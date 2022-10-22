Read full article on original website
The 21 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. You ever realize you’ve been cheating on a restaurant? How about two?. Not long ago, someone asked me what my favorite seafood restaurant on the...
The Most Popular Adult Halloween Costumes in Each New England State May Surprise You
I want to say we're boring, but sometimes it's about simple, easy fun. I mean, stressing over costumes seems unnecessary. I'm talking about celebrating Halloween, that one night each year that adults get all dressed up and hit the bars, clubs, restaurants, and private parties. There's something so freeing and fabulous about becoming some-ONE or some-THING else for a night, and partying the night away.
New Hampshire and Massachusetts Share Love for This Curse Word
It's not news that people curse. Curse words have become normal vocabulary that can be used in good, bad, or neutral situations. Heck, we can even be talking to ourselves and curse during that conversation. Yes, at a young age we learned swearing "is bad," but, it is really bad?
New England, if You Hear a ‘Code Blue’ Intercom Message While Shopping, Leave Fast
Whether you're shopping at a Market Basket in Maine, a Target in Massachusetts, or a Costco in New Hampshire, all big box stores have a color-coded announcement system and we should know what each of the seven colors means. There are seven, according to Common Cents Mom, and they're used...
The Most Common Last Names in New Hampshire – Is One Yours?
In Central Massachusetts, where I grew up, the most common last names were of Irish descent, with Leary, Sullivan and O'Hara leading the charge! I've never met anyone who I wasn't related to with the same last name as me, "Lew". I heard that our last name was "Lev", but it got changed to "Lew" when my grandfather came to America from Poland in the early 1900s. Aren't last names so fascinating?
cohaitungchi.com
10 Romantic Getaways in Massachusetts for the Perfect Couples Escape
When looking for that perfect romantic New England destination, there is a state that should be at the very top of your list: From the Berkshires to the Cape and everywhere in between, the Bay State has a little something for every kind of couple! For the sporty, outdoorsy types, romantic getaways in Massachusetts can include skiing down powder-white slopes or taking a dip in the Atlantic and getting a tan at the beach.
This Place Has the Best Burgers in New Hampshire According to Reader’s Digest
Burgers can really hit the spot sometimes. On those hot summer days when you've been spending time outside or on the water, there's nothing better than sinking your teeth into a delicious, freshly-grilled burger with all the toppings and condiments one could want. It gives your body fuel after an active day, not to mention it tastes incredible.
The Most Popular Trail From Maine to the New Hampshire Border is Adding Even More Trails
We love our trails, don't we? It's always nice to get out and about to hike, bike, jog, and snow shoe with friends and our dogs in that fresh New England air. That's why it's so exciting to learn that additional green space is in the works for one of the most popular trails on the Seacoast and beyond.
Really? Maine Locations Are Not on the 2022 Most Neighborly Cities List?
So much for Maine's hospitable reputation, at least according to one website. The Neighbor Blog, a sister site to the self-storage company neighbor.com, has put out its annual list of the most neighborly cities in America. Surprisingly, Maine did not have a community make the list. The Pine Tree State's...
New Hampshire Man Sets New State Record for His Channel Catfish Catch
Record alert...repeat...RECORD ALERT. On September 27, 2022, Scott Alexander, Jr. of Sullivan, New Hampshire, broke the current record for the largest channel catfish caught in the granite state, according to the NH Fish and Game Facebook page. Sullivan's catfish was pulled out of the Connecticut River near Hinsdale. It was...
Massachusetts Hiker Dies After Medical Emergency on Trail
A man from Massachusetts who was hiking in New Hampshire recently died after he experienced a medical emergency on a trail. The man was hiking in Lincoln, New Hampshire on Oct. 22. There was no cell phone service in the area so New Hampshire Fish and Game received an emergency beacon.
Here Are the Top 25 Small Cities in Massachusetts
I grew up in the Boston suburb of Tewksbury. It's about 25 minutes north of the city. When I was growing up, I never would have imagined living anywhere that was any distance from the big city. In fact, I even had dreams of living and working in New York.
Charming Boutique Hotel in Cape Cod Is a New England Dream
This makes for the ultimate fall getaway.
cohaitungchi.com
10 Chill Romantic Getaways in Massachusetts
From the scenic coastlines of the Cape to the panoramic hills of the Berkshires, Massachusetts’ romantic landscapes don’t disappoint. You are reading: Places to go in massachusetts for couples | 10 Chill Romantic Getaways in Massachusetts. The diversity of Massachusetts’ lands makes for an interesting mix of couples’...
This Remote Island in Maine Was Once Home to a Crew of Cannibals
With 65 lighthouses along the coast of Maine, each one has its own story. Some boast histories of bringing sea lovers together, some are home to beautiful museums, one was featured in Forest Gump, and one was home to one of the first cases of cannibalism in the United States.
Is It Legal to Ride in the Back of a Pickup Truck in New Hampshire?
There's no shortage of trucks on the roads throughout the great state of New Hampshire. Pickup trucks are pretty popular, as they can brave the harsh elements that our winters bring, and are often a staple of many outdoor activities in New Hampshire like hunting and fishing (and Lovin' Everyday...sorry, I had to). When the weather is warmer, I often see people and dogs riding in the beds of pickup trucks in New Hampshire. I always think to myself "is that safe?", and furthermore, "is that legal?" Since we live in a day in age where the answers to most questions are just a Google search away, here is what the internet told me:
The Snowiest Day In New York State History
Parts of New York State got their first snow of the season this week and it got us thinking about the snowiest day in New York History. If you ask anyone outside of New York State, heck even most people in the state, about where it snows the most, they most likely say Buffalo, New York.
What State Swears the Most? Maine, New Hampshire or Massachusetts?
We occasionally say a bad word or two here and there. Would it surprise you to know that in all of the 50 states, Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts don't even rank in the top 10? These include the major swear words - you know the ones. You can see them all at thrilllist.com.
Death by Black Licorice in Massachusetts
The first time I heard that too much black licorice can cause minor to major heart issues, a trip to the hospital, and even death, was only a few years ago, and seemed so farfetched. However, this warning comes out periodically each year, especially in the fall. What's worth keeping in mind is that it doesn't take much to cause heart issues, while an overload can kill you.
Dude in New Hampshire Found a Porcupine on His Doorknob
Reddit is an incredible and entertaining time-waster, but once in a while, I stumble upon a real gem. Often times, it is on the New Hampshire subreddit thread. Some dude who goes by electro_mechanicool posted the below photo with some incredible advice: "When in NH, always remember to check your doorknobs for porcupines. Stay safe out there."
