SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- The most powerful work management platform, Wrike, today announced new innovations that include the unveiling of its most intuitive, versatile, and scalable platform yet, Wrike Lightspeed, during its annual conference Collaborate. The need for workplace connectivity and greater alignment across teams has increased significantly over the past few years as teams, departments, and organizations adapt to unprecedented workplace changes, economic uncertainty and, most recently, historically low levels of productivity. Today, at Collaborate, Wrike executives announced a newly designed platform, including a streamlined user experience, artificial intelligence capabilities, and powerful new features. With an average performance increase of up to 45%, the new platform is already proven to provide organizations with the fastest way to productivity, giving them the freedom to focus on their most impactful work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005892/en/ Wrike Enables The Fastest Way To Productivity With New Work Management Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)

13 HOURS AGO