Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wild941.com
One Of Florida’s Biggest Party’s Is Back
Fantasy Fest is back!! It’s been a long two years for the small Key West community without their annual traditiont, but all that changes this year. The festival kicked off Friday and runs through Oct. 30. Fantasy Fest is an annual 10-day party in Key West that features costumes,...
matadornetwork.com
The Southernmost Beach Resort Is a Taste of Caribbean Luxury at the Tip of Florida
A buoy marks the southernmost point in the continental United States, and it’s a popular destination for road trippers along the Florida Keys Scenic Byway. But for anyone looking for a more expansive trip to the marker, there’s a beautiful resort just steps away: the Southernmost Beach Resort (prices starting at $200 per night). This tucked away resort has surprises around every corner – and I’m am not just talking about the roosters. Whether you take the 10-minute taxi ride from Key West International Airport or drive the scenic byway, the end destination is well worth it.
cohaitungchi.com
Free things to do in Key West: Fun without breaking your budget
Free things to do in Key West: Sunset — and watch for the “green flash”. Key West on the cheap is a challenge, but these off-the-beaten-path stops are all free things to do in Key West. Free things to do in Key West? I heard that derisive laugh.
WATCH: Boat catches fire in Florida Keys
Firefighters had to battle a boat fire in the Florida Keys early Monday morning.
cityofkeywest-fl.gov
Goombay Street Closures
Key West's biggest party week is nearly here, kicking off with the Goombay Festival Friday and Saturday. This family-oriented event features great food and entertainment. All day Friday, beginning Friday morning until midnight on Saturday, Petronia and Fort Streets will be closed to traffic. There will be no bus service west of Simonton Street. Instead, riders will need to use the bus stops on Simonton.
Detective In Florida Arrested For Battering Fellow Detective With ” Westling Hold”
A detective in Florida has been arrested and suspended after a battery charge on Friday stemming from an interaction at the Sheriff’s Office Substation. According to investigators, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Nicholis Joseph Whiteman, 38, was arrested Friday for misdemeanor battery after an
NBC Miami
Man Flashed Gun at Other Driver During Florida Keys Road Rage Incident: Sheriff
A Colorado man was arrested after he flashed a gun at another driver during a road rage incident in the Florida Keys, authorities said. Tyler Austin Marshall, 24, was arrested Thursday on an aggravated battery charge, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said. The victim told deputies that Marshall changed lanes...
cbs12.com
Florida Keys detective arrested for putting colleague in 'wrestling' hold, sheriff says
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Monroe County Sheriff's detective was arrested after he allegedly put another detective in a wrestling-type hold without his consent. The sheriff's office said Detective Sgt. Nicholis Joseph Whiteman, 38, was arrested Friday for misdemeanor battery after he put his colleague in a wrestling-type hold. Sgt. Whiteman grabbed a 46-year-old detective and put him in a hold without his consent, while both were at the Sheriff’s Office Substation on Plantation Key on Oct. 12.
cw34.com
Man's body found on beach in Key West
KEY WEST, Fla. (CBS12) — A man's body was found lying on a beach in Key West on Wednesday morning. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said an employee at the Clarence S. Higgs Memorial Beach Park found the body at 7:35 a.m. Detectives were able to grab the...
keysweekly.com
FINAL ORDER DENIES BOAT WORKS LIVE-ABOARD TRANSFER
A prolonged legal battle centering on the ability to transfer building rights from established live-aboard vessels onto dry land concluded on Oct. 17 with the issuance of a final recommended order from Administrative Law Judge Todd P. Resavage. The ruling invalidates Marathon’s decision to allow the transfer of building rights...
Click10.com
Deputies arrest 2 teens accused of stealing Jeep in Key West
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities from the Monroe County Sherriff’s Office said two teenagers were arrested Saturday after fleeing from deputies in a stolen Jeep on U.S. 1. Authorities said the sheriff’s office was notified around 5:30 a.m. of a reckless driver heading northbound near Mile Marker 62....
americanmilitarynews.com
Navy sailor in Key West arrested on felony hit-and-run charge after bicycle crash
Key West police arrested a U.S. Navy sailor who is accused of hitting a bicyclist with her car and leaving the scene last month. Ailin Tutor, 22, faces a felony count of hit-and-run that caused serious bodily injury. She could not be reached for comment Wednesday. A call to the phone number assigned to her on the arrest report goes directly to a message saying no calls are being accepted.
cw34.com
Key Largo Fire Department responds to fully involved structure fire
KEY LARGO, Fla. (CBS12) — A fully involved structure fire happened on Friday. At 11:30 a.m., firefighters from the Key Largo Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire and protected the surrounding homes. Monroe County Fire Rescue Station 22 and Key Largo EMS assisted KLFD. Photos show the structure after...
Click10.com
Sheriff: Keys detective arrested for battery after putting fellow cop in ‘wrestling’ hold
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Monroe County deputies arrested one of their own Friday, after a detective was accused of battering a colleague inside a sheriff’s substation. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt said Sgt. Nicholis Whiteman, 38, placed a 46-year-old fellow detective in a “wrestling-type hold without his consent” while the two were inside the Plantation Key substation on Oct. 12.
Comments / 1