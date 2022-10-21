Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One dead, one injured in hookah lounge shooting
One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a hookah bar lounge Tuesday in Valley Glen. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at approximately 12:15 a.m. to 13007 Victory Blvd. west of Coldwater Canyon Avenue regarding a shots fired call, and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the back of the bar, LAPD Officer Drake Madison said.Witnesses told police the shooter entered the lounge and began arguing with one of the victims and at some point drew a gun and shot him. The second victim was shot when he attempted to intervene, said Madison.Both victims were taken to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead, Madison said. The second victim was in an unknown condition.There was no description of the shooter, who left the scene and is currently at large.
Driver booked for murder, bail set at $4 million after Porter Ranch crash that killed 2 teenagers
Bail has been set at $4.01 million for a hospitalized motorist who allegedly triggered a three-vehicle crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers inside his vehicle and injured eight other people.
20-year-old arrested for crash in Porter Ranch that killed 2 teenagers
Los Angeles police have arrested a 20-year-old man for the deadly crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers and injured several more.The suspect Alex Ceballos, who is still in the hospital, was arrested for murder and is being held on a $4.01 million bail. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Saturday evening, just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. Ceballos was allegedly speeding on Reseda Boulevard south of San Fernando Mission Boulevard when he veered onto the wrong side of the road, hitting a total of three cars, one of which was parked.In total 10 people, including Ceballos, were injured in the crash. Two teenagers, 16-year-old Magnus Joseph Robinson and an unidentified 14-year-old girl, died shortly after the collision. Robinson was a student at Panorama City High School. The others involved in the crash sustained moderate injuries but were expected to recover.
Man, 37, missing in south Los Angeles
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to locate a 37-year-old man who was reported missing in South Los Angeles. Raymond Albert Young was last seen about 3 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East 120th Street, near Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, according to the Los Angles County Sheriff’s Department.
Somber vigil honors 1 of 2 teenagers killed in Porter Ranch crash that left 8 other injured
A somber vigil was held in honor of a 16-year-old boy who was killed in a Porter Ranch crash that also left one other teenager dead and eight people injured.
Culver City Police Arrest Man Wanted for Robbing 7-Eleven
Culver City police have arrested a man wanted for robbing a local 7-Eleven at gunpoint. According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on October 10 around 1:15 am, officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 5495 Sepulveda Boulevard for an armed robbery that just occurred. “The suspect entered the...
Possible shooting investigation underway in Exposition Park
Police investigating a possible shooting in the Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday later said the incident did not appear to be a car-to-car shooting. A crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of West 38th Street and South Normandie Avenue, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. At least two vehicles […]
Pedestrian struck, killed in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A person was struck and killed in South Los Angeles Monday evening. The collision was reported just after 8:55 p.m. in the area of 8539 S Vermont Ave., near Algin Sutton Recreation Center, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The person was...
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting inside store in South Los Angeles
One person was killed and two others were injured when shots were fired inside a store in South Los Angeles. Police said the shooting unfolded inside Royalty Market in the 6200 block of S. San Pedro Street on Sunday morning. It was there that authorities arrived to locate the victims. One person had died, while two others were hospitalized in stable condition. Three suspects fled the scene. No arrests have been made. What led up to the shooting remains unclear.
Man stabbed on Long Beach Pier, suspect in custody
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man was wounded Monday morning in a stabbing at a pier in the Long Beach harbor. The stabbing was reported at 1:48 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pier G, said Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones. Arriving officers found a man with a...
Motorcyclist killed in Lake Los Angeles crash ID’d
LAKE LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who was killed Monday morning in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area. He was 35-year-old Anthony Loaiza of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Oct....
Stabbing suspect arrested after being knocked unconscious by victim in Belmont Shore, police say
Police say the victim was approached in an alley by a man who, without provocation, stabbed him in the upper body. The post Stabbing suspect arrested after being knocked unconscious by victim in Belmont Shore, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Issac Padilla murder: $20K reward offered for info in Commerce fatal shooting
COMMERCE, Calif. - The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Monday announced it is offering a $20,000 reward for information that will help solve the 2021 murder of Issac Padilla. The 30-year-old was fatally shot in Commerce on July 11, 2021. According to the LASD, Padilla was at an Arco...
Oxnard Police Department identifies Saturday gunshot victim as 36-year-old Oxnard resident
The 36-year-old man who was shot on Saturday in the 300 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive has been identified by Oxnard Police as Ronald Charles Apodaca Jr. The post Oxnard Police Department identifies Saturday gunshot victim as 36-year-old Oxnard resident appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Husband of Longtime LA Activist Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident
On Sunday evening, a hit-and-run driver killed Bruce Phillips while he was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle near Ted Watkins Park. Phillips was married to Helen Jones, a longtime activist whose son, John Horton, died in the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles in 2009. While law enforcement initially attributed Horton’s death to suicide, Horton’s medical report showed signs of severe physical trauma, prompting Jones to file a wrongful death lawsuit in 2015. The case was settled in 2016, and Jones received $2 million from Los Angeles County.
Wounded Victim Shot Outside Home in Rosemead
Rosemead, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Temple Station deputies responded to East Klingerman Street and Walnut Grove Avenue in the city of Rosemead around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, for a wounded victim shot outside in front of a house by two male suspects on foot.
1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Los Angeles meat market
Girlfriend arrested in man’s stabbing death in Compton
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly stabbing and says the victim’s girlfriend has been arrested. The stabbing happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning on the 900 block of North Essey Avenue in Compton. Deputies responded to the area and found a man inside his home suffering from multiple stab wounds. He […]
