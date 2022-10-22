Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montanasports.com
FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 7 Montana falls to No. 2 Sacramento State in overtime heartbreaker
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The No. 7 Montana Grizzlies fell to No. 2 Sacramento State 31-24 in overtime on Saturday evening. Asher O'Hara's touchdown in overtime proved to be the difference as the Hornets topped the Grizzlies. The Griz fell to 5-2 on the year and 2-2 in Big Sky Conference play. Meanwhile the Hornets improved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in league play.
KCRA.com
Hornets seek first 7-0 start to a season with top-10 clash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s a top 10 brawl in FCS as two Big Sky Conference opponents clash as No. 2 Sacramento State hosts seventh-ranked Montana at Hornet Stadium on Saturday night. The Hornets sit at 6-0 overall, tied for their best start to a season since 1991 and...
Riner, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Abingdon High School football team will have a game with Auburn High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
KCRA.com
Ironman California successful in Sacramento after bomb cyclone forced last minute cancelations in 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first Ironman California competition in Sacramento has been counted as a success, according to organizers. Sunday marked the first Sacramento-area Ironman competition after the inaugural race was canceled minutes before athletes hit the course in 2021. A deluge of rain last year caused parts of the course to be deemed dangerous for racers.
viatravelers.com
14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Auburn, California
Auburn is a small, picturesque California town 30 miles northeast of the state’s capital city of Sacramento and due north of Folsom Lake. The town sits at Interstate 80 and California Highway 49. The region is divided into North Auburn and Auburn, and history and topography are the primary differences.
Man fatally shot after CA high school football game
A man died in a California shooting Friday night in a Sacramento parking lot after a high school football game, police said.
davisvanguard.org
Anti-Semitic Graffiti in Residence Hall Sparks Outrage among Students
DAVIS, CA-–On October 13, swastikas were drawn in Alder Hall and were swiftly removed by the UC Davis Police Department, the third antisemitism event on campus since August. The article also mentioned one of these incidents, where banners with antisemitism messages were hung on a bicycle overpass. This uptick...
New Placer County development brings thousands of homes, higher education near Roseville
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Placer County officials held a ceremonial groundbreaking Friday for the major Placer One development. Once complete, the new master-planned community near Roseville will include thousands of new homes, a satellite campus for Sacramento State and Sierra College, along with retail and recreation. Placer One is a...
Man killed in shooting during Sacramento high school football game
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was killed after gunshots rang out during a disturbance outside of a Sacramento high school football game Friday. Authorities say the disturbance involved a group of around 20 people who are not believed to be students. According to police, around 10 p.m. Friday, as...
KCRA.com
UC Davis police to focus on traffic safety after 22 crashes this fall
DAVIS, Calif. — The UC Davis Police Department is looking into what appears to be an increase in crashes on campus this fall. Many of the crashes involve bikes and electric scooters. There have been 22 crashes this fall, according to police. They said they are still looking into...
PG&E grants 1,100 acres of forest to CAL FIRE for demonstration forest
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE has been given 1,151 acres of forest from PG&E in Placer and Nevada counties as part of their planned 2,618 acre demonstration forest. This land, located at the headwaters of the American River in Sierra Nevada forestlands was acquired by CAL FIRE in partnership with the Placer Land […]
West Sacramento home gets sprucing in time for the holidays
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An 81-year-old’s home in West Sacramento is getting a much-needed sprucing up just in time for the holidays as part of a city-wide effort to improve older neighborhoods. It’s usually pretty quiet on Burrows Street in West Sacramento, but not on this day. Today...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
One person killed in parking lot after shooting during game at Grant High School
Sacramento police said one person was killed Friday night after a shooting occurred in the parking lot during the football game between Grant High School and Monterey Trail High School. The game was not interrupted and no one else was hurt. According to police, there was some type of altercation...
Longtime CapRadio employee, 70, killed in lunchtime shooting in Sacramento
According to loved ones, Charles Starzynski was going to his regular game of pinochle and lunch with friends.
Gabriel Iglesias and other acts to perform at Thunder Valley’s new venue
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Comedian Gabriel Iglesias and a few others will perform at Thunder Valley’s new entertainment venue in February, according to a press release from the casino. Iglesias, who also goes by the nickname “Fluffy,” will have two shows at The Venue at Thunder Valley on Feb. 24-25, 2023. According to Thunder Valley’s […]
'Historical families will be erased': A West Sacramento family fights to keep home from being demolished
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Imagine your family home being uprooted and it’s not your decision. The I Street Bridge Replacement Project will further connect Sacramento and West Sacramento, but right now it has a family in distress. They say the project to replace the 110-year-old Bridge will tear down their home.
Sacramento homicide suspect arrested in Hawaii, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Hawaii was arrested in connection with a September killing in Sacramento, the police department said. Sacramento Police on Friday said 34-year-old Toese Asiata was arrested in Honolulu on a homicide warrant. The homicide that Asiata is a suspect in happened on Sept. 13. Police responded to reports of […]
KCRA.com
Police: Man dies after shooting during Grant-Monterey Trail football game
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting outside a Friday football game in Sacramento is now being investigated as a homicide, according to police. A man in his mid-twenties died from his injuries related to the shooting, according to a department spokesperson at the scene early Saturday morning. "This violence is...
These serial killers all have ties to Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Throughout the 1970s and 80s, several unsolved murders and crimes in Sacramento and other parts of California were later traced back to people with connections to Sacramento. The individuals that went on the separate crime sprees became known as the serial killers with connections to Sacramento, including the Golden State Killer, […]
ca.gov
Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 10.21.22
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Mona Badie, 43, of Gold River, has been appointed Public Advisor at the California Energy Resources Conservation and Development Commission (California Energy Commission). Badie has been Advisor to Commissioner Monahan at the California Energy Commission since 2021, where she was an Advisor to Vice Chair Scott from 2020 to 2021 and an Attorney from 2015 to 2020. She was an Attorney at the California Department of Housing and Community Development from 2010 to 2015 and an Attorney at Legal Services of Northern California and California Rural Legal Assistance from 2005 to 2010. Badie earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $168,432. Badie is a Democrat.
Comments / 0