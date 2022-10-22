ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

On3.com

ESPN shakes up FPI Top 25 rankings after Week 8 of college football

In comparison to recent weeks across college football, the slate in Week 8 might have looked a little disappointing on paper entering the weekend. Despite that, Saturday’s action featured plenty of upsets and some exciting top-25 matchups. After Saturday’s games, ESPN has shaken up its FPI Top 25 rankings with the page now turning towards Week 9.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Georgia football is biggest winner of Oregon steamrolling UCLA

Georgia football’s 46-point Week 1 victory over Oregon looks better and better each week, especially with the Ducks destroying No. 9 UCLA. Georgia may have been on their bye week but they were still winners in Week 8. That’s because Oregon is making their season-opening victory more valuable by the week.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

WATCH: Bo Nix reacts to Oregon's blowout win over UCLA

Hear from Oregon starting quarterback Bo Nix as he breaks down the team's dominating and impressive 45-30 victory over visiting No. 9 UCLA. Nix breaks down his performance against UCLA, the balance of Oregon's offense, and where the team goes from here after the big win. Sign up for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Clayton News Daily

Top six teams unchanged as Georgia leads AP Top 25

Georgia is No. 1 for the third straight week and the top six teams held their spots in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll released Sunday. The Bulldogs (7-0) were idle this weekend and received 31 first-place votes. No. 2 Ohio State (7-0) got 18 votes and No. 3 Tennessee (7-0) earned 13.
ATHENS, GA
Clayton News Daily

Giants fend off Jaguars to improve to 6-1

Daniel Jones ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 5:31 left to play to lead the visiting New York Giants over the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-17 on Sunday afternoon. Leading 17-13 and at the Giants' 20, Jacksonville went for a fourth-and-1 and came up short, turning the ball over on downs. Jones then led New York (6-1) on a 10-play, 79-yard excursion that resulted in the game-winning points.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Clayton News Daily

Kenneth Walker III stars as Seahawks blast Chargers

Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for a career-high 168 yards and two touchdowns, including a 74-yarder with 6:56 remaining, as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23 Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. Geno Smith completed 20 of 27 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns -- both to Marquise...
SEATTLE, WA
Clayton News Daily

Chiefs blast 49ers, spoil Christian McCaffrey's debut

Patrick Mahomes passed for 423 yards and three touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs cruised to a 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman scored his third touchdown of the game on a 3-yard run with 10:43 remaining to give the Chiefs a 35-23 lead. Fellow receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster closed the scoring with a 45-yard TD reception.
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin bemoans defensive woes, untimely penalties in 45-20 loss to LSU

Ole Miss is unbeaten no more. But Lane Kiffin saw the writing on the wall last week when Auburn totaled 301 rushing yards against the Rebels' defense. Tackling issues were a big concern against Auburn. LSU made those concerns turn into an all-out crisis. LSU rolled up 500 yards of offense against No. 7 Ole Miss and rallied out of a 17-3 hole to hand Kiffin and the Rebels a 45-20 drubbing.
OXFORD, MS
Clayton News Daily

MNF: Bears and Patriots Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown

The Chicago Bears (2-4) travel to face the New England Patriots (3-3) at Gillette Stadium for Monday Night Football. The Patriots are heavy favorites at home despite the lack of clarity at the QB position. Whether it is Bailey Zappe or Mac Jones getting the start, SISB believes the game total will remain fairly low, setting it at only 39.5 for the third-lowest implied points total in Week 7.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Oregon tops UCLA as Bo Nix continues to re-write his story

Bo Nix is finally writing the story he wanted to author for his college football career. Living up to the billing of a five-star recruit out of high school, putting up touchdowns for one of the nation’s most productive offenses, in the pole position for a conference title and in the thick of the College Football Playoff chase with a top-10 team.
EUGENE, OR

