Player of the Game: Ursuline’s Christian Lynch

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline junior running back Christian Lynch was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the 13-7 win over rival Cardinal Mooney in week 10 of the high school football season.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week .

Lynch piled up 208 rushing yards on the night, helping Ursuline to a fourth straight win over Cardinal Mooney.

Ursuline ends the regular season with a record of 8-2.

