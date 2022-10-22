Read full article on original website
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Once-troubled building in Brooklyn Park to become youth empowerment center
An intersection in Brooklyn Park that's long been a hotspot for crime is getting new life. For more than a year, the violence intervention group Minnesota Acts Now has been patrolling the intersection of 63rd and Zane without guns, forming connections with community members and working to make the area safer.
Family and friends celebrate Ladavionne Garrett’s 12th birthday after boy survived shooting
MINNEAPOLIS — “Every day is something new, something different with him,” said Sharrie Jennings. Jennings is Ladavionne Garrett Jr.'s grandmother. “Monday, he will be 12 years old. We’re celebrating his birthday today. He goes to PT, OT, speech. He’s moving his body a lot more. He’s making noises and sounds now,” said Jennings.
Always searching for a story: Curiosity drives Eden Prairie resident Mike Max
It’s midday in downtown Minneapolis, and Mike Max’s curiosity is on full display. Listen to him conversing with people on the sidewalks, people he sees every day — the curiosity is there. Watch him taking in the answers as he talks with members of an organization hired by the city of Minneapolis to help curb [...]
Couple celebrating anniversary help officer dragged by truck
WOODBURY, Minn. (KARE) - A couple celebrating their wedding anniversary were in the right place at the right time to help a police officer who was dragged by a driver in an allegedly stolen truck. John and Jessica Norring went pillow shopping Tuesday at a JCPenney in Woodbury, Minnesota. It...
Wilting funeral flowers felt like a second death, so this artist painted a permanent garden for her mother
MINNEAPOLIS — After losing her mother Marilyn in August, Arianne Zager received a "flood of flowers." While she was grieving, those flowers slowly wilted. "Watching the flowers wilt and dissipate on their own was really upsetting," Zager said. "So I decided to paint her a garden that could stay forever."
Emmett Till's family attends Twin Cities Film Fest screening of "Till"
MINNEAPOLIS – The Twin Cities Film Fest kicked off Thursday night with an emotional, powerful film."Till" is based on the true story of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old Black boy who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955.The film centers around Till's mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, her relationship with her son and her quest for justice after his brutal murder."It is mixed emotions because this is a true story. It's our family you're gonna see on screen," said Deborah Watts, a cousin of Emmett Till and co-founder of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation.Watts attended the film festival screening of the film with her...
Minneapolis asks for public’s help to ‘re-envison’ George Floyd Square
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The intersection where George Floyd died, 38th and Chicago, or George Floyd Perry Square, has been a place of peace, protest and violence. Now, more than two and half years after Floyd’s murder, the City of Minneapolis is asking for the community’s input as it looks to the future of a space that many consider sacred.
Minnesota Neighborhood Terrorized By Serial Groper On A Skateboard
Not sure exactly why there seem to be so many creeps, perverts and whatever else you can call them but they seem to pop up in the news all the time. According to fox9.com, some families in a Minneapolis neighborhood are extremely concerned about what's been happening the last few months in their normally tranquil Minneapolis neighborhood.
Groups want fire stations to store community Narcan supply
ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police have responded to 32 nonfatal overdoses this month alone. Toxicology results aren't in yet but police suspect there have been nine fatal overdoses this month, according to a department spokesperson. To fight the opioid crisis, officers are now equipped with two supplies...
Little Tijuana Is an All-Star Dive Bar
Who floats an artichoke amaro on top of a slushy-machine piña colada? Cynar, the amaro in question, is bitter, intense, and the color of old blood. When it floats on top of a drink, it spreads out for maximum fragrance dispersal, sending up notes like pipe tobacco and green tomato. In stark contrast, a slushy-machine piña colada is something sweet that smells a little like a beach vacation when you were 12, prompting memories of the fake coconut fragrance in Coppertone sunscreen and shuffling up to vending machines in sandy flip-flops. I’d tend to guess that most people who want an artichoke amaro imagine themselves on the Italian Riviera in Prada, and consequently wouldn’t want it on top of a slushy piña colada. Most people who enjoy slushy piña coladas, I’d theorize, see themselves as ideally chillaxing on a pool float and don’t want bitter botanical aperitifs showing up to demand thoughts about Italian drinking culture. But for the very thin slice of humanity that finds this pairing of amaro and slushy hilarious and delightful, behold the new Little T, the greatest thing to happen to Minneapolis bar culture since the pandemic first appeared.
