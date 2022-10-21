Read full article on original website
NHS tightens restrictions on transgender health care, warns UK parents that transgenderism is often a 'phase'
The United Kingdom's National Health Service is forming new care plans that discourage gender-transitioning for minors, saying gender dysphoria is often a "phase."
