‘Interest in CCBHCs Has Absolutely Ballooned’: As Application Process Begins, Behavioral Health Model Nears Critical Juncture

Demand for and utilization of behavioral health is growing, yet declining in the rest of health care. Omitting care for COVID-19, behavioral health visit volume is 16.8% above while volume for all other health care services volume is 6.2% below pre-pandemic levels. The report compared care levels during the first quarters of 2019 and 2022.
A Texas doctor told Joe Biden that medical students were being forced to practice abortions on papayas as an “unintended consequence” of the overturning of Roe v Wade.Dr Danielle Mathisen, a doctor who studied obstetrics and gynaecology (OB-GYN) at the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas, explained to President Biden how doctors are often unable to get clinical practice to conduct abortions in states where abortion is now banned or expected to be.In the NowThis News presidential forum on Monday, Mr Biden appeared shocked. “I didn’t realize that was the case,” he said, when he was told that several...
Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida said during a debate with Democratic challenger Rep Charlie Crist that “it’s not true” that the United States is built on stolen land.Mr DeSantis’ claim came in the midst of a broader tirade against so-called critical race theory, a catch-all term for education that deals with the country’s history of racism, colonialism, and inequality. “You have people that are teaching — and actually his [Mr Crist’s] running mate has said this in the past — that teaching the United States was built on stolen land,” Mr DeSantis claimed. “That’s inappropriate for our students. It’s not...
Digital mental health companies saw a slight increase in deals in the third quarter of 2022, after a disappointing first half of the year. In total, there were 72 deals in mental health tech in Q3 worth a total of $700 million, according to new data from CB Insights. That’s up from Q2, which had a total of 70 deals worth $600 million.
Cerebral Inc. announced to employees it will lay off 20% of its workforce, impacting just over 1,000 people. This news, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, marks the second major round of layoffs announced by the company this year. In June, the San Francisco-based digital mental health startup confirmed it would institute layoffs soon after news surfaced the company was under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice for its prescribing practices of controlled substances.
