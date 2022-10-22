A buoy marks the southernmost point in the continental United States, and it’s a popular destination for road trippers along the Florida Keys Scenic Byway. But for anyone looking for a more expansive trip to the marker, there’s a beautiful resort just steps away: the Southernmost Beach Resort (prices starting at $200 per night). This tucked away resort has surprises around every corner – and I’m am not just talking about the roosters. Whether you take the 10-minute taxi ride from Key West International Airport or drive the scenic byway, the end destination is well worth it.

KEY WEST, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO