Minneapolis, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

actionnews5.com

Couple celebrating anniversary help officer dragged by truck

WOODBURY, Minn. (KARE) - A couple celebrating their wedding anniversary were in the right place at the right time to help a police officer who was dragged by a driver in an allegedly stolen truck. John and Jessica Norring went pillow shopping Tuesday at a JCPenney in Woodbury, Minnesota. It...
WOODBURY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Emmett Till's family attends Twin Cities Film Fest screening of "Till"

MINNEAPOLIS – The Twin Cities Film Fest kicked off Thursday night with an emotional, powerful film."Till" is based on the true story of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old Black boy who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955.The film centers around Till's mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, her relationship with her son and her quest for justice after his brutal murder."It is mixed emotions because this is a true story. It's our family you're gonna see on screen," said Deborah Watts, a cousin of Emmett Till and co-founder of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation.Watts attended the film festival screening of the film with her...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis asks for public’s help to ‘re-envison’ George Floyd Square

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The intersection where George Floyd died, 38th and Chicago, or George Floyd Perry Square, has been a place of peace, protest and violence. Now, more than two and half years after Floyd’s murder, the City of Minneapolis is asking for the community’s input as it looks to the future of a space that many consider sacred.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Neighborhood Terrorized By Serial Groper On A Skateboard

Not sure exactly why there seem to be so many creeps, perverts and whatever else you can call them but they seem to pop up in the news all the time. According to fox9.com, some families in a Minneapolis neighborhood are extremely concerned about what's been happening the last few months in their normally tranquil Minneapolis neighborhood.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Groups want fire stations to store community Narcan supply

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police have responded to 32 nonfatal overdoses this month alone. Toxicology results aren't in yet but police suspect there have been nine fatal overdoses this month, according to a department spokesperson. To fight the opioid crisis, officers are now equipped with two supplies...
SAINT PAUL, MN
mspmag.com

Little Tijuana Is an All-Star Dive Bar

Who floats an artichoke amaro on top of a slushy-machine piña colada? Cynar, the amaro in question, is bitter, intense, and the color of old blood. When it floats on top of a drink, it spreads out for maximum fragrance dispersal, sending up notes like pipe tobacco and green tomato. In stark contrast, a slushy-machine piña colada is something sweet that smells a little like a beach vacation when you were 12, prompting memories of the fake coconut fragrance in Coppertone sunscreen and shuffling up to vending machines in sandy flip-flops. I’d tend to guess that most people who want an artichoke amaro imagine themselves on the Italian Riviera in Prada, and consequently wouldn’t want it on top of a slushy piña colada. Most people who enjoy slushy piña coladas, I’d theorize, see themselves as ideally chillaxing on a pool float and don’t want bitter botanical aperitifs showing up to demand thoughts about Italian drinking culture. But for the very thin slice of humanity that finds this pairing of amaro and slushy hilarious and delightful, behold the new Little T, the greatest thing to happen to Minneapolis bar culture since the pandemic first appeared.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

University of Minnesota continues cleaning of mold in freshman dorm

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota is continuing inspections and cleaning of dorm rooms with mold found in air vents, a spokesman said on Friday.Two weeks ago, the school confirmed it collected samples of a fungus found in the 17th Avenue Residence Hall, where some students who live there said they had been feeling ill for weeks before the discovery.Now 115 rooms so far have been cleaned, according to the university, after inspectors determined it was mold.Natalie Heer said she was among those experiencing this while living there. She said she had irritated eyes and congested sinuses and her sickness impacted her...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Second Black person ever to serve on Robbinsdale school board seeks reelection

Raised on the South Side of Chicago as the second youngest of 10 siblings, Sharon Brooks Green often tagged along to local block meetings where her mother served as secretary. Those experiences set the stage for Brooks Green to not only serve as a block club president herself as an adult, but also provided the springboard and lifelong quest for community advocacy and political leadership.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
Bring Me The News

Toddler shot in Minneapolis Saturday night

A toddler was hospitalized Saturday night after being shot in Minneapolis. The girl suffered what police are calling a non-life-threatening gunshot wound when shots were fired outside a home on the 2200 block of 5th Ave. N around 10:06 p.m. Police say the girl was inside the residence when they...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis invests $1.2M more in tiny-home shelter Avivo Village

MINNEAPOLIS – Avivo Village, the Minneapolis homeless shelter comprised of 100 indoor tiny homes, is getting more funding from the city.The Minneapolis City Council approved $1.2 million for the nonprofit, bringing its total city-sourced funding to $4.8 million since it opened last year.Mayor Jacob Frey says the shelter's model - consisting of "secure, private dwellings and wraparound services" - is a successful one."When people get the dignity of their own space, they can better take the next step toward permanent housing," Frey said.WCCO recently reported on the nearly 200 police visits made to Avivo Village since March of 2021,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
twincitieslive.com

A Haunted House in Monticello

After experiencing spooky and ghostly things inside her house, Sarah Washatka joins TCL to get a live reading from our Happy Medium Jodi Livon. A can’t miss segment that will leave you amazed. Check out Jodi Livon live at her show “An Evening with Jodi Livon, Communicating with Your Angels, Guides and Those on the Other Side” on November 3rd at the Minnetonka Community Center.
MONTICELLO, MN
willmarradio.com

U of M reverses course on allowing graduates to walk the stage, receive diplomas

(Minneapolis, MN) -- University of Minnesota officials say they are working on options that would allow all graduates to walk the stage and receive their diplomas. Several colleges sent emails to students this week indicating that a joint spring semester ceremony would be held at Huntington Bank Stadium, shutting down the opportunity for seniors to be individually recognized. Officials are reversing course after a student-led petition protesting the move received more than six thousand signatures. Most graduations are usually held at 3M Arena in Mariucci, which is closed for renovations.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

