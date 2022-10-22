ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atherton, CA

Fire-stricken rural New Mexico warily eyes insurance fight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Manuel and Marcy Silva combed through the charred rubble that used to be their home, searching for any salvageable bits in the wake of the largest wildfire in New Mexico history. Manuel found two of his high school wrestling medals. Gone was the bedroom furniture Marcy’s...
Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting

PONTIAC, MICH. — A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and may be called to testify against his parents, who've been jailed on manslaughter charges for their alleged role in the tragedy. Ethan Crumbley, 16, pleaded guilty...
Battle for Congress could hinge on North Carolina district

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — In the fast-growing suburbs of Raleigh, North Carolina, the 13th District has emerged as one of the nation’s battlegrounds for congressional control, where a tight race between former President Donald Trump’s favored young upstart and a Democratic state senator could determine the balance of power in the narrowly split U.S. House.
Abortion ruling means more and riskier births in Mississippi

GREENWOOD, MISS. — In Mississippi, where health officials expect 5,000 more births each year as a result of the Supreme Court ruling upending abortion rights, children are more likely to die before their first birthday than in any other state. Mississippi has the nation's highest fetal mortality rate, highest...
NC, nation see significant drops in 4th- and 8th-grade reading and math

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina fourth- and eighth-grade students scored worse on math and reading exams this spring than before the pandemic, new federal data show. The drops in math scores are bigger than ever seen in the history of the National Assessment of Educational Progress, which is administered by the U.S. Department of Education. Scores on most tests in North Carolina and nationwide are the lowest they’ve been in at least 20 years, data show.
