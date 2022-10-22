Read full article on original website
Durham workers speak out about workers’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Will Duke newcomer Christian Reeves redshirt?
Had Dereck Lively II played in Duke basketball's 16-minute Blue-White scrimmage in Cameron Indoor Stadium at Countdown to Craziness on Friday night, it's unlikely that fellow freshman center Christian Reeves would have enjoyed such a high level of success. RELATED: Status of injuries to Duke's two ...
Notebook: Hurricanes remain committed to running the ball and leading with Henry Parrish
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Despite lower-than-expected results in the running game over the past four games, the coaching staff remains committed to establishing a physical ground attack. The Hurricanes (3-4, 1-2 ACC) amassed just 48 yards on 31 carries in their 45-21 loss to Duke on Saturday as they...
Status of injuries to Duke's two top-ranked freshmen
Nobody expected five-star freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead to play in Duke basketball's 16-minute Blue-White scrimmage at Countdown to Craziness on Friday night. But when the program announced a few hours beforehand that five-star freshman center Dereck Lively II would also be on the bench, ...
Dave Doeren talks Virginia Tech, bye week, injuries and more
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Following a week off, No. 24 NC State is set to return to the field this Thursday night against Virginia Tech. The Wolfpack is hoping to get back in the win column after falling to Syracuse on the road prior to the bye, but has won 14 straight at home and is hoping to move to 15 against a down Hokies squad.
TAKEAWAYS: Young Blue Devils answer and pose many questions in Blue-White scrimmage
Duke Basketball returned this week as the program opened the 2022-23 preseason with the annual Blue-White scrimmage.
247Sports
Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension
Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
alamancenews.com
FRIDAY NIGHT RESULTS: Graham loses at home; other county teams roll on the road
Andrew Carrouth’s second go-around as a high school football head coach has become rewarding. Now he has a conference championship associated with his name. Carrouth, a former Southern Alamance player and head coach, has directed North Moore to a Mid-Carolina Conference title with Friday night’s 35-0 victory at Graham.
NC State football recruit Week 10 scoreboard
Record: 6-2. Result: beat Wakefield, 41-27. Final Statistics: Thomas is out for the season due to injury. Prior to his injury, he completed 42-of-58 passes for 534 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing 20 times for 182 yards and three scores. Daemon Fagan -- S -- Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American...
WBTV
Former UNC coach speaks about the future of the Atlantic Coast Conference
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Matt Doherty’s history with the Atlantic Coast Conference extends back several decades. In the 1980s he played for the North Carolina Tar Heels. In 1982 he helped the team win a national championship. Doherty went on to coach the Heels for a brief stint in...
