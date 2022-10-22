ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Gene Frenette: Jaguars not winning, but Trevor Lawrence, offense creativity makes them entertaining

By Gene Frenette, Florida Times-Union
Yahoo Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Grade Joe Burrow’s 481-yard passing game in the Bengals’ 35-17 win vs. the Falcons

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Joe Burrow continued his trend of improving each week with his outburst against the Falcons, helping the Bengals to a 35-17 win Sunday. The Bengals’ gunslinger was cool and collected on his way to 481 passing yards and three touchdowns on 34-of-42 passing and a season-high 138.2 passer rating. Burrow also pitched in 20 rushing yards and his third rushing TD in as many games as the Bengals moved to 4-3.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Watch: Damiere Byrd, Marcus Mariota Connect on 75-Yard Falcons Touchdown

Not much was going right early for the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, but Damiere Byrd and Marcus Mariota did hook up for a highlight touchdown that could be signaling a change of momentum. The receiver-quarterback combo connected on a 75-yard touchdown late in the...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Chad Johnson shows support for Tua Tagovailoa in his return to Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa is back as the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He returns after suffering a scary injury versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa has the Dolphins up 16-10 at halftime. He has 180 passing yards and a touchdown. Dolphins fans are excited to have Tagovailoa back, but a former legend in the National Football League is happy to have him back too. Chad Johnson showed up at HardRock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.) wearing a No. 1 jersey, supporting Tagovailoa. He spent the summer of 2012 with the Dolphins, but he did not play in a game. Tagovailoa wants to lead Miami to the playoffs after falling short of the goal last season.
ALABAMA STATE
ClutchPoints

4 Bengals takeaways from Week 7 win vs. Falcons as Joe Burrow shines

After an ominous start to the season, the Cincinnati Bengals are on a roll. They clinched their fourth win in the last five games after beating the Atlanta Falcons, 35-17, at home in Week 7. This propels the Bengals to a tie for first place in the AFC North ahead of their Week 8 matchup against state rival Cleveland. Here we’ll look at some takeaways from the Bengals’ win in Week 7.
CINCINNATI, OH
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: Tua returns, but so do questions about Dolphins’ struggling offense

Once, and not that long ago, it would feel different. Tua Tagovailoa’s offense would feel like a work-in-progress juggernaut and not like Skylar Thompson’s offense. Mike McDaniel’s creativity would feel on display more than his doubling down on a decision that looked doubly dubious as he explained it. “Hooray,” the Miami Dolphins coach said of his thoughts when the defense intercepted two ...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy