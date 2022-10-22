As the wife of a first responder, Karen Wilson is used to hearing stories about the 118, but she’s never gotten to see the team in action… until now. “Karen is usually just there to offer insight or support, so this episode was shocking to me,” Tracie Thoms tells TVLine of Monday’s 9-1-1. “They like to keep things under wraps on this show, but when they blocked out my available days, I was like, ‘That’s a lot of days!’ Then I finally read the script, and I just sat there with my mouth open. I couldn’t believe it. To see that...

26 MINUTES AGO