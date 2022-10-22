ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Black Enterprise

Two Rappers’ Murder Convictions Overturned After Judge Rules Lyrics Used as Evidence May Have Caused Racial Bias

Two rappers in California had their murder conviction overturned after a judge cited the Racial Justice Act as the reason to vacate the charges. According to CNN, Gary Bryant Jr. and Diallo Jackson were given a reprieve by a judge in Northern California after stating that the prosecutors’ introduction of rap lyrics and racialized rhetoric violated the Racial Justice Act.
Magnolia State Live

Owners of Mississippi apartment complexes agree to pay $123,000 to resolve housing discrimination lawsuit

The owners of several apartment complexes in Pearl, Mississippi, and their former rental agent, James Roe, have agreed to pay $123,000 to resolve a racial discrimination lawsuit. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi ruled in August that the defendants had violated the Fair Housing Act by discriminating against Black prospective residents.
Reason.com

I've Read Harvard's Brief in the Pending Racial Preferences Case, and I Have a Question

Here is the first sentence of the second paragraph in Harvard's brief:. This Court has consistently held that universities conducting such holistic review need not ignore that a person's race—like their home state, national origin, family background, or interests—is part of who they are, and that in seeking the benefits of a diverse student body, universities may consider race as one among many factors provided they satisfy strict scrutiny. [emphasis added]
Los Angeles Times

Department of Justice asks Supreme Court not to intervene in Trump classified records fight

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice urged the Supreme Court in a filing Tuesday not to weigh in on an ongoing fight with former President Trump over classified documents, arguing that Trump “has not even attempted to explain” how he is harmed by an appellate court decision not to allow a special master to review classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
daystech.org

Quordle 272 answer for October 23, 2022: Double trouble! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 272 reply for October 23, 2022: Today’s puzzle is stuffed with repeated letters. You will want these Quordle hints, clues and options. Use them properly. Quordle 272 reply for October 23: Unlike yesterday, the place the sport handed us a straightforward puzzle to settle right into a false sense of safety, as we speak’s Quordle offers you a impolite awakening. The issue in Wordle just isn’t relying on how unusual the phrase is, though it does play a job. Since the sport is about letter elimination, the issue comes from repeated letters. Because the sport is all about guessing letters first and making a phrase second, repeated letters could cause plenty of confusion. And contemplating this, as we speak’s Quordle is certainly tough. And if you don’t want to lose your streak in reckless conduct, verify our Quordle hints and clues to simply get to the answer. And in case you continue to battle, you’ll be able to at all times try the options on the backside.
daystech.org

Altimeter Capital’s Brad Gerstner calls on Meta to slash headcount

Altimeter Capital Chair and CEO Brad Gerstner stated in an open letter to the company and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday that. has too many staff and is transferring too slowly to retain the arrogance of buyers. The Meta investor recommends a plan to get the corporate’s “mojo again” together...
daystech.org

Crypto Exchange FTX to Provide $6 Million Phishing Compensation

Bankman-Fried proposed in a weblog publish what he referred to as a “5-5 standard” the place crypto hackers preserve both 5% of the quantity. Digital-asset change FTX will present about $6 million compensation to its account holders impacted by a phishing incident by way of a third-party web site.
daystech.org

Zuckerberg Should Focus on the Midterms, Not the Metaverse

You have handy it to Mark Zuckerberg. In the face of criticism concerning the radical strategic shift he has chosen for Facebook, he’s stubbornly centered on turning it right into a metaverse firm. Other tech billionaires could lash out at dissent, however Zuckerberg stays stoic, tuning out the noise to provide earnest interviews and shows about his virtual-reality imaginative and prescient.
