Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.24.22
Florida Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Future of Florida Forum kicks off today in Orlando with an agenda packed with dozens of business and thought leaders. Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson will open the event with a presentation on where the state currently stands in terms of the Florida 2030 Blueprint — the organization’s cornerstone project focused on growing Florida into one of the top 10 economies worldwide.
Starting a Business in South Florida
Are you thinking about relocating to the Sunshine State and starting a business there? South Florida has plenty to tempt the entrepreneur who’d rather make deals in flip-flops than wear a suit and tie. From the Florida Keys to Ft. Lauderdale, and Miami to the Everglades, this warm and beautiful part of the country has a lot to offer new business owners.
Sunny Monday For Florida; Eyeing The Tropics
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Tuesday will bring lots of sun, a few clouds, and just the chance of a stray shower near the Atlantic coast. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s. Wednesday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds at times. Wednesday’s...
Pleasant Sunshine For Florida Today
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Monday will bring lots of sun, a few clouds, and just the chance of a stray shower in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s. Tuesday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds at times. Tuesday’s highs will...
Florida Gas Prices Dropped 6 Cents Last Week
Florida gas prices declined 6 cents per gallon last week. On Sunday, the state average was $3.36 per gallon. “Oil prices dropped 8% two weeks ago, then hung relatively steady last week, enabling pump prices to decline,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Drivers should see pump prices drift even lower this week. But a sudden jump at the pump is likely on November 1, when the state’s gasoline tax holiday ends.”
