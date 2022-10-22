ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pittcc.edu

ECHS Introduces Students to Renaissance with Outdoor Fair

WINTERVILLE—The Pitt County Schools Early College High School (ECHS) on Pitt Community College’s campus took a hands-on approach to learning about the Renaissance this week with an outdoor fair that featured various activities and demonstrations representative of the historical period. Held Wednesday afternoon, the 2nd Annual ECHS Renaissance...
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Help wanted: Lenoir Community College - Veterans Representative/FA Counselor

The Veteran's Representative/FA Counselor is responsible for helping students complete financial aid applications and other necessary forms, requesting and processing confidential documents, answering phones and handling inquiries, assisting veterans with the veterans' benefits process, and submitting electronic data to the Veterans Administration. The Representative will provide research and assistance to the Director of Financial Aid with administering grants, scholarships, loans, and student employment per federal, state, and institutional regulations.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

People gathered in Bear Grass to help with one thing – Chicken Mull

BEAR GRASS, N.C. (WITN) - The annual chicken mull fundraising festival happened Saturday afternoon, and one hundred percent of the proceeds went to the school and fire department. There was live music, vendors, attractions, and chicken mull at the festival. Other activities included a classic car show and a poultry...
BEAR GRASS, NC
WNCT

Pitt County Schools honors two with leadership awards

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Dr. Taylor Matkins (Pactolus Global School) and Casey Matthis (Grifton School) were selected as the 2022-23 Pitt County Schools Principal of the Year and Assistant Principal of the Year, respectively, during a celebration banquet sponsored by the Pitt County Farm Bureau at Rock Springs Center Thursday night. Other finalists included C.M. Eppes […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Havelock Marching Rams to Host 21st Annual Crystal Coast Band Classic

On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, the Havelock High School Instrumental Music Department and the Havelock Band Boosters will host the 21st Annual Crystal Coast Band Classic, one of the premier HS Marching Band competitions in eastern NC and the program’s biggest fundraiser of the year. This year 22 high-school marching bands, both local and from across North Carolina, will compete for the Grand Champion Trophy. The Havelock High School Marching Rams will perform in exhibition at 5:24 p.m.
HAVELOCK, NC
newbernnow.com

Around Town: MumFeast Photo Gallery

MumFeast was described in a press release as restaurant dining, food trucks, artisans, shopping, seven musicians, and a wine garden by Melissa Riggle, Director of Craven County Tourism and Development. If you missed it, Middle Street (200-300 blocks) and Pollock Street (300-400 blocks) were closed for the festivities. Here are...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

The 24th annual Smoke on the Water names chili and BBQ champions

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Smoke on the Water event wrapped up in Washington Saturday with new chili and BBQ winners. Eric Johnson, a Washington resident, told me what he liked best about the festival. “Ahh, just smelling, quite frankly, smelling all the food,” said Johnson. The BBQ competition...
WASHINGTON, NC
hbsdealer.com

Coltrain Hardware: The story of Shane and Sarah

One couple takes on an abandoned building and restarts a life – and a town – in hardware. Sarah: “Hey babe; I’m gonna leave my hairdresser job.”. Shane: “Okay.” <Pause.> “Let’s open one.”. And that was how it began…. the journey to...
AYDEN, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

New Interim Superintendent welcomed in Northampton

JACKSON – Dr. Rosa Atkins is ready to work hard as she takes the reins of Northampton County Schools for the next three years. “That’s what we’re all about in education. We are not afraid of doing hard work,” Atkins said. “It just has to be the right work, and that’s what we’re focused on.”
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville police to begin Halloween Booze It & Lose It campaign Monday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Police Department will continue its work on stopping drunk drivers during the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Halloween Booze It & Lose It Enforcement Campaign. The campaign starts Monday and runs through Halloween, which is Oct. 31. Police say there will be an increase in patrols against impaired drivers […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County births

Birth certificate records obtained from the Lenoir County Register of Deeds database list the mother's maiden name. In some cases only one parent is listed:. 9/22, Flor De Dalia Catalan to Cecilio Aparicio Brigido. 9/21, Sonia Serafin Martinez to Alfonso Rodriguez. 9/23, Tayler Michelle Simison to John Logan Floyd. 9/23,...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Help wanted: Lenoir County transit vehicle operator II (Full-time) 2 positions available

Job Summary: Under the general direction of the Operations Manager, performs work in the operation of a van or other vehicles to ensure safe transportation of passengers to and from various destinations. In case of disaster, either natural or man-made, employee may be called upon to serve the citizens of Lenoir County. This service take precedence over duties described in this position as directed by the Director or Operations Manager This position is required to work 40 hours per week and work assigned will vary based on demand and requirements of Lenoir County Transit.
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 21, 22 & 23

Patricia Wiley, 67, of Atlantic passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Daniel Smith, Beaufort. Daniel Robert Smith, 68,...
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
wcti12.com

Accident in Pitt County closes road for over two hours

WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — Crews with the Winterville Community Fire Department responded to an accident that closed a road for over two hours. It all happened on Davenport Farm Road on Sunday, October 23. One vehicle was involved in the accident. The driver was taken to ECU Health to...
PITT COUNTY, NC

