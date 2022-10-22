Read full article on original website
Diana's parents started posting videos of their 1-year-old daughter on YouTube in 2015. Today, she's a mega-star with 100 million subscribers.
Olena and Volodymyr Kidisyuk began posting videos of their daughter Diana when she was one year old. They share how she became a YouTube mega-star.
BBC
TikTok blamed by filmmaker for allowing abusive comments on video
A video on TikTok about sexual consent has been swamped with comments from men accusing women of alleging assault. Many of them mention Andrew Tate, the controversial influencer who has been banned from several platforms for his misogynist views. The two-minute video, from an account with about 1,700 followers, has...
3 influencers are posting photos and videos saying they were arrested for filming a video. Their followers are skeptical.
The sheriff's department for Dawsonville, the Georgia town where one influencer suggested he was arrested, had no record of any such arrest.
TMZ.com
Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
Leslie Jordan, the beloved actor and comedian has died. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Jordan was driving in Hollywood Monday morning when it's suspected he suffered some sort of medical emergency and crashed his BMW into the side of a building. Leslie was famous for his work on popular TV...
Mark Zuckerberg's dad offered him a choice — college, or a McDonald's franchise
What would the internet look like today if Zuckerberg were never made himself known to the whole world? Well, we’ll never know. But we know that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg would had the opportunity to run a McDonald’s franchise upon his father’s offer, his sister, Randi Zuckerberg, told CNN Business in an interview.
Netflix ‘login piggybackers’ can avoid ban with trick as crackdown on account sharing begins
NETFLIX is giving freeloaders a chance to move their profile off the account they've been sharing with everything in tact. Users can now migrate their profile with all their recommendations and favourites to a different account. Some might say it's a gentle nudge by the Stranger Things maker as it...
Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook Deliver Very Bad News
Meta Platforms (META) is not doing well. The social-media giant, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has been sending alarming signals for several months. It was ejected from the world's top 10 most valuable companies, and this year its market capitalization has fallen by nearly $545 billion. During the third...
How to make Facebook private and remove your account from search engines
If you want to change your privacy on Facebook, go to the option "Settings & privacy." There, you can chose what of your content is visible to whom.
Okay, I'll Be Honest: Literally Every Single One Of These Pictures Completely And Totally Blew My Mind Last Week
I'm going to be completely honest with you: My mind is completely blown.
iheart.com
Instagram Testing Out Adding Music to Profile
Remember back in the day when we had social media accounts on a site called Myspace? Still can't remember my password and ultimately have nothing but regrets for making my account private so my AIM crush couldn't see my profile. If you recall, one of the best things about Myspace was that we could put a playlist on our profile so we could showcase our favorite songs. It has to be one of the most missed features since Myspace's end but apparently the world's new social media app, Instagram, is testing out adding a music feature to use profiles. You can check out how that would look below!
techunwrapped.com
Netflix will charge you if you use a friend’s account in 2023
Netflix executives detailed their plans on Tuesday to crack down on users who share their accounts on the service streaming service, which is expected to arrive early next year. While Netflix just launched Profile Transfer, which allows users to import all of their preferences and history to a freshly created...
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
Mark Zuckerberg should dial down the metaverse crap and make Facebook 'Facebook' again
Mark Zuckerberg is going all in on the metaverse, but he should re-focus on other things. The Meta CEO should prioritize growing engagement and revenue on the company's core apps. Meta reports Q3 earnings next week and analysts have called it a "make-or-break quarter." Meta, the company formerly known as...
By the Way, A Simple Post Can’t Stop Facebook From Using Your Photos
Facebook is way bigger than all of us. I realize that's the understatement of the day, but seriously, Facebook is in almost every corner of the world. Sure, probably Russia and North Korea don't have a lot of access to social media, but in almost every country across the globe, billions of people use Facebook. I bet old Tom from Myspace regrets selling that platform for only millions.
Tim Burton says he's 'done' making Disney films and compared the process to a 'horrible big circus'
The director also revealed he would never make a Marvel film, telling Deadline, "l can't deal with a multi-universe."
Millions of Facebook users warned to change setting to stay private on the app
CHECK your Facebook settings today – you might be giving your activity away. Plenty of users may find that they've been accidentally broadcasting their Facebook habits. Your Facebook app has a special alert called the Active Status. This lets you see when your friends and connections are online, or...
From dance videos to global sensation: what you need to know about TikTok’s rise
The app has grown at breakneck speed from a simple lip sync platform to surpassing the internet behemoths in downloads
BBC
Notting Hill Carnival: Third murder arrest over rapper's death
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a rapper at Notting Hill Carnival in August. Takayo Nembhard, 21, also known by his rap name TKorStretch, was at the west London street party with his sister and friends when he was stabbed. The teenager was arrested in Bristol...
makeuseof.com
YouTube Handles Are Finally Here: Everything You Need to Know
A few common threads might come to mind when you think about social media networks like Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. One of these is account handles, which are an essential element of any social media account. YouTube has launched handles to help people find your channel. Let’s explain what they...
You Can Now Get Paid $50 an Hour to Binge-Watch TikTok Videos
A company director said of the job: "We're just looking for someone who uses the app fairly frequently and has an active social-media presence of their own."
