Read full article on original website
Related
pethelpful.com
Actress Nina Dobrev 'Takes Over' Her Dog's Bed in Precious Photo
With all the things we buy for our pets, it's hard not to become a bit of a snob. In fact, most pet parents will find a few products they swear by...and might even use for themselves! Just ask Nina Dobrev, who posted the sweetest picture to her dog's account, @mrs.maverick.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
A Two-year-old playing with neighbor's doggy went viral over internet
Grab Screenshot from a twitter user Buitengebieden. We all love our dogs. They are loyal, funny, gentle and faithful. This cute animal can be a good option to spend your free time and freshen your mind.
Cat & Mule Deer Buck Have The Time Of Their Lives With Each Other In Canada
Not gonna lie, I’m fully convinced now that cats aren’t scared of anything. I mean c’mon, they scale trees, houses, and just about anything they can jump up on, even though it’s borderline creepy. But not only are they not afraid of heights…. They’re also not...
pethelpful.com
Rescued Shelter Cat's Reaction to Finally Having Her Own Bed Is Nothing Short of Beautiful
Shelter animals are sometimes kept in sad conditions when they don't have the space or resources to provide these animals with the comfort they deserve as they wait to be adopted. One cat had an experience like this, and her reaction to the amazing conditions in her new home is too good.
Men's Health
See The Voice Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her in the Back'
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
Video Of A Cat Making The Bed Exactly 'Like A Human' Melts 1.7 Million Hearts
Mama cat scolds her kitten for ruining the bed and, then, tucks the sheets in neatly like a human. Cats are intelligent pets that consider themselves a part of their owner’s family. As a result, these felines watch human activities and learn from them.
The top pet costumes of Halloween 2022, according to Rover
New data from the online pet care company suggests there will be a lot of pups dressed up as the British royal family this year.
Golden Retriever Meeting Human 'Baby Brother' Melts Hearts Online
A video of a golden retriever has melted hearts online after it met its human "baby brother" for the first time. Dogs are often called man's best friend—and after seeing Riley the dog's reaction to meeting a new family member, it's hard to disagree with that statement. It is...
pethelpful.com
Video of Maine Coon Cat Clearly Saying 'Hello' to Dad Has Us Seriously Impressed
We've probably all seen or heard at one point or another animals talking. There are so many videos of pets who sound like celebrities or cats meowing that actually sound like words. So it shouldn't blow us away anymore, right? Well, wrong again!. We clearly can't get enough of animals...
pethelpful.com
Woman's Emotional Reunion With Her Cat After 3 Years Apart Is Just Beautiful
Every pet parent's greatest fear is being unable to find their pet if they get out of the house. Knowing out babies are scared and alone out in the world is so heartbreaking, and the fear that some harm may come to them is paralyzing. One woman shared the emotional journey of finding her fur baby after he was lost for a long time in this incredible video.
21 Of The Funniest Reddit Jokes About "House Of The Dragon" Season 1
Reddit is one of the best places to discuss House of the Dragon episodes after they air, in part because some of the comments are hilarious. Here are 21 of the best ones I've read.
TMZ.com
Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
3:17 PM PT -- A tow truck just removed Leslie's car from the scene, you can see heavy damage to the front passenger's side, with his wheel almost totally taken off. 1:50 PM PT -- A rep for Leslie Jordan posted on Jordan's IG, saying "the love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time. In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world."
Man In A Grizzly Bear Hide Pulls Off A Roadside Prank For The Ages
This is as funny as it gets… What a prank… I mean, how this guy even came up with the idea is beyond me. I do have a theory though. He probably saw all the videos online of people getting dangerously close to very dangerous and wild animals and thought he would have some fun with that. Grizzly bears are the natural-born-killers of the woods. Highly renowned hunters of all things edible. They can be huge, weighing around 700-pounds on […] The post Man In A Grizzly Bear Hide Pulls Off A Roadside Prank For The Ages first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
9-1-1's 'Shocking' Karen Crisis Gave Tracie Thoms Cause for Concern: 'They'll Kill Anyone Off!'
As the wife of a first responder, Karen Wilson is used to hearing stories about the 118, but she’s never gotten to see the team in action… until now. “Karen is usually just there to offer insight or support, so this episode was shocking to me,” Tracie Thoms tells TVLine of Monday’s 9-1-1. “They like to keep things under wraps on this show, but when they blocked out my available days, I was like, ‘That’s a lot of days!’ Then I finally read the script, and I just sat there with my mouth open. I couldn’t believe it. To see that...
pethelpful.com
Video of Dog Lovingly Watching Over His New Puppies Gives Us All the Feels
When dogs have babies, you probably think it's the mama who keeps watch over the litter. She feeds them and she's very protective. But every once in a while we'll see a clip that shows us dad doggos are just as invested in their families as the mom. One recent...
Someecards
Man tells GF if she brings home 'one more cat' he's taking them all to a shelter.
My GF (28F) and I (29M) have been together for 3 years and moved in together about a year ago. We live in one half of a duplex. We picked this place specifically because the owner allowed pets. My GF had 2 cats when we moved in together so we...
pethelpful.com
Sphynx Cat Makes Biscuits on Giant Great Dane in Hilarious Video
There's something so sweet about animal siblings of different species, especially those that get along. That's the case with the beautiful Great Dane and Sphynx cat posted by @Zander.thegreat. Just watch this beautiful gentle giant get a deep tissue massage from his friend the cat. Or else his cat is...
Animal Shelter Defends Olivia Wilde After Dog Walker Slams Her For Rehoming Pet
A Southern California animal rescue is speaking out after one of Olivia Wilde's former dog walkers accused the actress of rehoming her Golden Retriever mix, Gordon, so that she could spend more time with her current beau, Harry Styles. Maeday Rescue took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot of...
Comments / 0