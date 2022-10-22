ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Actress Nina Dobrev 'Takes Over' Her Dog's Bed in Precious Photo

With all the things we buy for our pets, it's hard not to become a bit of a snob. In fact, most pet parents will find a few products they swear by...and might even use for themselves! Just ask Nina Dobrev, who posted the sweetest picture to her dog's account, @mrs.maverick.
Golden Retriever Meeting Human 'Baby Brother' Melts Hearts Online

A video of a golden retriever has melted hearts online after it met its human "baby brother" for the first time. Dogs are often called man's best friend—and after seeing Riley the dog's reaction to meeting a new family member, it's hard to disagree with that statement. It is...
Woman's Emotional Reunion With Her Cat After 3 Years Apart Is Just Beautiful

Every pet parent's greatest fear is being unable to find their pet if they get out of the house. Knowing out babies are scared and alone out in the world is so heartbreaking, and the fear that some harm may come to them is paralyzing. One woman shared the emotional journey of finding her fur baby after he was lost for a long time in this incredible video.
Leslie Jordan Dead at 67

3:17 PM PT -- A tow truck just removed Leslie's car from the scene, you can see heavy damage to the front passenger's side, with his wheel almost totally taken off. 1:50 PM PT -- A rep for Leslie Jordan posted on Jordan's IG, saying "the love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time. In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world."
Man In A Grizzly Bear Hide Pulls Off A Roadside Prank For The Ages

This is as funny as it gets… What a prank… I mean, how this guy even came up with the idea is beyond me. I do have a theory though. He probably saw all the videos online of people getting dangerously close to very dangerous and wild animals and thought he would have some fun with that. Grizzly bears are the natural-born-killers of the woods. Highly renowned hunters of all things edible. They can be huge, weighing around 700-pounds on […] The post Man In A Grizzly Bear Hide Pulls Off A Roadside Prank For The Ages first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
9-1-1's 'Shocking' Karen Crisis Gave Tracie Thoms Cause for Concern: 'They'll Kill Anyone Off!'

As the wife of a first responder, Karen Wilson is used to hearing stories about the 118, but she’s never gotten to see the team in action… until now. “Karen is usually just there to offer insight or support, so this episode was shocking to me,” Tracie Thoms tells TVLine of Monday’s 9-1-1. “They like to keep things under wraps on this show, but when they blocked out my available days, I was like, ‘That’s a lot of days!’ Then I finally read the script, and I just sat there with my mouth open. I couldn’t believe it. To see that...
Video of Dog Lovingly Watching Over His New Puppies Gives Us All the Feels

When dogs have babies, you probably think it's the mama who keeps watch over the litter. She feeds them and she's very protective. But every once in a while we'll see a clip that shows us dad doggos are just as invested in their families as the mom. One recent...
Sphynx Cat Makes Biscuits on Giant Great Dane in Hilarious Video

There's something so sweet about animal siblings of different species, especially those that get along. That's the case with the beautiful Great Dane and Sphynx cat posted by @Zander.thegreat. Just watch this beautiful gentle giant get a deep tissue massage from his friend the cat. Or else his cat is...

