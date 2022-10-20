Read full article on original website
Antoine Griezmann scores 'Olimpico' goal as Atlético Madrid beats Real Betis 2-1
Antoine Griezmann scored twice, including directly from a corner, as Atlético Madrid defeated Real Betis 2-1 on Sunday to move up to third in Spain's La Liga.
Soccer-Superb Dembele guides Barcelona to win over Athletic Bilbao
(Reuters) – Ousmane Dembele scored and provided assists for Sergi Roberto, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres as Barcelona cruised past Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in LaLiga on Sunday. Barcelona remain second in the standings on 28 points, three behind leaders Real Madrid and five clear of third-placed Atletico Madrid. The...
Atletico Madrid and selected La Liga sides learn Copa del Rey fate
Sixteen La Liga sides have been drawn in the Copa del Rey first round today. As per current rules, the four sides due to compete in the 2022/23 Supercopa de Espana have not been included at this stage, as they will join from the second round onwards. That has exempted,...
MATCHDAY: West Ham-Bournemouth in EPL; Celta hosts Getafe
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. West Ham hosts Bournemouth to wrap up the latest round of games in the Premier League. Both teams are looking to bounce back from midweek defeats, with West Ham falling at Liverpool and Bournemouth’s six-match unbeaten run ending with a 1-0 home loss to Southampton. The winner of the game at the Olympic Stadium will climb to midtable.
Real Madrid join Barcelona in race to sign Man United star
Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has emerged as one of the most important players under Erik ten Hag and now, the Portuguese defender has attracted the interest of several giants across Europe. Dalot is the only outfield player at United to have started all games in all competitions – such...
Atalanta 0-2 Lazio: 10-man hosts miss chance to go top of Serie A as Maurizio Sarri's side stroll to victory thanks to Mattia Zaccagni and Felipe Anderson strikes as Luis Muriel sees red
Lazio leapfrogged Atalanta in the Serie A table with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Gian Piero Gasperini's side on Sunday. Mattia Zaccagni and Felipe Anderson were on the scoresheet for the visitors, who extended their run without conceding a goal in Serie A to six games. Zaccagni was in the...
Ernesto Valverde opines on Barcelona’s El Clasico defeat
Athletic Club travel to Barcelona today with both sides in need of a result. Defeat for Athletic would make it three games without a win and perhaps take away from the feel-good factor at the Nuevo San Mames. A side-narrative is that Ernesto Valverde is returning to Camp Nou for...
Real Madrid star Karima Benzema in contention for top award in Dubai
The 34-year-old French international has been nominated in the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards' Best Men's Player of the Year category.
Sampdoria edges fellow struggler Cremonese for first win
Sampdoria recorded its first win of the season on Monday by 1-0 over fellow Serie A struggler Cremonese, which was ruing an early missed penalty. A late Omar Colley goal was enough to give Sampdoria the result that moved it off the bottom spot. It remained in the relegation zone, however, two points from safety and two above Cremonese.
Sevilla extend brutal 40-match run with Real Madrid defeat
Sevilla put in a promising performance at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday night, levelling matters after falling behind in the second half. However as has been the case for almost all-comers this season against Los Blancos, ultimately, Sevilla succumbed to defeat in the final 15 minutes. It was Jorge Sampaoli’s...
Spain find out draw for World Cup 2023 group
Spain have drawn their group for the 2023 World Cup, which includes Japan, Zambia and Costa Rica. The headlines fixture will be Japan against Spain in what is likely to decide who tops the group. Costa Rica and Zambia have not been forces in the women’s game and Spain will be expected to beat both comfortably.
Carlo Ancelotti hints at Karim Benzema rest plan for the World Cup
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed his plan to keep on resting skipper Karim Benzema ahead of the World Cup next month. The French international clinched his first Ballon d’Or title in midweek but he suffered a muscle injury in training on his return to Madrid. Despite initially...
Watch: Isco feels the love from Real Madrid squad on return to Santiago Bernabeu
It might not have been the happiest return, but Isco Alarcon felt the love when he went back to the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time since ending his nine years in Madrid. His current side Sevilla were beaten 3-1 in the end, although they did make Los Blancos sweat for their win. Isco was part of a Sevilla side that competed well and continues to show improvement under Jorge Sampaoli.
Soccer-Argentina's 'first fan' reached Qatar six months early
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Argentina's self-styled "first fan" Marcelo Martinez is so keen to see Lionel Messi and team mates at the World Cup that he arrived in Qatar six months early.
Manchester United Want To Sign Inter Milan Midfielder In January
Manchester United could now be turning their attention to adding depth in midfield in January. A new report has claimed that United and Newcastle are both looking to sign the same player in January. United brought in two new midfielders this summer with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen joining the club....
Manchester United's Casemiro Included In Premier League Team Of The Week
Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has been included in the Premier League team of the week following his goal against Chelsea.
Road to the WTA Finals: Dabrowski and Olmos
Editor's note: From Monday to Thursday this week, we will look at the road each of the eight singles players and eight doubles took to qualify for this year's WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. Singles. Monday: No.1 Swiatek | No.2 Jabeur. Tuesday: No.3 Pegula | No.4 Gauff. Wednesday: No.5...
