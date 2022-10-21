Read full article on original website
The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.
The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...
IRS announces tax inflation adjustments – why your paycheck could see a bump
(NEXSTAR) – Millions of Americans could take home more pay in 2023 thanks to inflation adjustments to the tax code announced by the IRS Tuesday. Among the dozens of changes prompted by the soaring costs of food, rent, gasoline, and other items, the IRS is hiking the standard deduction for tax year 2023 by roughly 7 percent.
CNBC
The IRS adjusted its income tax brackets for 2023—you might owe less in taxes next year
If your income doesn't rise in 2023, some tax relief is on the way. As part of its annual adjustments based on inflation, the IRS increased the income thresholds for its tax brackets by thousands of dollars. These changes are effective for the 2023 tax year. The U.S. has a...
What a record Social Security cost-of-living adjustment of 8.7% could mean for benefit taxes
When an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment kicks in next year, retirees who relyon Social Security benefits will see some relief from record-high inflation. However, two factors – the size of Medicare Part B premiums and benefit taxes – may offset how much larger those monthly checks will be in 2023.
Social Security Tax Wage Base Jumps Nearly 9% for 2023
Many people don't realize that the Social Security tax that's withheld from each paycheck stops once your income exceeds a certain amount known as the "Social Security wage base." For instance, the Social Security wage base for 2022 is $147,000. So, if your income exceeds that amount this year, you don't pay the Social Security payroll tax on anything above $147,000. (Note: Social Security taxes are also known as Old-Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance taxes, or OASDI taxes.)
How Working an Extra Year Can Completely Change Your Retirement
Once you reach your 60s, you may start asking yourself, "Should I work another year or retire?" The answer to this will depend on a number of factors. However, you shouldn't overlook the potentially...
seniorresource.com
Annuity or 401(k)? Which is Better for Retirement?
When it comes to choosing how you want to invest money for retirement, there is no shortage of choices. Perhaps two of the most common options are annuities and 401(k)s. But, which is better? Well, the answer to that may not be straightforward for everyone. Let’s discuss the basics of each and then do some comparing.
End of Year Tax Planning Strategies
It may not be December, but it’s certainly not too early to begin brainstorming tax planning strategies. Listed below are five potential tax planning opportunities to consider. Tax loss harvesting. Tax loss harvesting is the concept of selling securities at a loss to either lower your tax bill or...
10 Brilliant Ways To Reduce Your Taxes in Retirement
Though taxes might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to how you want to spend money in retirement, planning strategically can mean more funds for the things you love. That's why when...
The IRS Will Let You Stash More Money in Your 401(k) and IRA Next Year
Good news: You’ll be able to save even more for retirement in 2023. The IRS announced Friday that it will increase next year's contribution limits for 401(k)s and other tax-advantaged retirement plans. The changes are prompted by inflation: Each year, the Treasury Department is legally required to increase the...
6 Reasons Retirement Won’t Always Be Cheaper
People base their retirement plans on predictions about what they'll spend once their earning years have passed. Conventional wisdom says spending decreases once you're retired -- but that can be a...
wealthinsidermag.com
IRS Hikes Nearly All Retirement Account Thresholds for 2023
Many savers hoping to be able to sock away more money in retirement accounts in 2023 than they could in 2022 are in luck. Most contribution limits for common workplace retirement accounts and individual retirement accounts (IRAs) are subject to inflation adjustments, also known as cost-of-living adjustments. And for the 2023 tax year, every such contribution limit will jump, the IRS announced Oct. 21.
IRS raises contribution limits for retirement savings plans
Americans will be allowed to contribute more of their money to 401(k) and similar retirement saving plans next year. The IRS said Friday that the maximum contribution that an individual can make in 2023 to a 401(k), 403(b) and most 457 plans will be $22,500. That’s up from $20,500 this year.
investorjunkie.com
The 8 Best Roth IRA Accounts of 2022
When it comes to investing for retirement, a Roth IRA is one of the best ways to get started. This is because this tax-advantaged account lets you withdraw your qualified earnings during retirement without paying taxes, which is the opposite of a traditional IRA. These days, most leading brokers and...
IRS announces higher contribution limits for 401(k) plans and IRAs in 2023
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) recently adjusted its income tax brackets for 2023, which means millions of Americans could end up paying less in taxes, according to CNBC. Additionally, Americans will also be able to contribute more toward tax-advantaged retirement savings plans starting next year, after the IRS announced it was increasing the contribution limits for 401(k) plans and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).
Save More for Retirement in 2023 Thanks to Higher IRA and 401(k) Contribution Limits
IRA and 401(k) contribution limits are going up for 2023…and by a lot! That's good news for Americans who are trying to pack as much money as possible in these and other types of retirement accounts. The contribution limits are subject to adjusts for inflation every year, but they don't always rise (or go up by much) if inflation is in check. However, given the recent high inflation rates, the retirement account contribution limits jumped considerably for 2023.
