Lena Horne’s Former New York City Apartment Lists for $2.2 Million
A pre-war NYC apartment with a huge bedroom, full-size dining room, and iconic history? It’s not too good to be true—the former home of Lena Horne could be yours if you have the money to spare. Situated on the fifth floor in a palazzo-style midrise building on the Upper East Side, this 2,100-square-foot apartment just hit the market for $2.195 million.
LGBTQ+ history museum taking shape in New York City
The museum is expanding and will incorporate the American LGBTQ+ Museum. Leaders say it is the first in the city dedicated to global, national and local LGBTQ history and culture.
bkreader.com
The Brooklyn Tower— BK’s Tallest Skyscraper— is Almost Ready for its World Debut
The Brooklyn Tower—the tallest skyscraper ever built in Brooklyn — will be completed this fall, developer JDS says, marking a new frontier for development in the borough. At 93-stories and more than 1,000 feet tall, the SHoP Architects-designed building at 9 Dekalb Ave. is Brooklyn’s first super-tall tower and the tallest NYC building outside of Manhattan.
NYC Property Tycoon Locked in Feud With Smack-Talking Nephew
A New York City real estate tycoon is suing his own nephew, accusing the younger man of scheming to dethrone him as head of the lucrative family business, according to a civil court filing obtained by The Daily Beast.The nephew sent an email on Sept. 9 attacking his uncle for alleged “fraud and concealment in his management of the business,” states the lawsuit, which blasted the “malicious and unlawful [effort] to besmirch” Albert Kalimian’s “good name.” Kalimian, 64, argues in the complaint that his sister’s son has launched “unjustified and bad faith efforts to disrupt and usurp Mr. Kalimian’s management...
The Story Behind This Abandoned New York Home is Fascinating
There's something about abandoned places that leave us enthralled by what happened. Is it haunted? Maybe there was a fire? Why did nobody else purchase the home? While some answers can be easily found on the internet some will leave us scratching our heads for the rest of our lives and we believe that this abandoned house in Queens is definitely one of those places, keep reading to learn more.
getnews.info
Celebrity World Fashion Icon #Popstar Aaron Paul “Dominates It” & “Shuts It Down” Again at the 2nd Annual IPVF Gala in New York City
British Popstar and world Fashion Icon #Popstar Aaron Paul was guest of honor at the 2nd Annual First Responders and Neighborhood Patrol Team Appreciation Gala. Hosted by Prosperous Community Foundation (PCF.world) A division of The International Police and Veterans Foundation (IPVF), held on October 15th, 2022, at the Good Fortune restaurant in the heart of the Asian-American community in Flushing, New York.
rew-online.com
100 Pondfield Road Celebrates Grand Opening
On Thursday, October 20, 2022, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to signify the official opening of 100 Pondfield Road, Bronxville’s newest luxury condominium residence, located in the heart of downtown Bronxville. The brand-new, 11-unit luxury condominium building is officially open to the public for tours. This is the first of many development projects by JD Summa, CEO of KINGS Capital Construction.
brickunderground.com
Searching for a cheap NYC rental? Here are the city’s most affordable neighborhoods for renters
If you’re trying to find a cheap rental, you know there’s intense competition for apartments and high rents in every borough in New York City. Some neighborhoods, however, are more affordable than others. If you have some flexibility, you may be able to move to a less expensive neighborhood—one that's not even on your radar yet.
Construction machine collapses on Bronx home
It happened around 2 p.m. Monday. Multiple streets near Boston Road were blocked off to clear the scene. Officials told News 12 that no one was inside the home at the time the machine collapsed.
bkmag.com
Brooklyn, as seen in a theater near you
It’s the dead of night but the stallion can’t sleep. There’s a man stalking outside his stall, carrying handfuls of straw… and a match. Suddenly, there’s smoke and a small fire in the stable. He whinnies for help. The owner sees the stable on fire and calls the farmhands to help. Black Beauty and the other horses are trapped. Most of the horses make it out, Black Beauty included, but the stable is a total loss. It’s one of the striking scenes from 1921’s “Black Beauty,” — filmed at the Vitagraph Studios in Midwood.
