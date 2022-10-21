Read full article on original website
Clifton Cribb
3d ago
if you're moving south, leave your liberal democrat ways where you are moving from they need them, we don't.
What manufacturing workers earn in South Carolina
Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded […]
WYFF4.com
Earthquake in Virginia felt in North Carolina early Tuesday morning
SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake in Virginia Tuesday morning was felt in parts of North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The 2.6 magnitude quake was reported at about 5:25 a.m. in Independence, Virginia, which is near the North Carolina border. The USGS is reporting about 80...
Oklahoma’s Now More Dangerous Than California or New York
There was a moment in last week's Oklahoma gubernatorial debate that seemed to have raised a lot of eyebrows. Joy Hoffmeister chimed in that Oklahoma is now more dangerous than California or New York, specifically that Oklahoma has higher violent crime rates than the coast capital states... Governor Kevin Stitt was noticeably flabbergasted by this, asking if anybody could possibly believe such a statement.
California Gov attacks Texas again saying they are "doubling down on stupid"
“I love all this energy stuff. They pay higher electricity bills in Texas, in Florida, in Indiana than they do in the state of California. We’ve seen energy costs go through the roof in those states. They’re doubling down on stupid.” California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
talkbusiness.net
Harps Foods acquires seven stores in Louisiana and Mississippi
Springdale-based Harps Food Stores announced Monday (Oct. 24) a deal to purchase The Markets, an independent grocery retailer with six locations in central Louisiana and one store in southwestern Mississippi. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Harps said the deal is expected to close by the end...
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina ranked 9th least safe state, according to WalletHub
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina is considered 2022’s ninth least safe state in the U.S. That’s according to a study conducted by personal-finance website WalletHub. The company says they compared 50 states across 53 key metrics to determine the most secure states in their 2022’s Safest States...
In-person early voting begins in South Carolina for November midterms
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Early voting in person has begun for South Carolina. As voters make their way to the polls in South Carolina this election season, they will have a lot to consider. Among them, a referendum -- Voters will be asked to consider a $156-million bond to...
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
fox5atlanta.com
Escaped Georgia inmate caught walking along I-75 in Florida
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. - An escaped inmate convicted of murder in Georgia is back in custody after troopers found him walking down Interstate 75 in Florida. Officials say 67-year-old Anthony Moret escaped from Valdosta Transitional Center, where he was serving a life sentence with the possibility for parole for murder.
Nationwide report card show South Carolina schools edged out North Carolina schools in math and reading
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The national report card for schools was released Monday and the news isn’t good for districts nationwide. As expected, schools mostly saw a decline in test scores for both reading and math. Math grades saw the lowest decline since 1990 and reading scores are at 1992 levels.
Clorox opens cat litter plant in West Virginia
Clorox has opened a new West Virginia cat litter plant that is expected to create more than 100 new jobs.
tinybeans.com
5 Perfect Days of Family, Food and Fun in South Carolina
Every family looks for that perfect vacation spot that offers relaxation and a ton of family-friendly fun. Add a few spectacular hidden gems, delicious food and epic natural beauty, and you’ll discover South Carolina. Head to South Carolina to relax on miles of pristine beaches, take a family hike...
wfxg.com
Georgia, South Carolina have some of the highest Flu cases in the country, CDC says
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Flu season typically doesn't ramp up for a few more weeks, but health officials nationwide, and here at home, are saying there has been an early spike in flu cases. In its weekly update, the CDC has Georgia and South Carolina as having some of the...
Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery — forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes. None of the proposals would force immediate changes inside the states’ prisons, though they could lead to legal challenges related to how they use prison labor, a lasting imprint of slavery’s legacy on the entire United States. The effort is part of a national push to amend the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that banned enslavement or involuntary servitude except as a form of criminal punishment. That exception has long permitted the exploitation of labor by convicted felons. “The idea that you could ever finish the sentence ‘slavery’s okay when ... ’ has to rip out your soul, and I think it’s what makes this a fight that ignores political lines and brings us together, because it feels so clear,” said Bianca Tylek, executive director of Worth Rises, a criminal justice advocacy group pushing to remove the amendment’s convict labor clause.
Small earthquake reported near North Carolina-Virginia border
INDEPENDENCE, V.A. (WGHP) — A small earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border according to seismographic data from the US Geological Survey. According to the USGS, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake hit 9 kilometers east-southeast of Independence, Virginia. It was reported as being 2.8 kilometers deep. It was just under 40 kilometers from Mount Airy, North Carolina. […]
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina
This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
WJCL
Family Searching After Kidnapped Texas Toddler May Have Been Spotted — 51 Years After Her Disappearance
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Melissa Highsmith was a 21- month old toddler when her 22-year-old mother placed an ad in the paper seeking a daytime babysitter. In August of 1971, the toddler was kidnapped by her babysitter in Fort Worth, Texas. After being missing for 51 years, she might have been found alive.
WIS-TV
Record number of South Carolinians cast their ballots on the first day of early voting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On the first day of early voting for the general election, a record 42,423 South Carolinians cast their ballots. This mark nearly doubled the previous single-day record for early voting set in June during the primaries. State election officials expect the boom to continue through the...
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Why South Carolina could be NASA's next frontier
Collaborative partners statewide are shooting for the moon to try and create a permanent NASA facility in South Carolina. While the space agency currently has no permanent footprint in South Carolina, a consortium was created in 2020 specifically to expand the relationship with NASA and bring a NASA Center of Excellence to the state.
USC Gamecock
PHOTOS: Moments from the 2022 South Carolina State Fair
The South Carolina State Fair is a 12-day event hosted by the State Agricultural and Mechanical Society of South Carolina. The fair features a variety of rides, games and food for patrons to enjoy. This year’s SC State Fair arrived in Columbia on Oct. 12 and closed on Oct. 22, 2022. Photos captured by Calista Pushman | The Daily Gamecock and Xavier Martin | The Daily Gamecock.
