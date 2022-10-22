Remember back in the day when we had social media accounts on a site called Myspace? Still can't remember my password and ultimately have nothing but regrets for making my account private so my AIM crush couldn't see my profile. If you recall, one of the best things about Myspace was that we could put a playlist on our profile so we could showcase our favorite songs. It has to be one of the most missed features since Myspace's end but apparently the world's new social media app, Instagram, is testing out adding a music feature to use profiles. You can check out how that would look below!