Manhattan apartments from $654 a month at new affordable housing development
How about an apartment in pricey Manhattan for as little as $654 a month? If you or someone in your household are 62 years of age or older, you may be eligible for this NYC Housing Connect housing lottery. This is just a fraction of the $3,375 average rent for a Manhattan studio apartment as of October 2022.
back2stonewall.com
AHS-NYC Is Horrifying, Mostly Because It’s Stories Are True.- Gay History vs. AHS NYC (Eps 1-2)
The 11th. season of American Horror Story has arrived. In AHS-NYC’s two-part opener, fans have learned that the season will cover a mysterious serial killer targeting gay men in Lower Manhattan circa 1978-1981, as well as an unknown illness infecting Fire Island deer, and eventually the gay community. But in doing so Murphy once again “steals” and “twists” historical events, changes them ever so slightly, and and presents it to the audience as his own. But in this case they are very dark events that were never investigated, and justice was never sought for the victims The events are now mostly forgotten by time but they did happen. Just not the way Murphy presents them.
Kanye West's antisemitic comments spark NYC event on hatred, prejudice
NEW YORK -- The disparaging, antisemitic remarks from the rapper formerly known as Kanye West are sparking conversations here in the Big Apple about hatred and prejudice.Multiple Jewish people condemned his comments at an event Monday night aimed at ending antisemitism.CBS2's Tim McNicholas has the story from the Center for Jewish History in Union Square.READ MORE: Kanye West's Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted following antisemitic postsThe goal of the event was to "End Jew Hatred." Organizers even handed out pins with those words.And while they planned the event months ago, it didn't take long for Ye's recent comments to come up."Kanye West's...
OPINION: Top Reasons People Hate Living In New York
Living in New York State comes with its ups and downs. The ups include the amazing natural beauty, the ability to live in one of the top cities in the World (New York City), and the amazing amount of kind-hearted people who would do anything to help you out. Of...
pix11.com
NYC Forecast: Get your umbrellas ready
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another bright and mild day across the tri-state area as temperatures made their way into the mid and upper 60s. We even saw a few spots south and west of the city break the 70-degree mark. Central Park clocked in with a high...
Four New York Restaurants Are Among The Best For Quick Eats In America
Sometimes you what a meal fast. You don't want to lose the quality though. Where can you find the best restaurants for quick eats across New York State and America? Four New York restaurants just made the list of 25 best restaurants for quick eats in America. It doesn't matter...
brickunderground.com
Lying to get a rental, environmental racism, & more
Two renters edit their bank statements and pay stubs in order to qualify for a rental apartment (Curbed) The right-to-counsel program fails to provide much-needed legal representation to thousands of NYC tenants with cases in housing court (Hell Gate) Lower East Side and Chinatown residents cite environmental racism in their...
5 Underrated New York City Neighborhoods to Stay In
Keep these neighborhoods in mind when choosing where to stay. If you’re planning a trip to New York City, chances are you’re already panicking about the price of accommodation. Whether you’re staying in a hotel or an Airbnb, New York is one of the most expensive cities in the world to stay in — but if you look outside the typical neighborhoods and choose one of these underrated hideaways, you can cut your costs in half. Avoid the hustle and bustle of Manhattan and experience a different side of NYC: consider staying in one of these five underrated neighborhoods.
MTA board votes to order hundreds of ‘futuristic’ subway cars
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The future is coming to a train track near you. The MTA Board’s New York City Transit Committee voted on Monday to order 640 more R211 subway cars. There will be a full vote on the “futuristic” cars on Wednesday. “These modern trains feature wider doorways that will help speed up […]
Adams mulls housing asylum seekers in cruise ships amid questions about cost and environmental toll
A Carnival cruise ship passes by the Manhattan skyline in October 2022. The company denies it's in talks with City Hall to house asylum seekers aboard a ship. A six-month contract to house victims of Hurricane Katrina cost $236 million. A single idling cruise ship creates as much diesel exhaust as 34,400 idling tractor trailers. [ more › ]
