BBC

TikTok blamed by filmmaker for allowing abusive comments on video

A video on TikTok about sexual consent has been swamped with comments from men accusing women of alleging assault. Many of them mention Andrew Tate, the controversial influencer who has been banned from several platforms for his misogynist views. The two-minute video, from an account with about 1,700 followers, has...
TMZ.com

Leslie Jordan Dead at 67

Leslie Jordan, the beloved actor and comedian has died. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Jordan was driving in Hollywood Monday morning when it's suspected he suffered some sort of medical emergency and crashed his BMW into the side of a building. Leslie was famous for his work on popular TV...
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook Deliver Very Bad News

Meta Platforms (META) is not doing well. The social-media giant, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has been sending alarming signals for several months. It was ejected from the world's top 10 most valuable companies, and this year its market capitalization has fallen by nearly $545 billion. During the third...
iheart.com

Instagram Testing Out Adding Music to Profile

Remember back in the day when we had social media accounts on a site called Myspace? Still can't remember my password and ultimately have nothing but regrets for making my account private so my AIM crush couldn't see my profile. If you recall, one of the best things about Myspace was that we could put a playlist on our profile so we could showcase our favorite songs. It has to be one of the most missed features since Myspace's end but apparently the world's new social media app, Instagram, is testing out adding a music feature to use profiles. You can check out how that would look below!
techunwrapped.com

Netflix will charge you if you use a friend’s account in 2023

Netflix executives detailed their plans on Tuesday to crack down on users who share their accounts on the service streaming service, which is expected to arrive early next year. While Netflix just launched Profile Transfer, which allows users to import all of their preferences and history to a freshly created...
I-95 FM

By the Way, A Simple Post Can’t Stop Facebook From Using Your Photos

Facebook is way bigger than all of us. I realize that's the understatement of the day, but seriously, Facebook is in almost every corner of the world. Sure, probably Russia and North Korea don't have a lot of access to social media, but in almost every country across the globe, billions of people use Facebook. I bet old Tom from Myspace regrets selling that platform for only millions.
BBC

Notting Hill Carnival: Third murder arrest over rapper's death

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a rapper at Notting Hill Carnival in August. Takayo Nembhard, 21, also known by his rap name TKorStretch, was at the west London street party with his sister and friends when he was stabbed. The teenager was arrested in Bristol...
makeuseof.com

YouTube Handles Are Finally Here: Everything You Need to Know

A few common threads might come to mind when you think about social media networks like Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. One of these is account handles, which are an essential element of any social media account. YouTube has launched handles to help people find your channel. Let’s explain what they...

