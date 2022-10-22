ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

WAVY News 10

Hampton falls to Richmond 41-10 on Homecoming

HAMPTON (WAVY) – Reece Udinski completed 30 of 37 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns to lead Richmond past Hampton 41-10 on Homecoming Saturday at Armstrong Stadium. The Spiders (5-2, 3-1 in Colonial Athletic Association) also managed to contain the Pirates rushing attack, which was held to just 44 yards. The Pirates (4-3, 1-3 […]
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach’s Laborn leads Marshall past JMU 26-12

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) – Virginia Beach’s Khalan Laborn ran for 151 yards with two touchdowns, the Marshall defense did not allow a point after the first quarter, and the Thundering Herd defeated James Madison 26-12. Laborn, who played at Cox High School, Ocean Lakes High School and Catholic, has surpassed 100 yards on the ground […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
odusports.com

Minium: ODU Inducts Five Worthy Former Monarchs into Sports Hall of Fame

NORFOLK, Va. – Dr. Wood Selig, Old Dominion University's director of athletics, calls it "the most exclusive club on our campus." And the numbers back him up. Less than one percent of all student-athletes and coaches make the Old Dominion Sports Hall of Fame. Only five members are inducted every year, and each year, ODU has more than 400 athletes.
NORFOLK, VA
Terry Mansfield

Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods

For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.
NORFOLK, VA
olhscurrent.org

New band director takes on new career

New band director, Katelyn Proffitt, began her band education career at Ocean Lakes as of the 2022-2023 school year. Memories could be made by doing something that people think someone will never remember. Even though switching band directors or any person you are used to is difficult, it can be done easily.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Suffolk man wanted after Hampton stabbing

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man is wanted after police say a Hampton man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday night. Police say it happened on Hollywood Avenue, right off Kecoughtan Road in Hampton, just after 6 p.m. The 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach Seafood Festival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crabs, clams, oysters, and much more! The first-ever Virginia Beach Seafood Festival will be held October 22nd at Camp Pendleton. Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Camp Pendleton. 757-800-1922. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Haunted Hampton Roads | The Ferry Plantation House in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For most, stepping into the Ferry Plantation House is like stepping back in time. But for a few otherworldly characters, it's just home. Cody Green was a paranormal investigator with Acid Paranormal before coming to work with the museum. He said he originally came to investigate the home but ended up falling in love with the place.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Channel Expansion Important To Hampton Roads

WILLIAMSBURG – It’s no secret the expansion of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and the widening of Interstate 64 will have major impacts on the area. However, dredging the Thimble Shoal Channel just off the coast of Virginia Beach could prove just as important. At a conference October 13...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Four candidates running for Newport News mayoral race

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Soon, there will be a new mayor in Newport News. After three terms, Dr. McKinley Price is stepping away. In the running for his seat are three city council members, Saundra Cherry, Tina Vick, and David Jenkins, along with Marine Corps veteran and businessman, Phillip Jones.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

