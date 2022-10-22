Gene Frenette: Jaguars not winning, but Trevor Lawrence, offense creativity makes them entertaining

Read full article on original website
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activityDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
New restaurant offering authentic Mexican food opens in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Fleming Island loses heartbreaker against Creekside KnightsAnthony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threatDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Insider: Matt Ryan costs Colts a chance to lead AFC South
NASHVILLE — For the third consecutive season, the Colts have failed to take advantage of an opportunity to beat the Titans, leaving them looking up at their rivals for the rest of the season in the race for the AFC South. Unable to get anything going offensively and crippled...
Titans’ Derrick Henry speaks out on Tennessee’s recent dominance against rival Colts
Following a 19-10 victory on Sunday over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry spoke to the media about the win and shared his feelings toward the AFC South rival. “They’re never gonna go away,” said Henry via Paul Kuharsky. “They are a tough team...
Watch: Jaguars interception negated by roughing the passer call
The Jacksonville Jaguars appeared to finally end their lengthy streak of not recording a takeaway, but a Devin Lloyd interception was negated by a penalty. New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones threw into traffic into the middle of the field, but officials flagged linebacker Foye Oluokun for making helmet-to-helmet contact with Jones on a blitz up the middle.
Grade Joe Burrow’s 481-yard passing game in the Bengals’ 35-17 win vs. the Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Joe Burrow continued his trend of improving each week with his outburst against the Falcons, helping the Bengals to a 35-17 win Sunday. The Bengals’ gunslinger was cool and collected on his way to 481 passing yards and three touchdowns on 34-of-42 passing and a season-high 138.2 passer rating. Burrow also pitched in 20 rushing yards and his third rushing TD in as many games as the Bengals moved to 4-3.
Yardbarker
Watch: Damiere Byrd, Marcus Mariota Connect on 75-Yard Falcons Touchdown
Not much was going right early for the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, but Damiere Byrd and Marcus Mariota did hook up for a highlight touchdown that could be signaling a change of momentum. The receiver-quarterback combo connected on a 75-yard touchdown late in the...
Yardbarker
Chad Johnson shows support for Tua Tagovailoa in his return to Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa is back as the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He returns after suffering a scary injury versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa has the Dolphins up 16-10 at halftime. He has 180 passing yards and a touchdown. Dolphins fans are excited to have Tagovailoa back, but a former legend in the National Football League is happy to have him back too. Chad Johnson showed up at HardRock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.) wearing a No. 1 jersey, supporting Tagovailoa. He spent the summer of 2012 with the Dolphins, but he did not play in a game. Tagovailoa wants to lead Miami to the playoffs after falling short of the goal last season.
4 Bengals takeaways from Week 7 win vs. Falcons as Joe Burrow shines
After an ominous start to the season, the Cincinnati Bengals are on a roll. They clinched their fourth win in the last five games after beating the Atlanta Falcons, 35-17, at home in Week 7. This propels the Bengals to a tie for first place in the AFC North ahead of their Week 8 matchup against state rival Cleveland. Here we’ll look at some takeaways from the Bengals’ win in Week 7.
NFL QB Rankings: Joe Burrow’s huge day sees Bengals gunslinger leap into top-five
The 2022 NFL season is finally here. Despite the regular season only now beginning, the debates never end. Who’s the
Albany Herald
Heavily depleted secondary costs Atlanta Falcons in loss to Joe Burrow, Bengals
Falcons coach Arthur Smith wasn’t going to make excuses for his football team’s performance throughout its 35-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, even though it would have been easy. Atlanta was without Casey Hayward, who was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week, and quickly...
Dave Hyde: Tua returns, but so do questions about Dolphins’ struggling offense
Once, and not that long ago, it would feel different. Tua Tagovailoa’s offense would feel like a work-in-progress juggernaut and not like Skylar Thompson’s offense. Mike McDaniel’s creativity would feel on display more than his doubling down on a decision that looked doubly dubious as he explained it. “Hooray,” the Miami Dolphins coach said of his thoughts when the defense intercepted two ...
