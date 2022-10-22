Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
University Daily
Tech football handles West Virginia 48-10
Texas Tech football was back in action Saturday, defeating West Virginia 48-10 in its annual Homecoming game at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Red Raiders outscored Mountaineers 31-7 in the second half to put up their biggest conference win since 2017, according to Tech Athletics. For the second straight game, redshirt-freshman...
University Daily
Brady, Alausa crowned Homecoming King, Queen
Texas Tech crowns its 2022 Homecoming King and Queen as James Brady and Tomisin Alausa. James Brady is an agricultural communications student born in Lubbock. Brady dons the crown while representing Phi Delta Theta. Tomisin Alausa is a journalism student also studying public relations and strategic communication. Alausa will reign...
Comments / 0