University of Minnesota continues cleaning of mold in freshman dorm
MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota is continuing inspections and cleaning of dorm rooms with mold found in air vents, a spokesman said on Friday.Two weeks ago, the school confirmed it collected samples of a fungus found in the 17th Avenue Residence Hall, where some students who live there said they had been feeling ill for weeks before the discovery.Now 115 rooms so far have been cleaned, according to the university, after inspectors determined it was mold.Natalie Heer said she was among those experiencing this while living there. She said she had irritated eyes and congested sinuses and her sickness impacted her...
Second Black person ever to serve on Robbinsdale school board seeks reelection
Raised on the South Side of Chicago as the second youngest of 10 siblings, Sharon Brooks Green often tagged along to local block meetings where her mother served as secretary. Those experiences set the stage for Brooks Green to not only serve as a block club president herself as an adult, but also provided the springboard and lifelong quest for community advocacy and political leadership.
Toddler shot in Minneapolis Saturday night
A toddler was hospitalized Saturday night after being shot in Minneapolis. The girl suffered what police are calling a non-life-threatening gunshot wound when shots were fired outside a home on the 2200 block of 5th Ave. N around 10:06 p.m. Police say the girl was inside the residence when they...
Massive Disco Hit Was Made Right Here In Minnesota
The Classic Disco Hit, Funkytown, Is Minnesota Born!. A town to keep me movin' keep me groovin' with some energy. Well I talk about it talk about it talk about it talk about it. Well I talk about talk about talk about movin'. Gotta move on Gotta move on Gotta...
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their Disappearances
The following individuals are listed as missing from the state of Minnesota with very little information. If you have any information on any of these cases, please contact Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Minneapolis invests $1.2M more in tiny-home shelter Avivo Village
MINNEAPOLIS – Avivo Village, the Minneapolis homeless shelter comprised of 100 indoor tiny homes, is getting more funding from the city.The Minneapolis City Council approved $1.2 million for the nonprofit, bringing its total city-sourced funding to $4.8 million since it opened last year.Mayor Jacob Frey says the shelter's model - consisting of "secure, private dwellings and wraparound services" - is a successful one."When people get the dignity of their own space, they can better take the next step toward permanent housing," Frey said.WCCO recently reported on the nearly 200 police visits made to Avivo Village since March of 2021,...
The Marsh wellness center in Minnetonka to close two years after being gifted to YMCA
The Marsh at 15000 Minnetonka Blvd. in Minnetonka, Minn. Courtesy of YMCA of the North. An influential integrative wellness center in Minnetonka will close this year, nearly four decades since its founding by the late industry pioneer Ruth Stricker. Stricker's family gifted The Marsh to the YMCA of the North...
A Haunted House in Monticello
After experiencing spooky and ghostly things inside her house, Sarah Washatka joins TCL to get a live reading from our Happy Medium Jodi Livon. A can’t miss segment that will leave you amazed. Check out Jodi Livon live at her show “An Evening with Jodi Livon, Communicating with Your Angels, Guides and Those on the Other Side” on November 3rd at the Minnetonka Community Center.
U of M reverses course on allowing graduates to walk the stage, receive diplomas
(Minneapolis, MN) -- University of Minnesota officials say they are working on options that would allow all graduates to walk the stage and receive their diplomas. Several colleges sent emails to students this week indicating that a joint spring semester ceremony would be held at Huntington Bank Stadium, shutting down the opportunity for seniors to be individually recognized. Officials are reversing course after a student-led petition protesting the move received more than six thousand signatures. Most graduations are usually held at 3M Arena in Mariucci, which is closed for renovations.
After outcry, U of M will reconsider allowing students to walk for graduation
MINNEAPOLIS — Just days after some University of Minnesota colleges announced plans to consolidate spring graduation ceremonies - and eliminate individual students walking across the stage to receive their diplomas - student backlash has led college leaders to reconsider. Walking can seem like a rite of passage for any...
