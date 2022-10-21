Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Golf Concludes Fall Season With 10th-Place Finish at The Clerico
TULSA, Okla. – Utah State's golf team concluded the fall portion of its schedule by finishing in 10th place at The Clerical on Tuesday at the Oaks Country Club. The two-day event was scheduled for 54 holes, but due to inclement weather in the area on Monday, only two rounds were played on the par-71, 7,000-yard course.
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Cross Country’s Ben Berlin, Logan Garnica Honored by Mountain West
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State men's cross country runners Ben Berlin and Logan Garnica were both honored by the Mountain West on Tuesday for their respective performances last Thursday at the Utah Open. Berlin was named the MW Men's Athlete of the Week, while Garnica was selected as Freshman...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Volleyball Bounces Back in 3-1 Victory at Boise State
BOISE, Idaho – After losing set one, Utah State volleyball (15-7, 7-4 Mountain West) bounced right back to win the next three as USU defeated Boise State (14-8, 6-5 MW) 3-1 on Tuesday night. Three Aggies finished the match with double-digit kills as sophomore opposite side hitter Adna Mehmedovic...
utahstateaggies.com
USU SOCCER NOTES - Utah State Soccer to Celebrate Senior Day Versus Boise State
Utah State soccer (7-5-7, 4-3-3 MW) concludes its regular season schedule by hosting Boise State (8-4-7, 4-2-4 MW) on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 4 p.m. (MT) at Chuck & Gloria Bell Field. The Aggies will also be celebrating Senior Day. Both matches will be streamed live on the Mountain West Network and available at www.utahstateaggies.com/watch.
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Announces 2023 Gymnastics Schedule
LOGAN, Utah – First-year Utah State head gymnastics coach Kristin White announced the Aggies' 2023 schedule on Monday, a slate that features four home meets at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. "My staff and I are eager to announce our 2023 gymnastics schedule," White said. "We have an exciting...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Men’s Tennis Concludes Play at Utah Invite
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Utah State head men's tennis concluded play at the Utah Invite on Saturday, going 3-1 in singles play and 1-1 in doubles. In singles play, junior Stijn Paardekooper led the way for USU with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Weber State's Tristan Sarap. Seniors Javier Ruiz and Roko Savin each notched three-set wins on the day as Ruiz defeated Utah's Rian Ta, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, and Savin dispatched Utah's Charlie Spina, 6-0, 4-6, 6-1. Sophomore Christian Holmes lost, 6-4, 6-2, to Utah's Geremia Rossi. The Aggies finished the weekend with an 11-1 record in singles play at the tournament.
utahstateaggies.com
McKenzie Hunninghake Named America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State soccer freshman McKenzie Hunninghake has been named the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week for the period ending on Sunday, Oct. 23. The award is voted on by a state-wide media panel. With their sponsorship of the Student-Athlete of the Week,...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State’s Stephen Kotsanlee One of Eight Punters Named to Ray’s 8 for Week Eight
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State junior punter Stephen Kotsanlee was named to the Ray Guy Award "Ray's 8" list following week eight of the season, it was announced Monday. The "Ray's 8" list recognizes eight collegiate punters each week. From the group of eight, fans determine which punter should be named Punter of the Week by voting on the Ray Guy Award website. The Punter of the Week award will be announced on Tuesday.
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Golf in 10th Place After 18 Holes at The Clerico
TULSA, Okla. – Utah State's golf team shot a 307 (+23) in the first round of the The Clerico, which was delayed several hours due to thunderstorms in the area, on Monday at the Oaks Country Club. New Mexico State was the lone team to shoot under par on...
utahstateaggies.com
MATCH NOTES – Utah State Volleyball Takes on Boise State and UNLV
Utah State volleyball (14-7, 6-4 MW) continues its Mountain West schedule this week taking on Boise State (14-7, 6-4 MW) in Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. USU then hosts UNLV (18-3, 9-1 MW) on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 1 p.m. FOLLOW ALONG. This week's matches will...
Comments / 0