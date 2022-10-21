ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 7

Clifton Cribb
3d ago

if you're moving south, leave your liberal democrat ways where you are moving from they need them, we don't.

Reply(3)
3
Related
WCBD Count on 2

What manufacturing workers earn in South Carolina

Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded […]
GEORGIA STATE
WYFF4.com

Earthquake in Virginia felt in North Carolina early Tuesday morning

SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake in Virginia Tuesday morning was felt in parts of North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The 2.6 magnitude quake was reported at about 5:25 a.m. in Independence, Virginia, which is near the North Carolina border. The USGS is reporting about 80...
VIRGINIA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s Now More Dangerous Than California or New York

There was a moment in last week's Oklahoma gubernatorial debate that seemed to have raised a lot of eyebrows. Joy Hoffmeister chimed in that Oklahoma is now more dangerous than California or New York, specifically that Oklahoma has higher violent crime rates than the coast capital states... Governor Kevin Stitt was noticeably flabbergasted by this, asking if anybody could possibly believe such a statement.
OKLAHOMA STATE
talkbusiness.net

Harps Foods acquires seven stores in Louisiana and Mississippi

Springdale-based Harps Food Stores announced Monday (Oct. 24) a deal to purchase The Markets, an independent grocery retailer with six locations in central Louisiana and one store in southwestern Mississippi. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Harps said the deal is expected to close by the end...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina ranked 9th least safe state, according to WalletHub

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina is considered 2022’s ninth least safe state in the U.S. That’s according to a study conducted by personal-finance website WalletHub. The company says they compared 50 states across 53 key metrics to determine the most secure states in their 2022’s Safest States...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Escaped Georgia inmate caught walking along I-75 in Florida

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. - An escaped inmate convicted of murder in Georgia is back in custody after troopers found him walking down Interstate 75 in Florida. Officials say 67-year-old Anthony Moret escaped from Valdosta Transitional Center, where he was serving a life sentence with the possibility for parole for murder.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
tinybeans.com

5 Perfect Days of Family, Food and Fun in South Carolina

Every family looks for that perfect vacation spot that offers relaxation and a ton of family-friendly fun. Add a few spectacular hidden gems, delicious food and epic natural beauty, and you’ll discover South Carolina. Head to South Carolina to relax on miles of pristine beaches, take a family hike...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Associated Press

Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery — forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes. None of the proposals would force immediate changes inside the states’ prisons, though they could lead to legal challenges related to how they use prison labor, a lasting imprint of slavery’s legacy on the entire United States. The effort is part of a national push to amend the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that banned enslavement or involuntary servitude except as a form of criminal punishment. That exception has long permitted the exploitation of labor by convicted felons. “The idea that you could ever finish the sentence ‘slavery’s okay when ... ’ has to rip out your soul, and I think it’s what makes this a fight that ignores political lines and brings us together, because it feels so clear,” said Bianca Tylek, executive director of Worth Rises, a criminal justice advocacy group pushing to remove the amendment’s convict labor clause.
LOUISIANA STATE
FOX8 News

Small earthquake reported near North Carolina-Virginia border

INDEPENDENCE, V.A. (WGHP) — A small earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border according to seismographic data from the US Geological Survey. According to the USGS, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake hit 9 kilometers east-southeast of Independence, Virginia. It was reported as being 2.8 kilometers deep. It was just under 40 kilometers from Mount Airy, North Carolina. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina

This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Why South Carolina could be NASA's next frontier

Collaborative partners statewide are shooting for the moon to try and create a permanent NASA facility in South Carolina. While the space agency currently has no permanent footprint in South Carolina, a consortium was created in 2020 specifically to expand the relationship with NASA and bring a NASA Center of Excellence to the state.
FLORIDA STATE
USC Gamecock

PHOTOS: Moments from the 2022 South Carolina State Fair

The South Carolina State Fair is a 12-day event hosted by the State Agricultural and Mechanical Society of South Carolina. The fair features a variety of rides, games and food for patrons to enjoy. This year’s SC State Fair arrived in Columbia on Oct. 12 and closed on Oct. 22, 2022. Photos captured by Calista Pushman | The Daily Gamecock and Xavier Martin | The Daily Gamecock.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy