Review: The Clock Has Struck! Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' is the Most Brilliantly Cutting and Honest Album The Star Has Ever Mode

Taylor Swift Reveals Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' Secret in 'You're on Your Own, Kid'?
Fans of Taylor Swift believe she disclosed the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' fourth child in a stanza of her song "You're On Your Own, Kid." Twitter users got into a frenzy over the possibility that the 32-year-old pop diva had revealed the unborn child's name prior to his or her arrival in February or March 2023.
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' is Proof 'Lazy' Rappers Are Losing Out to Pop Artists?
According to Eminem's artist Westside Boogie, Billboard's piece on hip-"magic" hop's dwindling is spot-on. He implied that the huge success of Taylor Swift's "Midnights" is a good evidence. Westside Boogie claims that rappers have been losing their craft. TMZ Hip Hop saw the Compton-born MC at LAX over the weekend...
Boy George Says Kim Kardashian Should BE Terrified of Kanye West
Boy George has criticized Kim Kardashian for failing to criticize her ex-husband Kanye West for his antisemitic remarks. West, 45, has been unanimously denounced for spreading a variety of hateful sentiments on the Jewish community, including a tweet that proclaimed "death con 3 on Jewish people." His outspoken beliefs have...
Meghan Markle reveals she discovered she's 43% Nigerian after doing a genealogy test - and tells her latest Archetypes podcast that she's 'going to start to dig deeper into' her heritage
Meghan Markle has revealed that she discovered she is 43 per cent Nigerian after doing a genealogy test 'a couple years ago' when speaking in her latest Archetypes episode. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, said she is 'going to start to dig deeper into all this' during her discussion with comedians Issa Rae and Ziwe Fumudoh on her new podcast instalment, titled 'Upending The Angry Black Women Myth'.
Austin Butler Says THIS Elvis Presley Song Damaged His Voice
Austin Butler has been earning recognition for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in the "Elvis" movie. Baz Luhrmann formally offered the musical drama film, "Elvis," featuring the former Disney Channel and Nickelodeon star. Aside from his near-perfect visuals to bring back Presley through the film, Butler also received praise for singing the King of Rock and Roll's songs in the movie.
Zuri Craig Dead at 44: What Was 'America's Got Talent' Star's Cause of Death?
Zuri Craig, who made it to the "America's Got Talent" finals in 2015, has died. He was 44. Craig's family confirmed the crooner's passing in a post on Instagram. The bereaved loved ones shared a poster where they shared their heartbreaks with everyone. "It is with profound sadness that we...
Kanye West Net Worth 2022 (Updated): Rapper Removed from Forbes' Billionaire List After Sacked Adidas Deal
The month of October hasn't been that exactly favorable to Kanye West. Following a flurry of controversial statements starting from publicly criticizing the "Black Lives Matter" movement to launching his "White Lives Matter" statement shirts. Kanye has managed to trigger almost everyone on the internet, well, except those who still believe in him.
Bono Pushes Back 'Songs Of Ascent' Release In Favor Of AC/DC-Inspired Album
U2 fans who have been anticipating the release of "Songs of Ascent' might have to wait a little bit longer because Bono just dropped a bombshell-they're going to put out an AC/DC-inspired album. In his interview with The New York Times, the 62-year-old revealed that the band wants to release...
John Lennon Penned 'Best the Beatles Song' For THIS Person — And It Was Not Yoko Ono
John Lennon made hit songs for The Beatles before his death, and the best one he created was dedicated to one person. Among the songs The Beatles dropped, Lennon once worked by himself and created one of the "best songs he had ever written" alone: "Across the Universe." The track,...
Matthew Perry departed Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio film after his heart ‘stopped’ for five minutes
"Friends" star Matthew Perry revealed that due to a medical scare, he decided to pull out of Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep's film, "Don't Look Up."
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Camp Half-Blood Goes Global! We Got a Chance to Talk To Star of the Japan Adaptation of the 'Percy Jackson' Musical Keito Ok
With the recent cast reveals for the upcoming Disney+ Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, Percy Jackson has become a hot topic. However, you may not be aware that Rick Riordan's highly-acclaimed YA series has also received another adaptation. A musical version opened on Broadway back in the year 2019. Now, that same musical has made its way over to Japan!
Is Kanye West Over? Completed Documentary Gets Scrapped, Talent Agency Drops Rapper
Kanye West is subject to a lot of controversies over the years and most especially in recent news, which is probably why it is no surprise that the rapper has several documentaries made about him. According to reports, earlier this year, Netflix made a documentary about him entitled "Jeen-Yuhs," which...
Cardi B 'Disappointed' At Madonna For This Comment: 'It's About The Tone!'
As Madonna celebrated the 30th anniversary of her controversial book entitled "S.E.X.," the superstar shared an Instagram Story talking about the struggles she had to face during the early stages of her career. "I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an...
Slipknot on Download Festival 2023: Corey Taylor Finally Addresses Possibility
Slipknot's leader, Corey Taylor, may or may not have confirmed or refuted Slipknot's headline status at the Download Festival next year. He gave an answer as vague as possible and knew that fans would be pissed by what he said. But then, it is the best he could do. During...
Katy Perry Made Fun Of During Her 'Play' Performance Because She CANNOT Do This
She is typically the consummate professional, awe-inspiring admirers with her enviable dance moves and soaring vocals. However, Katy Perry's admirers were quick to joke that the normally well-oiled machine experienced a "glitch" on Monday night when her eyelid appeared to become caught during her Las Vegas residency. In footage shared...
Hollywood Vampires Tour: Here's How To Get Tickets To Johnny Depp Band's Concert
Here's when and how fans can avail of Johnny Depp and Hollywood Vampires tour tickets. Depp has been busy in the music industry in the past months since winning the defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard. He started touring with Jeff Beck, with who he has been friends with since 2016, and released a new album with him.
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi To Host the 2022 MTV EMAs: This Is What We Know So Far!
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are officially hosting the 2022 MTV EMAs. The entire tenor of an awards show is largely reliant on whoever is set to host it. It determines the entire vibe of the night. The hosts are responsible with keeping the world engaged, interested, and entertained. It is a big responsibility and a big honor for any who are chosen. This year, we can rest easily that the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards are in good hands. It has been officially announced that Rita Ora and Taika Waititi will be co-hosting the thrilling night of music and celebration.
Kanye West Losing It? Gene Simmons Urges Rapper To Take His Medications After Continuous Antisemitic Posts
Kanye West made everyone furious with his recent antisemitic statements. As West's outbursts against Jews continue, more notable celebrities and artists broke their silence and slammed the rapper over his choice. Even KISS bassist, Gene Simmons, recently shared his opinion about the damaging issue. In his interview on "Piers Morgan...
Slipknot Disbanding? Real Meaning of 'The End, So Far' Explained
Slipknot members have been addressing disbandment rumors which surfaced after releasing the album "The End, So Far." This time, Jay Weinberg shared his thoughts about the buzz and explained how they came up with the title. On September 30, the full album "The End, So Far" was released. It served...
Kanye West Claims 'Django Unchained' Was His Idea: 'I Pitched To Jamie Foxx, Quentin Tarantino!'
Did Kanye West really come up with the plot of "Django Unchained?" The rapper claimed that it was his idea that he pitched to Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino. The 45-year-old rapper had a sit-down interview with Piers Morgan, where he shared the allegations, "Tarantino can write a movie about slavery where-actually him and Jamie [Foxx], they got the idea from me because the idea for 'Django' I pitched to Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino as the video for 'Gold Digger'. And then Tarantino turned it into a film."
