Durham workers speak out about workers’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Technician Online
NC State women’s soccer falls 4-0 in bout at No. 8 Virginia
In its second to last game of the regular season, the NC State women’s soccer team lost its second straight game, falling to the No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers by a score of 4-0. The powerful Cavalier (12-2-3, 5-2-2 ACC) squad overwhelmed a Wolfpack (7-7-4, 2-6-1 ACC) team that hasn’t seen the win column since September. Virginia showed domination in every facet of the game, firing a barrage of shots on offense and pitching a shutout on defense.
Technician Online
NC State men’s golf ends fall season with solid outing at Williams Cup
The NC State men’s golf team keeps on rolling. Just one week after tying for second place at the Wolfpack Intercollegiate, the red-and-white placed third out of 10 teams at the Williams Cup in Wilmington, North Carolina, its last event of the fall season. Leading the Pack was senior...
Technician Online
NC State men’s soccer ties No. 4 Syracuse in very physical match
In an extremely hard-fought senior night matchup, NC State men’s soccer tied the No. 4 Syracuse Orange 1-1 on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Dail Soccer Field. Prior to the start of the game, the Wolfpack took a few minutes to celebrate its six graduating seniors: midfielder Declan Brose, defender Kendall Edwards, goalkeeper Windham Ellis, forward Jared Miller, midfielder Conor Kelly and defender Pablo Pedregosa. These players will be sorely missed, particularly Kelly, Pedregosa and Edwards, who have started all 14 of the Pack’s games this season.
wymt.com
Kentucky moves up in USA Today Coaches Poll
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) -- After their bye week, the Wildcats have moved up in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Kentucky moved from 18th to 17th, one of seven SEC teams ranked in the Top 25. RANKTEAMRECORDCONFERENCE. 1Georgia(7-0)SEC. 2Ohio State(7-0)Big Ten. 3. (7-0)SEC. 4Michigan(7-0)Big Ten. 5Clemson(8-0)ACC. 6Alabama(7-1)SEC. 7TCU(7-0)Big 12. 8Oregon(6-1)Pac-12 9Oklahoma...
Look: College Basketball World Reacts To Viral Kentucky Fan
John Calipari was moved by one fan in particular at Kentucky's Blue-White game over the weekend. Taking to Twitter, coach Cal shared a photo of a man who reportedly raced to Rupp Arena from work so that he could enjoy some basketball with his son. Something that Calipari says hit deep.
247Sports
Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension
Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
Technician Online
NC State volleyball swept by UNC in front of big Reynolds crowd
The fans came for a party, but the concert just wasn’t that good. That about sums up the night for the NC State volleyball team as it got swept by the North Carolina Tar Heels in front of a packed house in Reynolds Coliseum. Perhaps the most pivotal moment...
4-star prospects, Boyle County sophomore among latest offers from UK
The coaching staff hit the road this week during the team's Bye week. Kentucky has offered Statesboro (Ga.) 2024 athlete Kamron Mikell (6-foot-2, 181), Covington (Ga.) Newton 2025 running back Zion Johnson (5-foot-9, 185), Charlotte (N.C.) Christian running back Kyron Jones (6-foot-0.5, 193), Danville (Ky.) Boyle County 2025 athlete Montavin Quisenberry (5-foot-9, 160), Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic 2024 athlete Emanuel Ross (6-foot-2, 190), Brockton (Mass.) 2024 wide receiver Cameron Monteiro (6-foot-3, 170), Pike Road (Ala.) 2024 defensive lineman Malik Blocton (6-foot-2.5, 268), Carrollton (Ga.) 2024 tight end Caleb Odom (6-foot-5, 205), Gainesville (Fla.) F.W. Buchholz 2024 defensive lineman Kendall Jackson (6-foot-4, 250), Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough 2024 offensive tackle Eagan Boyer (6-foot-8, 265), Knoxville (Tenn.) Webb School of Knoxville 2024 cornerback Chaston Smith (6-foot-1, 151) and Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute 2025 edge rusher Zahir Mathis (6-foot-5, 220).
WBTV
Former UNC coach speaks about the future of the Atlantic Coast Conference
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Matt Doherty’s history with the Atlantic Coast Conference extends back several decades. In the 1980s he played for the North Carolina Tar Heels. In 1982 he helped the team win a national championship. Doherty went on to coach the Heels for a brief stint in...
fox56news.com
EKU alumni takes a nostalgic trip back inside ‘The Family Dog’
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — It’s a big night for Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) as it is expecting the largest homecoming turnout it has seen in almost 40 years. One big attraction to kick off EKU’s homecoming festivities is an old bar that has been closed for over twenty years, but just for one, Friday night, it reopened.
WKYT 27
Retired Lexington firefighter “pins” his daughter during recruit graduation ceremony
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After months of training, Lexington Firefighter class number 70 is ready to serve the city. This class has a unique story. For the first time in the department’s 151 years of service, a female recruit will follow in her father’s footsteps and become a Lexington Firefighter.
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Lexington business withdraws application for incinerator permit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mulch company has withdrawn its controversial permit application to use an incinerator on its property, WKYT Investigates has confirmed. C&R Asphalt and Mulch faced a groundswell of opposition to its plans. The business had applied for a permit from the Kentucky Division for Air...
WKYT 27
Lex and Georgetown police pursue shooting suspects, one arrested
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are working with the Georgetown police department to investigate a shooting that preceded a car chase early Saturday morning. According to police, Georgetown officers responded to Chambers Avenue at around 1:30 am on Saturday morning and found a person who had been shot in the leg. The injury is non-life-threatening.
WKYT 27
Lexington man sentenced for gas station shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who shot a teenage girl at a Lexington gas station two years ago has been sentenced. Carleton Taite II shot a 16-year-old girl at the Thornton’s on Redding Road in 2020. The teen did recover. The gas station was hit several times. Taite...
doi.gov
Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $74 Million to Create Good-Paying Union Jobs, Catalyze Economic Revitalization in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland traveled to Kentucky today to announce a $74,252,680 investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create good-paying union jobs and catalyze economic opportunity by reclaiming abandoned mine lands (AML) in the state. This is the first award from the $725 million in Fiscal Year 2022 funding the Department of the Interior has made available to 22 states and the Navajo Nation this year. Additional awards will be made to eligible entities on a rolling basis as they apply.
WKYT 27
Arraignment for murder suspect accused of shooting someone with AR-15
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington murder suspect accused of shooting someone with an AR-15 was in court today. Keith Denton is accused of killing Kadage Albert Byishimo. Detectives say back in July, Denton was having a heated phone conversation in his girlfriend’s apartment on Quinton Court when he fired a single shot through the floor. The bullet hit Byshimo, who was next to his infant.
