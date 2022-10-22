Read full article on original website
Related
money.com
The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market
Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
zycrypto.com
Bloomberg’s Top Strategist Sees Bitcoin Tapping $100,000 ‘In A Matter Of Time,’ Says Bottom May Be In
Mike McGlone, a commodities strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, believes the bottom may be in for Bitcoin and sees its price surging to $100,000 “in a matter of time.”. During an interview with Stansberry Research, Mike noted that Bitcoin is at its most significant discount “for a while,” adding that the current macroeconomic conditions had prepared the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap for a decent rise. According to him, the bear market was now mainstream, and it was hard for the Fed to be much more aggressive than it already was, with the world tilting towards recession.
kitco.com
Crypto SWOT: Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has outlined a framework for limiting industry hacks.
Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Casper, rising 33.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has hired a new head of digital assets regulatory policy, less than a month after CEO Jamie Dimon told lawmakers that cryptocurrencies are "decentralized Ponzi schemes." Aaron Iovine joined the company this week as executive director for digital assets regulatory policy, reports Bloomberg, a newly created role. He was previously head of policy and regulatory for cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network writes Bloomberg.
cryptopotato.com
The Crypto Industry is Not Decentralized: SEC Chairman
Gary Gensler said that crypto exchanges are developing network effects that make them highly dominant players, like in other financial markets. Gary Gensler – chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – said on Monday that crypto markets are, ironically, not decentralized. The chairman argued that there...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction
A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Could Be Entering “Unstoppable Maturation” Stage: Bloomberg Intelligence
Bitcoin’s resilience in the face of rising rates could mean the Fed will soon quit tightening, according to Bloomberg. Mike McGlone – Senior Commodity Strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence – recently suggested that Bitcoin could be entering its “unstoppable maturation” stage as a nascent technology. The...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto platform Freeway halts services, citing ‘unprecedented volatility’
Crypto platform Freeway has halted some of its services, citing “unprecedented volatility” in the foreign exchange and cryptocurrency markets in “recent times.”. In an Oct. 23 post, the platform announced it is halting buys and deposits and will “not be buying Supercharger simulations until our new strategies are implemented.”
zycrypto.com
$1 Billion Worth Of BTC Leaves Coinbase In A Day As Whales Aggressively Accumulate Bitcoin
Bitcoin remained steady this week, albeit more in the red as investors fretted over the ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty. For the past month, the top cryptocurrency has remained range bound, bouncing between the $18,400 and $20,390 levels as the asset’s volatility got sapped. Aas of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $19,120, down 0.19% in the past 24 hours after plunging as low as $18,492 Wednesday.
blockchain.news
Israel's Stock Exchange to Launch a New Platform for Digital Asset
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) is set to launch a new platform that will be dedicated to digital currencies, expanding its influence in the emerging industry. According to a press release issued by the exchange, the program is set to kickstart in 2023 and is expected to run until 2024.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin’s Market Cap Could Erupt to $4,500,000,000,000, According to ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood – Here’s Why
Fund manager Cathie Wood says she believes Bitcoin’s (BTC) market capitalization could rise meteorically and become more valuable than most fiat currencies around the globe. In a new interview on What Bitcoin Did with BTC advocate Peter McCormack, the ARK Invest CEO says she asked prominent economist Art Laffer to “rip apart” Bitcoin’s whitepaper to see if BTC can serve the three roles of money, which are store of value, unit of account and medium of exchange.
wealthinsidermag.com
Proof-of-Stake L1 Blockchain Token Aptos Climbs Close to 20% Higher in 24 Hours
Five days ago, the Aptos blockchain went live after the project received an influx of capital from venture capital (VC) firms and crypto exchanges like a16z, Binance, and FTX. During the past 24 hours, aptos (APT) is up more than 19% against the U.S. dollar and up 11.1% against bitcoin’s value. The VC-backed blockchain token has managed to situate itself within the top 60 largest crypto market capitalizations in existence.
boundingintocrypto.com
German Crypto Bank Nuri Asks Clients to Withdraw Funds as It Goes Out of Business – Bitcoin News
Digital asset platform Nuri has told customers to withdraw their funds in the next two months, after taking a hit from the crypto winter. Formerly known as Bitwala, the Berlin-headquartered cryptocurrency bank filed for insolvency earlier this year and failed to find a buyer. Nuri to Maintain Trading Until Last...
decrypt.co
SEC Chair Gensler Says Crypto Is Centralized Despite Founding Principles
Crypto may have been "founded on the idea of decentralization," says Gensler, but that hasn't stopped centralization from emerging in the market. Gary Gensler, chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, took yet another shot at the crypto industry in a speech Monday, critiquing what he perceives to be the disproportionate power wielded in the sector by centralized cryptocurrency exchanges.
blockchain.news
Crypto Lender Platform Freeway Suspends Trading Services, Token Tumbles
Crypto investment platform Freeway has suspended access to yield-generating lending products to its customers, the firm said on Sunday, the latest indication of stress in the cryptocurrency sector. Freeway, a crypto lending business offering interest-bearing cryptocurrency accounts, announced late Sunday night that it has halted trading services for its users...
decrypt.co
Fidelity to Roll Out Ethereum Trading for Institutions Next Week
Fidelity will officially make Ethereum—the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap—available to its customers on October 28. After starting with Bitcoin, $4.5 trillion asset manager Fidelity is now turning to Ethereum. “Institutional Ethereum capabilities are coming to the Fidelity Digital Assets platform on October 28, 2022,” Fidelity Digital Assets...
Trading App Robinhood Adds More Cryptocurrencies To Its Platform
Tezos XTZ/USD and Aave AAVE/USD tokens have been introduced to the trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD, enabling users to purchase and trade the cryptocurrencies. Robinhood tweeted the announcement on Monday, along with a link to a web page displaying the newly listed cryptos on Robinhood. Aave is a decentralized...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Investor Frank Giustra Issues Bitcoin Warning, Says Political Establishment Wants To Take Out BTC
Mining magnate Frank Giustra is issuing a warning to Bitcoin holders, saying that the global political establishment may attempt to make a move to destroy BTC. In a new interview with Daniela Cambone of Stansberry Research, Giustra says that the leading authorities of the world are likely planning on creating their own jurisdiction on the blockchain and probably don’t want Bitcoin as competition.
Is It Too Late to Buy Crypto?: Top 5 Most Annoying Questions about Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrencies have proven to be an investment that brings high returns when done properly. Despite the bearish market, interest in crypto is still growing. In their 2021 reports, crypto.com informed its readers that the number of cryptocurrency holders has grown to 295 mln, and further growth is forecasted. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Asset Management Giant Fidelity Doubles Down on Crypto With Hiring Spree of 100 Employees: Report
Financial services giant Fidelity is reportedly doubling down on digital assets by looking to expand its crypto unit. According to a new report by Bloomberg, Fidelity Investments is expanding the hiring spree it sparked in May by looking to add 100 new members to its crypto workforce, bringing the total number of employees in its virtual assets division to around 500.
Comments / 0