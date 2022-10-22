Read full article on original website
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants Crossing the Texas Border is DecreasingTom HandyEl Paso, TX
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com
KVIA
El Paso News
Crime of the Week: 5 suspects rob local business in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying five suspects who burglarized a business in East El Paso. On Sunday, Sept. 11, five suspects broke into the House of Hemp at 12040 Tierra Este. The suspects broke the front glass door and made their way inside. The suspects stole various items including Cookie products, pipes, flowers, and vapes with a total estimated value of $1,100. The suspects concealed their faces with masks and appear to be in their 20s. At least one of the suspects is a female. The suspects also caused more than $1,000 in damage to the business.
cbs4local.com
El Paso police officers put life on the line for base pay of $47K
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An officer shortage continues to plague the El Paso Police Department, worsening the manpower they have to protect the city. It’s a growing problem, with a history, dating back to the 70s. El Paso Police Department Sergeant Robert Gomez, who has been with...
KVIA
Teenager arrested carrying axe and black ski mask after upper valley bakery robbery
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a 17-year-old has been charged with burglarizing an upper valley bakery. According to investigators, Jacob Perez was arrested on the 200 block of Alvarez carrying an axe and a black ski mask. Tactical unit officers responded to the Arcoiries Bakery burglary at...
Weekend fire damages apartment in Las Cruces, may have killed a pet inside
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department continues to investigate what caused a fire that damaged an apartment on Colorado Avenue over the weekend and may have killed a pet inside. Firefighters were dispatched to the fire on the 1900 block of Colorado shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. When they […]
El Pasoan Collecting McDonald’s Halloween Pails for A Good Cause
In case you missed it, the Halloween pails that we all loved as kids are back at McDonald's!. The long awaited return of the Halloween pails has people running to their nearest McDonald's to collect all three- the ghost, the pumpkin and the witch. While some of us are packing...
Crumbl Cookies Opens Third El Paso Location, Now Satisfying West Side’s Sweet Tooth
If you live on the west side, and every one of your teeth is a sweet tooth, you won’t have to make a Crumbl Cookies pilgrimage to the far east any longer. There is now a Crumbl Cookies location in west El Paso -- northwest, more specifically. New Location...
KFOX 14
3 people detained during 'lock-out' at Riverside Middle School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A spokeswoman with Ysleta Independent School District said three people were detained during a lock-out at Riverside Middle School Monday. The middle school was placed on lock-out after a report of unknown persons on campus was made. The incident happened after 9:30 a.m. Ysleta...
Two El Paso area teachers recognized at Texas Teacher of the Year awards
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso area teachers were recognized at the Texas Teacher of the Year luncheon Friday in Round Rock, Texas. Joselyn Zuniga, a teacher at Lorenzo G. Alarcon Elementary School in the San Elizario Independent School District, was recognized at the banquet for being the Region 19 Elementary School Teacher […]
El Paso News
West Texas gets new historic site with designation of former segregated school
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – West Texas has a new national historic site in Marfa. The Blackwell School has been designated as a national historic site that will be part of the National Parks System. President Biden signed legislation last week giving the school that special designation. Blackwell School,...
KFOX 14
El Paso businessman raises wages to attract workers amid worker shortage
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — There is a worker shortage across the U.S. and an El Paso business owner explains how he's combatting the worker shortage. El Paso business owner and co-owner of Mac's Downtown, Greg Wayne, has been in the industry for over 10 years. Wayne said he's...
Rollover crash in west El Paso sends three to the hospital
EL PASO, Texas -- Fire dispatch officials confirm three people were sent to the hospital after they were involved in a serious crash in west El Paso. All three suffered minor injuries. The crash happened on I-10 East near the Redd exit at around 3:15 Saturday afternoon. This is a developing story. Check back for The post Rollover crash in west El Paso sends three to the hospital appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso mayor stops sending migrants to NYC; Adams 'happy as heck' tent city largely unused
“The mayor of El Paso communicated with our office that he won’t be sending anymore buses,” Adams told 1010 WINS in a one-on-one interview Friday.
KVIA
Local artist’s “Con Huevos” mural receiving backlash
EL PASO, Texas -- A local artist's mural is gaining attention for its double meaning that some find offensive. Tino Ortega's "Con Huevos" mural is a part of a series of realistic 3D balloon murals started to honor the 23 lives lost in the August 3 Walmart mass shooting, KISS FM reported. Ortega set out to create 23 murals across El Paso as a part of the series.
All the Ways El Paso is Celebrating Dia de los Muertos on Oct. 29
The city’s largest Day of the Dead festival returns to downtown El Paso on Saturday, Oct. 29. The day-long event will include the popular and highly anticipated Dia de los Muertos parade. Contrary to its name, Day of the Dead is more joyous than macabre. It’s a day of...
