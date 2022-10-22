ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atherton, CA

Car reported stolen in 92 found buried at California mansion

WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago

ATHERTON, Calif. — (AP) — Three decades after a car was reported stolen in Northern California, police are digging the missing convertible out of the yard of a $15 million mansion built by a man with a history of arrests for murder, attempted murder and insurance fraud.

The convertible Mercedes Benz, filled with bags of unused concrete, was discovered Thursday by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton in Silicon Valley, Atherton Mayor Rick DeGolia said, reading a statement from police.

Although cadaver dogs alerted to possible human remains on Thursday, none had been found more than 24 hours after technicians with the San Mateo County Crime Lab began excavating the car, DeGolia said.

Police believe the car was buried 4 to 5 feet (1.2 to 1.5 meters) deep in the backyard of the home sometime in the 1990s — before the current owners bought the home. The car was reported stolen in September 1992 in nearby Palo Alto, he said.

By Friday, the technicians had been able to excavate the passenger side of the convertible, which was buried with its top down. They also opened the trunk where they found more bags of unused cement. Cadaver dogs were again brought back to the house and again “made a slight notification of possible human remains,” DeGolia said.

Atherton Police Cmdr. Daniel Larsen said the dogs could be reacting to human remains, old bones, blood, vomit, or a combination of those things.

He said the possible owner of the car is believed to be deceased but officials are waiting for DMV records to confirm that.

Larsen said the current homeowners were not under investigation.

The sprawling home with a pool and tennis court was built by Johnny Lew, a man with a history of arrests for murder, attempted murder and insurance fraud, his daughter, Jacq Searle, told the San Francisco Chronicle.

She said the family lived at the property in the 1990s, which is when Atherton police believe the car was buried and that her father had died in 2015 in Washington state.

In 1966, Lew was found guilty of murdering a 21-year-old woman in Los Angeles County. He was released from prison after the California Supreme Court reversed the conviction in 1968, citing hearsay evidence that should not have been allowed at trial, The Chronicle reported, citing court records.

Records showed that in 1977 Lew was convicted of two counts of attempted murder, also in Los Angeles County, and spent three years in prison.

In the late 1990s, Lew was arrested for insurance fraud after he hired undercover police officers to take a $1.2 million yacht “out west of the Golden Gate Bridge into international waters and put it on the bottom," The Chronicle reported.

Larsen wouldn't say if police believe the vehicle was registered to Lew.

"We have heard that name come up, but we have not confirmed through our sources that he in fact owned that vehicle," Larsen said.

The sprawling home and property is valued at least $15 million, according to online real estate listings.

Atherton is one of the wealthiest towns in the U.S., with about 7,000 residents within its nearly 5 square miles (13 square kilometers).

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

Couple wanted for murder in Arizona, Nevada found dead; 2 others arrested

KINGMAN, Ariz. — A couple wanted for murder in Arizona and Nevada were found dead Friday night near Kingman, Arizona, officials say. According to The Associated Press, the bodies of Hunter McGuire, 29, and his girlfriend, Samantha Branek, 32, were found with gunshot wounds to their heads and lying next to each other on Friday.
KINGMAN, AZ
WOKV

2 conservatives accused in hoax robocall scheme plead guilty

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail.
CLEVELAND, OH
WOKV

Fire-stricken rural New Mexico warily eyes insurance fight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — Manuel and Marcy Silva combed through the charred rubble that used to be their home, searching for any salvageable bits in the wake of the largest wildfire in New Mexico history. Manuel found two of his high school wrestling medals. Gone was the...
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. — (AP) — A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and may be called to testify against his parents, who've been jailed on manslaughter charges for their alleged role in the tragedy. Ethan Crumbley,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOKV

‘Chaotic scene’: Michigan man shoots 4 at south Georgia restaurant

CORDELE, Ga. — A gunman opened fire at a south Georgia restaurant on Saturday night, wounding four people, authorities said. The shooting occurred at the 16 East Restaurant in Cordele at about 10:30 p.m. EDT, according to a news release from the Cordele Police Department. Officers arriving at the restaurant said they encountered a “chaotic scene” with several victims.
CORDELE, GA
WOKV

