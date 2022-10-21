A recent submission to the Civic Design Review has revealed new renders and information for 1713-21 North Front Street, a six-story, 55-unit development in Fishtown. The new building will replace a parking lot on the east side of Front Street between East Columbia Avenue (aka Cecil B. Moore Avenue west of Front Street) to the south and West Palmer Street to the north. Designed by CANNO Design and developed by Khosla Properties, the structure will span 56,600 square feet, which will include a 2,570-square-foot retail space on the ground floor, and a roof deck, which promises to offer sweeping skyline views due to the building’s relative prominence (the building will rise 73 feet to the main roof and 83 feet to the top of the pilot house). Ten parking spaces will also be provided.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO