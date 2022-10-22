ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA ABC-7

Deported U.S. Veteran coming back to El Paso from Juarez after 28 years

JUAREZ, Chihuahua -- United States Navy Veteran Gerardo Sotelo Pinales is set to return to his hometown of El Paso after being in Juarez for 28 years. Sotelo was living in a homeless shelter in Juarez. He suffered different health difficulties while in Juarez. He had his leg amputated due to diabetes in March. He The post Deported U.S. Veteran coming back to El Paso from Juarez after 28 years appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

Halloweenfest in Downtown Las Cruces

Joey and Troy talk about the upcoming Halloweenfest happening in downtwon Las Cruces. #ziacomics #hot103 #lascruces #newmexico #halloweenfest #lascrucesnm #lascrucesnewmexico.
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Crime of the Week: 5 suspects rob local business in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying five suspects who burglarized a business in East El Paso. On Sunday, Sept. 11, five suspects broke into the House of Hemp at 12040 Tierra Este. The suspects broke the front glass door and made their way inside. The suspects stole various items including Cookie products, pipes, flowers, and vapes with a total estimated value of $1,100. The suspects concealed their faces with masks and appear to be in their 20s. At least one of the suspects is a female. The suspects also caused more than $1,000 in damage to the business.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso police officers put life on the line for base pay of $47K

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An officer shortage continues to plague the El Paso Police Department, worsening the manpower they have to protect the city. It’s a growing problem, with a history, dating back to the 70s. El Paso Police Department Sergeant Robert Gomez, who has been with...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

3 people detained during 'lock-out' at Riverside Middle School

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A spokeswoman with Ysleta Independent School District said three people were detained during a lock-out at Riverside Middle School Monday. The middle school was placed on lock-out after a report of unknown persons on campus was made. The incident happened after 9:30 a.m. Ysleta...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Two El Paso area teachers recognized at Texas Teacher of the Year awards

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso area teachers were recognized at the Texas Teacher of the Year luncheon Friday in Round Rock, Texas. Joselyn Zuniga, a teacher at Lorenzo G. Alarcon Elementary School in the San Elizario Independent School District, was recognized at the banquet for being the Region 19 Elementary School Teacher […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Rollover crash in west El Paso sends three to the hospital

EL PASO, Texas -- Fire dispatch officials confirm three people were sent to the hospital after they were involved in a serious crash in west El Paso. All three suffered minor injuries. The crash happened on I-10 East near the Redd exit at around 3:15 Saturday afternoon. This is a developing story. Check back for The post Rollover crash in west El Paso sends three to the hospital appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Local artist’s “Con Huevos” mural receiving backlash

EL PASO, Texas -- A local artist's mural is gaining attention for its double meaning that some find offensive. Tino Ortega's "Con Huevos" mural is a part of a series of realistic 3D balloon murals started to honor the 23 lives lost in the August 3 Walmart mass shooting, KISS FM reported. Ortega set out to create 23 murals across El Paso as a part of the series.
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

The Buzz Adams Morning Show

El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT

The Buzz Adams Morning Show talks about the world as if you were sitting in your favorite neighborhood West Texas bar. Online and through our free mobile app.

 https://buzzadamsshow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy