Stocks See a Strong Finish to the Week

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 climbed 2.47%, 2.37%, and 2.39%, respectively. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 0.66%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 3.46%.
GEORGIA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

US stocks close the week on a positive note; SNAP, VZ decline

Wall Street ended with sharp gains on Friday, October 21, with all three major indices notching strong weekly gains, as optimism over the third quarter earnings so far has lifted the market spirits. The S&P 500 rose 2.37 per cent to 3,752.75. The Dow Jones was up 2.47 per cent...
tipranks.com

Why ServiceNow Stock (NYSE:NOW) is Outpacing the Market Today

ServiceNow has lost around half its value in the last 12 months. However, there are signs that this cloud computing leader could fend off even a down economy. Cloud computing giant ServiceNow (NASDAQ: NOW) started the week with a solid performance. It was up 2.5% in pre-market trading today and managed to keep most of those gains so far. The biggest reason for ServiceNow’s gains came from an upgrade at Guggenheim.
Benzinga

US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus

The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
kalkinemedia.com

US stocks extend gains ahead of major earnings; TSLA, PHG decline

Wall Street indices started the week higher on Monday, October 24, extending gains from the previous week, as the investors seemed to be optimistic about the earnings season, with the big tech companies scheduled to report this week. The S&P 500 rose 1.19 per cent to 3,797.34. The Dow Jones...
tipranks.com

ENPH vs. RUN: Is the Market Right about These Solar Stocks?

There is more than one approach to the solar industry, but some business models are sustainable, while others aren’t. These two solar energy stocks are opposites in every way and have completely different valuation multiples, which look justified. Solar energy stocks have been hot in recent years, especially amid...
tipranks.com

NVDA vs. INTC: Which Chip Stock Should You Dip Into?

Nvidia and Intel shares have been retreating rapidly amid the tech plunge. As the market finds its footing, both names have a lot to offer for investors seeking to get a big bang for their buck. Semiconductor stocks have taken even more damage than the overall market, thanks to what...
Benzinga

Market Volatility Decreases As Dow Jumps More Than 700 Points

U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, closing the week on a strong note. All the three major indices recorded their best week since June, with the S&P 500 and Dow adding 4.7% and 4.9%, respectively last week. The gains came despite the 10-year Treasury yield climbing to its highest level...
NASDAQ

JPMorgan CEO on the Economy: 'Be Prepared for the Worst'

Will a recession hit in 2023? That's really the big question, and many experts are convinced that economic conditions are about to decline in a serious way. That could result in widespread layoffs and a world of financial distress for many people. In fact, if you ask JPMorgan CEO Jamie...

Comments / 0

Community Policy