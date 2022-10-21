MM: How to Position and Market an Employee Benefits Platform with Vanessa Sierra, VP of Marketing at Noyo. It’s not just a platform, it’s a culture. In this episode of Marketing Mondays, Andreea Borcea interviews Vanessa Sierra, VP of Marketing at Noyo, about what they do and how they are marketing and positioning this benefits platform. Noyo’s mission is to create a seamless platform experience that allows carriers, providers, and customers easy access to the benefits available to them easily and understandably. Vanessa shares her journey with Andreea, explaining what she learned from every position she’s been in and how Noyo found her. She discusses the challenges of marketing to different types of users and why community building is becoming crucial in the health and wellness industry.

