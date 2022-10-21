Review: The Clock Has Struck! Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' is the Most Brilliantly Cutting and Honest Album The Star Has Ever Mode

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are officially hosting the 2022 MTV EMAs. The entire tenor of an awards show is largely reliant on whoever is set to host it. It determines the entire vibe of the night. The hosts are responsible with keeping the world engaged, interested, and entertained. It is a big responsibility and a big honor for any who are chosen. This year, we can rest easily that the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards are in good hands. It has been officially announced that Rita Ora and Taika Waititi will be co-hosting the thrilling night of music and celebration.

9 HOURS AGO