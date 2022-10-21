Read full article on original website
Man with suspended license accused of stealing vehicle with 2 young children, leading police on chase
Mario Anthony Estrada, 38, was booked into North Las Vegas Detention Center Monday night. He accused of stealing a van from a convenience store parking lot with two young children inside and leading police on a chase
Las Vegas detective accused of domestic violence grabbed girlfriend by neck, kicked in door, report says
A visibly upset woman sped through a gas station parking lot to get to a North Las Vegas police officer as she attempted to get away from her boyfriend, who was following her after a fight, according to an arrest report.
LVMPD: Subjects injured by broken glass after suspect shot at car in SW valley
Las Vegas police are currently investigating a shooting Monday afternoon where a suspect shot at a car in the southwest valley. Two suspects are injured by broken glass
9-year-old girl carried baby brother to safety after North Las Vegas kidnapping, mother says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas mother shared her family’s terrifying experience with FOX5 Tuesday, hours after her baby boy and 9-year-old daughter were kidnapped outside a 7-Eleven in North Las Vegas. A man was arrested after the children were found safe. “I chased after the car...
Las Vegas police arrest suspected DUI driver with suspended license in stolen car months after fatal crash
Las Vegas Metro police arrested a man last week -- who officers said was driving impaired on a suspended license and who caused a fatal crash this summer -- following a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Tuesday said.
Henderson police: Driver of Mercedes was 'speeding and impaired,' police found driver deceased on scene
HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson Police Department responded to a single vehicle fatal collision Sunday morning. Police were on scene of a new home construction west of Via Altimira. Investigation indicates that a black Mercedes sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then left the roadway, rolled several times consequently having the driver eject from the vehicle. Police report that the driver was "unsecured."
North Las Vegas police make arrest in connection with stolen work truck, theft caught on camera
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police say one person has been arrested in connection to a stolen work truck at a North Las Vegas business. That theft was captured on camera. People can be seen driving into the parking lot of Pacific Performance Engineering in what police say was a stolen dark colored Acura. One of them then gets out and drives the work truck away with the Acura close behind it.
Multistate murder suspect and girlfriend found dead in Arizona desert, another man and woman arrested
LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A couple was recently found dead in the Arizona desert, and another man and woman were taken into custody following a search for a murder suspect that spanned Arizona and Nevada. According to a news release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, a murder occurred in...
School bus driver will not face charges after arrest
A school bus driver will not face charges after they were arrested on one count of abuse of a vulnerable person.
Las Vegas bus driver to not face charges according to the District Attorney
According to a release, a 46-year-old bus driver was arrested Monday. The arrest stems from an investigation by the CCSD Police Department in September 2022.
Las Vegas police had a 'DUIBlitz' last October weekend, 147 total stops
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that officials conducted over 140 stops over the October 22 weekend. In the tweet LVMPD posted, they conducted about 147 stops, made 62 citations, and 13 driving under the influence arrests. Police also said one arrest was a...
North Las Vegas state senator’s son previously fired gunshot into wall in ‘unreported shooting,’ police say
A Nevada state senator's son, accused of shooting a family member inside the mayoral candidate's home last week, previously shot at a family member through a wall in the home in an unreported incident, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained on Monday said.
Las Vegas police arrest suspect in case of stolen statue from Girl Scout building
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a suspect after a statue was stolen from a Girl Scout building earlier this year. The statue, named “In Grace”, was stolen from the Girl Scout of Southern Nevada headquarters on May 7. The group said around 2:45 a.m., surveillance footage shows two men driving up in a black or blue sedan, and then driving off with the trunk open and the statue in the trunk. Representatives with the Girl Scouts said the statue cost $28,000. The statue was returned on May 12.
More than 100 arrests in Metro ‘RAID’ crackdown on reckless driving, street racing
A team Las Vegas Metropolitan police formed earlier this year to target reckless driving, speeding, and street racing has made more than 100 arrests in the past seven months.
Police Say A Las Vegas Murder Pair Has Been Discovered Dead
After leading authorities on a 35-mile automobile pursuit and fleeing into the Arizona desert, a couple sought in connection with a murder in Las Vegas last week was discovered dead on Friday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a SWAT squad from the...
Staff member at Las Vegas school assaulted on campus Monday afternoon, official says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A staff member at a high school in Las Vegas was assaulted Monday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to a letter issued to parents and guardians on Tuesday, Darlin Delgado, principal of Rancho High School, stated that a staff member was assaulted outside of the school building after the school had closed for the day.
Nevada State Police investigate deadly crash on I-15
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers headed toward the northern part of the Las Vegas valley along the I-15 are experiencing delays due to a deadly crash, according to Nevada State Police Highway Patrol. As of 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the crash had blocked traffic along the I-15 northbound south of Cheyenne. The far right travel […]
Police investigating shooting near Ft. Apache in SW valley
Police have shut down part of Ft. Apache at Gomer in the far southwest valley as they investigate a shooting.
Nevada State Police investigate deadly crash involving 4 vehicles on I-15 south Cheyenne
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A chain reaction involving four vehicles left one man dead along the I-15 northbound, south of Cheyenne. Nevada State Police arrived at the scene at approximately 2:02 p.m. on Tuesday and determined that a utility truck had been traveling northbound when traffic in the area had stopped up ahead. For unknown […]
Over a dozen people arrested in weekend DUI blitz effort by Las Vegas police
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department continues to keep the valley streets safe in a weekend effort that saw over a dozen people arrested. According to Metro, officers from multiple departments conducted a total of 147 vehicle stops in order to keep DUI drivers off the streets.
