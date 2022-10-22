Read full article on original website
Fire-stricken rural New Mexico warily eyes insurance fight
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Manuel and Marcy Silva combed through the charred rubble that used to be their home, searching for any salvageable bits in the wake of the largest wildfire in New Mexico history. Manuel found two of his high school wrestling medals. Gone was the bedroom furniture Marcy’s...
2 NC men accused in plot to traffic fentanyl across US-Mexico border to pay cartels
Florida authorities arrested two central North Carolina men accused of planning to traffic fentanyl into Florida from Mexico, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a press release posted on Friday. Sheriff Grady Judd said during an undercover operation, his detectives seized more than 11 pounds of fentanyl, which is...
Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting
PONTIAC, MICH. — A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and may be called to testify against his parents, who've been jailed on manslaughter charges for their alleged role in the tragedy. Ethan Crumbley, 16, pleaded guilty...
Johnston County express: NC’s fastest growing county keeps adding jobs, people, infrastructure
Editor’s Note: Each week, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. This week, we take an in-depth look at the commercial and residential markets in Johnston County, as the state’s largest county in terms of geographic area is undergoing significant economic development and transportation projects.
Holograms and altered images: North Carolina candidates decry attacks that 'fabricate reality'
Mail ads showing legislators in “defund the police” shirts that they didn’t wear. A digital ad depicting a legislative candidate in front of a police lineup wall, even though he wasn’t arrested. A television ad featuring a hologram meant to mimic a congressional candidate, using a...
Battle for Congress could hinge on North Carolina district
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — In the fast-growing suburbs of Raleigh, North Carolina, the 13th District has emerged as one of the nation’s battlegrounds for congressional control, where a tight race between former President Donald Trump’s favored young upstart and a Democratic state senator could determine the balance of power in the narrowly split U.S. House.
Abortion ruling means more and riskier births in Mississippi
GREENWOOD, MISS. — In Mississippi, where health officials expect 5,000 more births each year as a result of the Supreme Court ruling upending abortion rights, children are more likely to die before their first birthday than in any other state. Mississippi has the nation's highest fetal mortality rate, highest...
NC, nation see significant drops in 4th- and 8th-grade reading and math
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina fourth- and eighth-grade students scored worse on math and reading exams this spring than before the pandemic, new federal data show. The drops in math scores are bigger than ever seen in the history of the National Assessment of Educational Progress, which is administered by the U.S. Department of Education. Scores on most tests in North Carolina and nationwide are the lowest they’ve been in at least 20 years, data show.
