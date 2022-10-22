Read full article on original website
southfloridareporter.com
Florida Is Sunny With A Possible Shower Thursday; Eyeing The Tropics
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Friday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s. Saturday will feature sunny skies and generally dry conditions. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s. Sunday will be another late...
southfloridareporter.com
Sunny Days Ahead For Florida; Watching The Tropics
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Thursday will bring sunny skies again, but a quick shower is possible near the coasts. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s, but a few locations could reach the upper 80s. Friday will feature plenty of sun and a few...
southfloridareporter.com
Plenty Of Sun For Florida Today; Watching The Tropics
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Wednesday will bring sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s. Thursday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the low-80s along the Gulf coast.
southfloridareporter.com
What’s Happening In Florida’s Real Estate Market After Hurricane Ian
Extreme weather has taken its toll all over the country, and it can be hard to come back from things like hurricanes, tornados, and severe floods. Florida has always been a hot spot for bad weather, which has led to many people considering a move, so they don’t have to worry about it. If you want to know a bit more about what this area has been dealing with economically, check out this article to see what’s happening in Florida’s real estate market after hurricane Ian.
newsy.com
Florida Seniors' Retirement Plans Were Destroyed With Hurricane Ian
A mobile home village that once attracted an aging generation seeking a slice of paradise is now a reminder of the lives Hurricane Ian upended. A month since the hurricane landed, a pungent smell still lingers in the air. "They're not even telling us when garbage can come pick up...
southfloridareporter.com
Texas vs. Florida: Which State Is Better To Live In?
Texas and Florida have both become top-rated destinations for those who are looking for a new home. Both states have their own unique attributes, but they also have quite a few similarities that you might not even consider. If you are considering making a move and want to know a bit more about each state, keep reading to see whether Texas or Florida is the better place to go.
Florida Going to War With Hordes of Mosquitoes in Wake of Hurricane Ian
Several weeks have passed since Hurricane Ian completely devastated regions of Florida’s coast and its outlying communities. However, while structural damage and death tolls have been at the forefront of national headlines, Floridians affected by the Category 4 storm are stuck battling another threat: hordes of potentially disease-carrying mosquitoes.
floridatrend.com
Home buyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian
Home buyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian. Less than a month after Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation to southwestern Florida, investors and other buyers are scouring for housing deals in a region where home prices have soared in recent years. Demand remains strong from both locals and out-of-staters, according to residential real-estate agents in Naples, Fla., and other areas near the path of the Category 4 storm. They say they have received numerous inquiries from people still interested in relocating to the Sunshine State, or hoping to pick up distressed properties. More from the Wall Street Journal, The Real Deal, and MSN.
WATCH: Florida driver records waterspout while heading toward it
Two waterspouts were reported in the Fort Lauderdale area Friday.
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis announces further Ian relief measures in Fort Myers Beach
Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Fort Myers Beach, along with DEM Director Kevin Guthrie, Senate President-Designate Kathleen Passidomo and Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. DeSantis announced that a debris removal program has been created for Florida and that FEMA will expedite debris removal on private and commercial...
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state park
Koreshan State Park-one of the most haunted Florida state parksKai Schreiber on Flickr.com. For whatever reason, each year without fail once summer ends and fall starts to set in, I start to kick myself for not going camping all those months of warm weather. And now that I live in Florida, I'm kicking myself extra hard, because not only is the weather warm (and brutally hot, for several of the months), there are also amazing places to go camping all over the state. And, if you've been following along with me from the start, you'll know where my mind always wanders. That's right. I started snooping around for haunted Florida state parks. It's embarrassing to admit, but I knew very little about the camping sites around the Sunshine State.
southfloridareporter.com
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.24.22
Florida Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Future of Florida Forum kicks off today in Orlando with an agenda packed with dozens of business and thought leaders. Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson will open the event with a presentation on where the state currently stands in terms of the Florida 2030 Blueprint — the organization’s cornerstone project focused on growing Florida into one of the top 10 economies worldwide.
I've lived in Florida for 25 years and these are the 11 biggest mistakes I see tourists make at the beach
Insider's writer has lived in Florida and gone to its beaches for 25 years. She often sees tourists disturbing wildlife or ignoring warning flags.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida is a truly beautiful state and that it has a lot to offer, and those that live in Florida or like to go there often on vacation can definitely confirm this. If you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places in Florida that are great choices for both a fun weekend getaway, as well as for a longer vacation, if you have more free time on your hands.
First Coast News
DeSantis: Debris removal expedited on private, commercial properties amid ongoing cleanup
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at a news conference in Fort Myers on Wednesday where he announced new Hurricane Ian relief efforts. According to the governor, for the first time ever the state of Florida and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has come to an agreement to expedite debris removal on private and commercial properties in the most impacted areas like Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel.
Man Dies From Rare Flesh-Eating Bacteria After Helping Clean Up From Hurricane Ian
Nearly a month has passed since Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm in western Florida. Yet cleanup and recovery efforts have practically just begun. Floodwaters continue to be a major problem for FL residents affected by the historic storm. This is not only due to property damage and loss, but also because the murky waters are now home to several dangerous inhabitants. Several include displaced reptiles like snakes and alligators, hordes of disease-carrying mosquitoes, and rare flesh-eating bacteria. Sadly, one man was killed by flesh-eating bacteria after aiding in cleanup and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian.
fox13news.com
Florida issuing relief funds for residents in hard-hit counties to help pay insurance deductibles
SARASOTA, Fla. - It's now been nearly four weeks since Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida, destroying thousands of houses. Homeowners are ready to rebuild, but some are struggling to pay their home insurance deductible among other costs. "Maybe they need help with a deductible, maybe they need help with...
fb101.com
Five Must-Try Restaurants on Florida’s Treasure Coast
District Table & Bar – District Table’s open kitchen serves seasonal, New American fare with a Southern drawl. Enjoy a Wahoo Ceviche served on top of an aji amarillo and pumpkin puree; Pork Schnitzel with pomme puree, pickled apple, and sauerkraut; and Buttermilk Pie topped with preserved fig and almond granola.
‘I heard children screaming’: Florida neighbors seek answers after ‘inappropriate’ iguana shooting
Animal control officials in Florida are investigating after residents raised concerns about an incident where an iguana was shot repeatedly.
Food Editor: Best reasons to visit oldest steakhouse in Florida, right here in PB County
We’ve got a particularly meaty dining column today. We’ll travel from Florida’s oldest steakhouse to a smoked Wagyu brisket feast. But there’s love for the non-carnivores as well. There’s a plant-forward Diwali brunch to know about. And there’s one of my favorite new sweet bites, one that’s not in the least meat-related! ...
