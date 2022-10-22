Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hampton falls to Richmond 41-10 on Homecoming
HAMPTON (WAVY) – Reece Udinski completed 30 of 37 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns to lead Richmond past Hampton 41-10 on Homecoming Saturday at Armstrong Stadium. The Spiders (5-2, 3-1 in Colonial Athletic Association) also managed to contain the Pirates rushing attack, which was held to just 44 yards. The Pirates (4-3, 1-3 […]
Virginia Beach’s Laborn leads Marshall past JMU 26-12
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) – Virginia Beach’s Khalan Laborn ran for 151 yards with two touchdowns, the Marshall defense did not allow a point after the first quarter, and the Thundering Herd defeated James Madison 26-12. Laborn, who played at Cox High School, Ocean Lakes High School and Catholic, has surpassed 100 yards on the ground […]
Norfolk, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 8 high school 🏐 games in Norfolk. The Manor High School volleyball team will have a game with Maury High School on October 24, 2022, 13:00:00. The I. C. Norcom High School volleyball team will have a game with Granby High School on October 24, 2022, 13:00:00.
Minium: ODU Inducts Five Worthy Former Monarchs into Sports Hall of Fame
NORFOLK, Va. – Dr. Wood Selig, Old Dominion University's director of athletics, calls it "the most exclusive club on our campus." And the numbers back him up. Less than one percent of all student-athletes and coaches make the Old Dominion Sports Hall of Fame. Only five members are inducted every year, and each year, ODU has more than 400 athletes.
Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods
For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.
Granby High School evacuated after receiving bomb threat
Police are investigating a bomb threat at Granby High School in Norfolk. Authorities tell News 3 that the threat was received at 11:36 a.m. and students have been evacuated.
New band director takes on new career
New band director, Katelyn Proffitt, began her band education career at Ocean Lakes as of the 2022-2023 school year. Memories could be made by doing something that people think someone will never remember. Even though switching band directors or any person you are used to is difficult, it can be done easily.
Luria and Kiggans tied in Virginia’s 2nd District race, new poll shows
Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria and her Republican challenger Jen Kiggans are locked in a dead heat in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District race, a new poll shows.
Some area schools dismiss early due to bomb threats
Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake is canceling classes for the rest of the day after the school received another bomb threat on Monday.
Suffolk man wanted after Hampton stabbing
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man is wanted after police say a Hampton man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday night. Police say it happened on Hollywood Avenue, right off Kecoughtan Road in Hampton, just after 6 p.m. The 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for...
William & Mary alerts students to shelter in place for anonymous threat
William and Mary issued a text alert telling students on campus to shelter in place from an active threat Saturday afternoon.
Respiratory illnesses among children on the rise in Hampton Roads: CHKD official
NORFOLK, Va. — Cooler temperatures, more indoor gatherings and less mask-wearing are partly to blame for a surge in child respiratory sickness nationwide, according to health experts. They also say a rising number of babies 2 years old or under, along with older high-risk children, are coming down with...
Virginia Beach Seafood Festival
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crabs, clams, oysters, and much more! The first-ever Virginia Beach Seafood Festival will be held October 22nd at Camp Pendleton. Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Camp Pendleton. 757-800-1922. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.
Haunted Hampton Roads | The Ferry Plantation House in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For most, stepping into the Ferry Plantation House is like stepping back in time. But for a few otherworldly characters, it's just home. Cody Green was a paranormal investigator with Acid Paranormal before coming to work with the museum. He said he originally came to investigate the home but ended up falling in love with the place.
Man hurt in Saturday night shooting in Norfolk's Young Terrace neighborhood
A man was injured in a Saturday night shooting in Norfolk's Young Terrace neighborhood, according to police.
Channel Expansion Important To Hampton Roads
WILLIAMSBURG – It’s no secret the expansion of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and the widening of Interstate 64 will have major impacts on the area. However, dredging the Thimble Shoal Channel just off the coast of Virginia Beach could prove just as important. At a conference October 13...
‘It does not get easier’: Norfolk family mourns as murder remains unsolved for 7 years
There's an old saying that time heals all wounds, but each passing day is just as painful as the next for Travis Whitaker's family.
Four candidates running for Newport News mayoral race
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Soon, there will be a new mayor in Newport News. After three terms, Dr. McKinley Price is stepping away. In the running for his seat are three city council members, Saundra Cherry, Tina Vick, and David Jenkins, along with Marine Corps veteran and businessman, Phillip Jones.
The Bravest, community join together to help Virginia Beach fire captain fight cancer
VIRGINIA BEACH — Virginia Beach firefighters are rallying behind a colleague who is battling a rare form of cancer, and they’re reaching out to the public to help raise money to help his family. One opportunity to help is scheduled for this evening at The Thin Brew Line...
