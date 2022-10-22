Read full article on original website
Travis Dillard
Mr. Travis Dillard, age 86 of Rosston, Arkansas, passed away Saturday October 22, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by Brazzel/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
James Gilbert
Mr. James R Gilbert, age 84 of Texarkana, Texas, formerly of Hope, Arkansas, passed away Sunday October 23, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas. Graveside service will be 10:00am Wednesday October 26, 2022, at Westmoreland Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope,. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
David Brian Moses, Jr., 37, of Hope
David Brian Moses, Jr., 37 of Hope, gained his wings October 20th. David was born in Baytown, Texas on July 26th, 1985. He was kindhearted, loving, and a ray of sunshine no matter where he was. He was a loving husband, son, brother, and friend. David was preceded in death...
Barbara Odom
Mrs. Barbara Odom age 90 of Hope, Arkansas passed away Thursday October 20, 2022, at her home. Graveside service will be 10:00AM Thursday October 27, 2022, at Bowen Cemetery Delight, Arkansas. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
Tommy Brown
Mr. Tommy Brown age 63 of Hope, Arkansas, passed away Thursday October 20, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by BRAZZELOakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, Eddie Brazzel, Director www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
HCHS to hear Jenny Vann story
HOPE – Have you ever heard about the life of Jenny Vann Vaughn of Hempstead County and how she woke up at her own funeral wake in 1866? Come hear about her story and the current funeral exhibit at Historic Washington State Park by HWSP Historian, Chris Adams at the meeting of the Hempstead County Historical Society.
High winds don’t phase Emmet fun fest
EMMET – A blustery Saturday afternoon didn’t deter folks from coming to the Second Annual Emmet Fun Festival. The festival had three locations, the old school, the former baseball field and Fireman’s Park, each getting its share of visitors. The baseball field had games, a trick pony, face painting and a petting zoo, which was popular with children who had issues with the petting part and wanted to hold and cuddle the animals. The “zoo” included, goats, chickens, rabbits, a duck and kittens. There was a constant line in front of the face painting tent, keeping the painter working non-stop.
Church members enjoy steak dinner
SUTTON – Members of the Harmony Church on the Sutton Community in Nevada County had the annual steak supper in the church’s pavilion Saturday. the members dined on steak, baked potatoes, salads, casseroles and an assortment of desserts. About 25 attended the event.
Wolves post 47-20 win over Smackover
PRESCOTT – Friday night’s game between Prescott and Smackover was a strange one. However, the Wolves remain undefeated with a 47-20 win over the Buckaroos. The first half went quickly, taking a bit more than an hour. The second half went by as quickly as molasses in sub-zero weather as incomplete passes and penalties slowed the game slower than a snail’s pace. Prescott is now 7-0 overall and 4-0 in conference play, while the Bucks are 5-3 and 2-1. The fight in he 5AAA conference is for second place as the Wolves are the lone undefeated team in the league. The win could very well make Prescott conference champs.
Livestock report
STEERS – Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt) STEERS – Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt) HEIFERS – Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt) Compared to last week: Feeder steers were steady to 5.00 higher. Feeder heifers under 400 lbs. 2.00-5.00 lower; over 400 lbs. 1.00-6.00.
