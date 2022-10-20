It might not have been the happiest return, but Isco Alarcon felt the love when he went back to the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time since ending his nine years in Madrid. His current side Sevilla were beaten 3-1 in the end, although they did make Los Blancos sweat for their win. Isco was part of a Sevilla side that competed well and continues to show improvement under Jorge Sampaoli.

22 HOURS AGO