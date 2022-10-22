Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Setup Your Google Nest Smart Hubs as a Family Intercom
Google's smart hubs, like the Google Nest Mini and Google Nest Hub, are useful for controlling your smart home. But did you know that you can also use them for communicating in your house?. Here is how to set up and use your Google smart hubs as your home's intercom...
Digital Trends
How to change the time font on your iOS 16 lock screen
Apple recently rolled out iOS 16 for its smartphones, bringing in plenty of features and design changes. Some notable changes include a new customizable lock screen, a handy Photo Cutout feature, edit and undo options for iMessage, and the ability to translate text from both the Camera app and the Photo Library.
Google needs a budget Pixel Watch A-Series to succeed with Wear OS hardware
Years after the company launched software for smartwatches, the Google Pixel Watch is available to buy as the first self-made hardware running Google's Wear OS—long after other manufacturers are already offering great Android smartwatches. As beautiful as the Pixel Watch is as a fashion device and as a watch, it falls short in other areas that might be key to a successful wearable. One of those areas is the price. If you weren't lucky enough to live in an area where you could get the Pixel Watch as a free preorder bonus for your Google Pixel 7 Pro or Pixel 7, it costs you at least $350. That's a problem for Google, as it will have a hard time convincing anyone to buy an expensive watch that comes with compromises.
Google Play services update reveals more Wear OS backups details
Google has been working on adding a backup functionality to Wear OS watches for a while, though it didn’t make it in time for the Google Pixel Watch. These backups will fix one of the biggest issues with the process of connecting any Wear OS watch out there to a new phone. Right now, you have to set up your watch from scratch whenever you re-pair it to another handset. With backups, this process could become more seamless, allowing you to restore your watch in great parts when you get a new phone. A teardown reveals the latest progress Google is making in this area.
tvOS 16.1 finally brings new features to Apple TV users, here’s why you should update now
Last week, Apple announced the new Apple TV 4K. Alongside the new set-top box, the company also unveiled some of the latest features coming to Apple’s smart home hub. Read on as we share all the new features that should make you update your Apple TV now. There are...
5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen
The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
You can control your Apple Watch from your iPhone and my mind is blown
The Apple Watch Ultra is the talk of the town, even if it’s not necessarily a new Apple wearable that appeals to you. But that’s not the only exciting thing happening on the Watch now that the watchOS 9 update is available to users. The Apple Watch supports a brand new Screen Mirroring feature that lets you control the wearable from the iPhone.
daystech.org
iPhone iOS 16 Update Breaks Important Apple Video Feature
One of the iPhone’s finest digital camera options has suffered an unlucky setback. Since the introduction of iOS 16, Cinematic mode video is no-longer appropriate with key video modifying functions together with iMovie and Final Cut Pro. Currently, there’s no workaround out there. Introduced with the iPhone 13,...
daystech.org
Apple to Release OS Updates, New iPad Models, and More
Apple will likely be busy within the subsequent two weeks as it’s set to launch OS updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Also this week, Apple is scheduled to launch new iPads and the brand new Apple TV 4K subsequent week. OS Updates Available Starting Today. As...
6 simple ways to launch Google Assistant on your Pixel 7
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, among the best Android phones, are the latest and greatest from Google and are packed with a ton of great features. One tightly integrated feature is voice recognition using the new Tensor G2 chip. This capability is useful for anything from taking notes to sending texts. A great way to take advantage of voice recognition is using Google Assistant. Google Assistant is helpful for simple tasks, such as getting an answer to a question, or more complex tasks, like scheduling a meeting.
daystech.org
How Clean Energy Charging for iPhone works
One of the extra fascinating new options in iOS 16.1 is one thing known as Clean Energy Charging. Apple says that this characteristic goals to “reduce your carbon footprint” by charging when decrease carbon-emission electrical energy is obtainable. In a new support document revealed at the moment, Apple has extra particulars on how this characteristic works…
The Pixel Tablet is set to pick up a handy shortcut courtesy of Samsung
With Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 reaching eligible Pixel devices this week — including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro — we're still in the early stages of uncovering what's new with the release. While Google's most recent flagship smartphones are getting an early taste of features like Clear Calling, it seems like there is at least one new feature designed with tablet users in mind. The feature comes in the lead-up to the launch of the Pixel Tablet.
daystech.org
You Can Now Install Any Extension Using Mobile FireFox Beta
If you’re a Firefox Mobile person, then this ought to be excellent news for you. The beta model of Firefox cellular now permits you to set up any browser extensions that you really want. However, it gained’t come and not using a little elbow grease from the person.
daystech.org
Apple Latest iPhone Software, Available Now
Apple in June 2022 previewed the brand new model of the iPhone’s working system, iOS 16. iOS 16 introduces redesigned, customizable Lock Screens with widgets, the power to edit and delete messages, improved Focus modes, an iCloud Shared Photos Library for households, main enhancements for apps like Mail, Home, and Wallet, and way more.
TechRadar
Google Maps Lock Screen widgets in iOS 16 are changing how I road trip
Steve Jobs may have invented the three-click rule. This rule refers to how Apple's late CEO and co-founder pushed the original iPod team to make sure that a user was always three clicks away from playing a song. I thought about this as I was creating a new Lock Screen...
daystech.org
How to set up iCloud Shared Photo Library on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac
With an iPhone 14 Pro, it’s by no means been simpler to not simply take photos at a second’s discover however to additionally take nice photos at a second’s discover. The catch, nevertheless, is whenever you need to share these pictures with different folks. It’s not terribly arduous, but it surely positive could possibly be loads simpler to share pictures with different folks.
daystech.org
Is the metaverse really the future of work?
According to Mark Zuckerberg, the “metaverse” – which the Meta founder describes as “an embodied internet, where instead of just viewing content – you are in it” – will seriously change our lives. So far, Meta’s predominant metaverse product is a digital actuality...
daystech.org
Apple Shares More Details on iOS 16.1 Clean Energy Charging Feature
IOS 16.1 features a Clean Energy Charging option that’s designed to permit iPhone customers to chop down on their carbon footprint. Clean Energy Charging selectively fees when decrease carbon emission electrical energy is offered for individuals who desire a greener charging methodology. Apple right this moment published a support...
daystech.org
Apple releases macOS Ventura, iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16
It’s a significant Apple replace day, as the corporate is rolling out new variations of its iPhone, iPad and Mac working programs. While iPhone customers at giant have already had a style of iOS 16, this would be the first time that the majority of us will get their arms on iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura.
daystech.org
How to Mirror an Apple Watch to Your iPhone With iOS 16
To mirror your Apple Watch in your iPhone, allow the characteristic within the Accessibility part of the Settings app in your iPhone. The Apple Watch is absolutely interactive and you may management it utilizing swipes and faucets on the iPhone. You have to have iOS 16 and watchOS 9 on...
Comments / 0