Jury hears closing remarks in 3rd trial tied to Whitmer plot

Prosecutors urged a jury Monday to convict three men for assisting the leaders of a plot to kidnap Michigan's governor, saying they provided land, paramilitary training and inspiration for domestic terrorism in the months ahead of the 2020 U.S. election. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were not charged...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOKV

Nevada elections office seeks clarity on ballot hand count

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — A rural Nevada county's plan to hand-count all paper ballots for the midterm elections is coming under renewed scrutiny just days before the tally is set to begin. The sticking point: How the county will keep the ongoing vote totals from leaking publicly.
NEVADA STATE
WOKV

Las Vegas at center of tight contests for Senate, governor

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — In a meeting hall just north of Las Vegas Boulevard, where casino-resorts tower like gleaming beacons of amusement, Ted Pappageorge laid out a darker, urgent call for action before next month's election. Pappageorge, leader of the heavily Latino casino workers' union, told the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WOKV

Judge tosses suit claiming illegal acts by Indiana treasurer

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — A judge has thrown out a lawsuit claiming that Indiana's state treasurer violated state law in awarding contracts worth more than $6 million to firms linked to her political supporters. The lawsuit, filed by a former top office staffer who Treasurer Kelly Mitchell had...
INDIANA STATE
WOKV

EXPLAINER: Which states put marijuana on the ballot in 2022?

Recreational marijuana could be legal in half the country if the handful of states with cannabis measures on ballots this November pass them. Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota have measures on their ballots this fall for voters to consider legalizing recreational marijuana. They would join 19 states and the District of Columbia with recreational cannabis.
MISSOURI STATE
WOKV

Thomas temporarily blocks Graham testimony in Georgia

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday temporarily blocked Sen. Lindsey Graham's testimony to a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state. Thomas' order is intended to prevent Fani Willis, Fulton...
GEORGIA STATE
WOKV

Appeals court OKs Jan. 6 panel subpoena to Arizona GOP chair

PHOENIX — (AP) — A federal appeals court panel has upheld a ruling requiring phone records of the Arizona Republican Party's leader to be turned over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The ruling issued over the weekend by a...
ARIZONA STATE
WOKV

Judge hears testimony in bid to strike Georgia abortion law

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia’s ban on abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy is causing distress among women denied the procedure and confusion among doctors, an abortion provider testified Monday on the first day of a trial to determine whether the state can continue enforcing the restriction.
GEORGIA STATE
WOKV

DeSantis and Crist set for only debate today at 7 pm

Jacksonville, Fl — It will be the only time you can hear Governor Ron DeSantis and challenger Charlie Crist debate the issues that matter to Florida, on the same day early voting begins in Duval County and in several other parts of the state. DeSantis and Crist square off...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Democratic campaign chief Maloney at risk of losing House seat

In a sign of the potential Republican gains in next month’s midterm elections, House Democratic campaign chief Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney is in danger of losing his upstate New York seat. The moved their rating of the race for New York's 17th District between Maloney, who chairs the Democratic...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

Early votes in Georgia, nation could signal high '22 turnout

ATLANTA — (AP) — Early voting is going gangbusters in Georgia in the opening days of midterm balloting, fueling a new round of partisan jousting over Republicans' overhaul of election procedures after Democrats' 2020 victories in the state. Through Sunday, about 838,000 Georgians had cast their ballots, most...
GEORGIA STATE
WOKV

NFL Monday Night Football tracker: Patriots take on Bears amid Mac Jones vs. Bailey Zappe debate

Mac Jones has reportedly recovered enough from a high-ankle sprain to return to the New England Patriots lineup Monday night against the Chicago Bears. But a question lingers over his expected return following a three-week absence. Should he? While Jones has been sidelined, rookie Bailey Zappe has made the most of his opportunity running New England's offense while the Patriots have gone 2-1 since Jones got hurt.
CHICAGO, IL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
96K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy