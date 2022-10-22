Read full article on original website
Related
daystech.org
VR Company Jokes About Workers Showing up to Virtual Office
While the notion of a ‘metaverse’ has dominated tech headlines ever since Facebook swapped its identify for Meta, to this point, the precise implementation of metaverse software program has did not discover a foothold in on a regular basis tradition. Of Facebook’s almost 3 billion users, solely about...
Digiday
Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary says startups must prioritize online advertising — or face going out of business
Kevin O’Leary, star of the hit show “Shark Tank,” is better known for vetting startups than providing advertising advice. However with a portfolio of more than 50 private companies — which have been increasingly direct-to-consumer since pandemic began — O’Leary has a unique overview of how DTC landscape is evolving beyond just raising funds.
daystech.org
Twitter Changes Its Icons For Mobile And Desktop Platforms
Every firm has to alter up its visuals each every so often, and Twitter isn’t any completely different. It modified its icons final 12 months to make a extra streamlined look. Now, Twitter has some new icons on its cell and desktop platforms, however you gained’t actually discover for those who don’t look intently, in keeping with XDA Developers.
daystech.org
Facebook Adds Reels And More New Features To Groups
Meta has introduced a number of new options and instruments for Facebook Groups. During its sixth annual Facebook Communities Summit on Thursday, the corporate introduced new Stories sharing instruments, Reels in Groups, updates to Group profiles, and extra. Groups allow Facebook customers to attach with folks with shared pursuits. These...
voguebusiness.com
L’Oréal and Meta launch metaverse startup accelerator
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. L’Oréal, Meta and French business school HEC Paris are joining forces to launch a startup acceleration program dedicated to creativity in the metaverse. The programme will support at least five startups that specialise in 3D production, augmented reality (AR),...
TechCrunch
Meta’s $10B metaverse investment is ‘not enough’ according to Animoca Brands’ Yat Siu
They said they’re going to spend $10 billion a year to make the metaverse work. Well, here’s the thing — we think $10 billion is not enough for Facebook to succeed. Billions of dollars are transacted in the open metaverse space — actually much more when you consider fungible tokens. Most of the value goes to the end user, so why would I transact on something like Meta — regardless of its visuals — when I have to give half of it to the platform?
daystech.org
Season 6 Episode 7 Ft. Guests From The Virtual Athletics League
In this week’s episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host Nate McColm and Hala Louviere from Virtual Athletics League. Nate and Hala discuss VAL’s upcoming New Reality VR Convention. Other subjects embody the brand new Population: ONE Sandbox mode and VAL’s beginnings within the VR trade.
My Dumb Little Brain Is Completely Blown After Seeing These 19 Incredibly Fascinating Pictures For The First Time
I'm going to be completely honest with you: my mind is completely blown.
daystech.org
Is the metaverse really the future of work?
According to Mark Zuckerberg, the “metaverse” – which the Meta founder describes as “an embodied internet, where instead of just viewing content – you are in it” – will seriously change our lives. So far, Meta’s predominant metaverse product is a digital actuality...
This Husband Skipped Worked to ‘Teach His Wife a Lesson’ & Reddit Is Reminding Him It‘s Not the ’50s Anymore
The 1950s was a cute era if you’re into diners and the jitterbug, but the housewife trope, on the other hand, is a relic of the past — unless you’re this Reddit husband, who decided to punish his wife and three children by intentionally missing a day of work because no one ironed his clothes.
daystech.org
How to create multiple profiles for your Facebook account
Facebook (and its father or mother firm, Meta) have not too long ago announced a number of experimental features and updates to the way it handles its customers’ social media accounts and profiles throughout its varied platforms. One significantly fascinating replace is the truth that Facebook now permits its customers to create multiple profiles which are all linked to 1 principal Facebook account.
daystech.org
YouTube Premium family plan price increase coming
The value of a YouTube Premium household plan subscription goes up in November. In the United States, it’s going from $17.99 to $22.99 every month, a bounce of round 23%. This is going on simply as Google is catching numerous flak for its Premium commercials. The YouTube Premium household...
Uber launches advertising unit to let marketers target ads based on where you go
Uber is launching an in-house advertising division and rolling out its own form of targeted digital ads as it seeks to develop new revenue sources.
CNBC
Amazon executives overseeing Alexa, hardware group depart the company
Amazon has lost two high-profile executives, Tom Taylor and Gregg Zehr, the company confirmed. Both executives spent well over a decade at Amazon. Their departures add to a recent exodus of top talent at the company. Gregg Zehr, president of Amazon's hardware research and development group, known as Lab126, has...
daystech.org
amaysim adds eSIM to add flexibility and further mobility to your daily life
Mobile connectivity is vital to our every day lives now, however it’s additionally nonetheless evolving. eSIM is changing into extra mainstream, and now we’re beginning to see MVNOs providing the service. amaysim has turned on eSIM, which not solely permits prospects to obtain their SIM and join in...
daystech.org
Moonlighting unacceptable: Happiest Minds | Tech News
Happiest Minds had about 4,581 workers as of September 30, 2022. IT firm Happiest Minds Technologies has mentioned moonlighting is unacceptable because it quantities to violation of job contract and that “few” workers discovered participating in such practices have been fired over the past 6-12 months. The firm...
daystech.org
Safe Mode is Lyft’s Approach to Handle Feature Flags Incidents
Feature flags are a great tool to conduct A/B experiments and to roll out modifications in a managed means. To ensure that their use doesn’t find yourself disappointing customers when a change causes a crash or degrades the person expertise, Lyft created Safe Mode, particularly aimed to stop crash loops on launch.
daystech.org
Here’s the complete Galaxy S22 series One UI 5.0 (Android 13) changelog!
Samsung has hit one other milestone relating to software program updates by releasing a serious new model of Android to the general public a lot sooner than it has ever earlier than. The Android 13-based One UI 5.0 replace for the Galaxy S22 sequence started rolling out today and is predicted to achieve many markets across the globe earlier than the top of October, bringing lots of new options to hundreds of thousands of Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra house owners.
daystech.org
Human-AI Collaboration Discovers Quantum Phenomenon Beyond Human Intuition
Back in 2009, laptop scientists started experimenting with a easy algorithm that used the method of evolution to find legal guidelines of physics. It labored by crunching the info from easy experiments, such because the swinging movement of a double pendulum. To many individuals’s shock, it discovered relations such as the laws of conservation of energy, of momentum and the like.
daystech.org
Altimeter Capital’s Brad Gerstner calls on Meta to slash headcount
Altimeter Capital Chair and CEO Brad Gerstner stated in an open letter to the company and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday that. has too many staff and is transferring too slowly to retain the arrogance of buyers. The Meta investor recommends a plan to get the corporate’s “mojo again” together...
Comments / 0