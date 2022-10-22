In its second to last game of the regular season, the NC State women’s soccer team lost its second straight game, falling to the No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers by a score of 4-0. The powerful Cavalier (12-2-3, 5-2-2 ACC) squad overwhelmed a Wolfpack (7-7-4, 2-6-1 ACC) team that hasn’t seen the win column since September. Virginia showed domination in every facet of the game, firing a barrage of shots on offense and pitching a shutout on defense.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO