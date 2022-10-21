ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Status of Packers WR Sammy Watkins 'up in the air' for Week 7 vs. Commanders

By Zach Kruse
 2 days ago
The Green Bay Packers are still deciding if veteran receiver Sammy Watkins will be activated from injured reserve and play on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Coach Matt LaFleur said the Packers want to see how Watkins feels after practicing all three days this week before making a decision on his playing status for Sunday.

“It’s kind of the up in the air right now, I’d say,” LaFleur said Friday. “He’s gotten through practice the last couple days. We’ll see how he responds. Certainly, I think we’d like to get him out there, but at the same time, you don’t want to put a guy at further risk. We’ll just see where he’s at.”

Watkins, who has a long history of hamstring and lower-body injuries, was designated for return on Wednesday, opening the team’s 21-day window to bring him back to the 53-man roster.

The Packers can activate Watkins from injured reserve on Saturday and have him available on Sunday. He’s missed the last four games while recovering from a hamstring injury.

Getting back Watkins this week would provide a much-needed boost for an offense that won’t have Randall Cobb (ankle) or Christan Watson (hamstring). Both were ruled out on Friday.

If Watkins doesn’t return, the Packers would be down to Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs, Amari Rodgers and Samori Toure at receiver, although Juwann Winfree – who is out of elevations – could be signed from the practice squad. Travis Fulgham is also available on the practice squad.

Through the first two games of 2022, Watkins caught six passes for 111 yards, including a three-catch, 93-yard performance against the Bears in Week 2.

