ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

Will Duke newcomer Christian Reeves redshirt?

Had Dereck Lively II played in Duke basketball's 16-minute Blue-White scrimmage in Cameron Indoor Stadium at Countdown to Craziness on Friday night, it's unlikely that fellow freshman center Christian Reeves would have enjoyed such a high level of success. RELATED: Status of injuries to Duke's two ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Status of injuries to Duke's two top-ranked freshmen

Nobody expected five-star freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead to play in Duke basketball's 16-minute Blue-White scrimmage at Countdown to Craziness on Friday night. But when the program announced a few hours beforehand that five-star freshman center Dereck Lively II would also be on the bench, ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Dave Doeren talks Virginia Tech, bye week, injuries and more

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Following a week off, No. 24 NC State is set to return to the field this Thursday night against Virginia Tech. The Wolfpack is hoping to get back in the win column after falling to Syracuse on the road prior to the bye, but has won 14 straight at home and is hoping to move to 15 against a down Hokies squad.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension

Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
NASHVILLE, TN
alamancenews.com

FRIDAY NIGHT RESULTS: Graham loses at home; other county teams roll on the road

Andrew Carrouth’s second go-around as a high school football head coach has become rewarding. Now he has a conference championship associated with his name. Carrouth, a former Southern Alamance player and head coach, has directed North Moore to a Mid-Carolina Conference title with Friday night’s 35-0 victory at Graham.
GRAHAM, NC
247Sports

NC State football recruit Week 10 scoreboard

Record: 6-2. Result: beat Wakefield, 41-27. Final Statistics: Thomas is out for the season due to injury. Prior to his injury, he completed 42-of-58 passes for 534 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing 20 times for 182 yards and three scores. Daemon Fagan -- S -- Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

247Sports

56K+
Followers
386K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy