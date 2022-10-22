PRESCOTT – Friday night’s game between Prescott and Smackover was a strange one. However, the Wolves remain undefeated with a 47-20 win over the Buckaroos. The first half went quickly, taking a bit more than an hour. The second half went by as quickly as molasses in sub-zero weather as incomplete passes and penalties slowed the game slower than a snail’s pace. Prescott is now 7-0 overall and 4-0 in conference play, while the Bucks are 5-3 and 2-1. The fight in he 5AAA conference is for second place as the Wolves are the lone undefeated team in the league. The win could very well make Prescott conference champs.

SMACKOVER, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO