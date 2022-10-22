Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon football Duck savagely trolls UCLA amid blowout
Oregon football blew out UCLA football on Saturday at home. Oregon’s mascot, The Duck, took to his Twitter account to roast UCLA during the game. “@UCLAFootball y’all ever seen this many fans before?”. Losing is one thing… getting trolled by a Duck is a whole different type of...
Bo Nix leaves college football, Auburn fans stunned with masterful start vs. UCLA
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is having his Heisman Trophy moment vs. UCLA to the shock of Auburn and college football fans everywhere. It has come as quite a shock to Auburn and college football fans around the globe that Bo Nix is absolutely thriving as the Oregon Ducks quarterback vs. undefeated UCLA in Saturday’s big game.
ESPN shakes up FPI Top 25 rankings after Week 8 of college football
In comparison to recent weeks across college football, the slate in Week 8 might have looked a little disappointing on paper entering the weekend. Despite that, Saturday’s action featured plenty of upsets and some exciting top-25 matchups. After Saturday’s games, ESPN has shaken up its FPI Top 25 rankings with the page now turning towards Week 9.
Georgia football is biggest winner of Oregon steamrolling UCLA
Georgia football’s 46-point Week 1 victory over Oregon looks better and better each week, especially with the Ducks destroying No. 9 UCLA. Georgia may have been on their bye week but they were still winners in Week 8. That’s because Oregon is making their season-opening victory more valuable by the week.
WATCH: Bo Nix reacts to Oregon's blowout win over UCLA
Hear from Oregon starting quarterback Bo Nix as he breaks down the team's dominating and impressive 45-30 victory over visiting No. 9 UCLA. Nix breaks down his performance against UCLA, the balance of Oregon's offense, and where the team goes from here after the big win. Sign up for the...
Clayton News Daily
Top six teams unchanged as Georgia leads AP Top 25
Georgia is No. 1 for the third straight week and the top six teams held their spots in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll released Sunday. The Bulldogs (7-0) were idle this weekend and received 31 first-place votes. No. 2 Ohio State (7-0) got 18 votes and No. 3 Tennessee (7-0) earned 13.
College Football Week 8 preview: Pac-12 takes center stage, Nick Saban looks to avoid rare occurrence
Week 8 of the college football season features five games between top-25 opponents, highlighted by No. 10 Oregon taking on No. 9 UCLA and No. 6 Alabama playing No. 24 Mississippi State.
Clayton News Daily
Giants fend off Jaguars to improve to 6-1
Daniel Jones ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 5:31 left to play to lead the visiting New York Giants over the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-17 on Sunday afternoon. Leading 17-13 and at the Giants' 20, Jacksonville went for a fourth-and-1 and came up short, turning the ball over on downs. Jones then led New York (6-1) on a 10-play, 79-yard excursion that resulted in the game-winning points.
Clayton News Daily
Kenneth Walker III stars as Seahawks blast Chargers
Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for a career-high 168 yards and two touchdowns, including a 74-yarder with 6:56 remaining, as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23 Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. Geno Smith completed 20 of 27 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns -- both to Marquise...
Clayton News Daily
Chiefs blast 49ers, spoil Christian McCaffrey's debut
Patrick Mahomes passed for 423 yards and three touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs cruised to a 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman scored his third touchdown of the game on a 3-yard run with 10:43 remaining to give the Chiefs a 35-23 lead. Fellow receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster closed the scoring with a 45-yard TD reception.
247Sports
Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin bemoans defensive woes, untimely penalties in 45-20 loss to LSU
Ole Miss is unbeaten no more. But Lane Kiffin saw the writing on the wall last week when Auburn totaled 301 rushing yards against the Rebels' defense. Tackling issues were a big concern against Auburn. LSU made those concerns turn into an all-out crisis. LSU rolled up 500 yards of offense against No. 7 Ole Miss and rallied out of a 17-3 hole to hand Kiffin and the Rebels a 45-20 drubbing.
Penn State bowl projections: Where could the Nittany Lions land after Minnesota win?
The win has altered the team’s postseason projection.
Clayton News Daily
MNF: Bears and Patriots Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown
The Chicago Bears (2-4) travel to face the New England Patriots (3-3) at Gillette Stadium for Monday Night Football. The Patriots are heavy favorites at home despite the lack of clarity at the QB position. Whether it is Bailey Zappe or Mac Jones getting the start, SISB believes the game total will remain fairly low, setting it at only 39.5 for the third-lowest implied points total in Week 7.
College football review: Are refs needling USC, Texas and other expansion defectors?
Penalty disparities during recent Texas and USC losses call into question whether officiating is slanted against teams leaving for other conferences.
College football game odds, betting lines for Week 9: Ohio State, Georgia open as favorites
The last Saturday of October is finally here, setting up an important weekend of rivalries and conference matchups that could go a long way in shaping how the College Football Playoff eventually looks. There are two major showdowns in the SEC this week: Georgia and Florida both come off bye weeks ...
FOX Sports
Oregon tops UCLA as Bo Nix continues to re-write his story
Bo Nix is finally writing the story he wanted to author for his college football career. Living up to the billing of a five-star recruit out of high school, putting up touchdowns for one of the nation’s most productive offenses, in the pole position for a conference title and in the thick of the College Football Playoff chase with a top-10 team.
247Sports
#PMARSHONAU: What was expected of Auburn's football team and what has happened
With Auburn’s football team off for the weekend before returning to play Arkansas at Jordan-Hare Stadium, I have reflected on where these Tigers are compared to where I thought they would be before the season. What I expected:. * I thought they would be 4-1, maybe even 5-0, after...
Clemson survives, Oregon knocks off UCLA: College Football Power Rankings after Week 8
Six teams remain unbeaten through week eight of the college football season across four conferences. Clemson and TCU were the two teams in the most danger. They rallied in the second half of their games to keep their undefeated season alive. Ohio State and. had no trouble dispatching Iowa and...
Comments / 0