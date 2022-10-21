Read full article on original website
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Kalaya and Fiore Hosting Collab Popup DinnersMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Quiet Kindness: The Upstanding Gentleman Known As Dick AllenIBWAACooperstown, PA
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
phillyyimby.com
Completion Complete at 1227 South 4th Street in Dickinson Narrows, South Philadelphia
Construction work is complete at a three-story single-family rowhouse at 1227 South 4th Street in Dickinson Narrows, South Philadelphia. The structure is situated on the southeast corner of the intersection of 4th and Titan streets. Designed by Harman Deutsch Ohler Architecture, the building spans 3,902 square feet and features full sprinkling, a cellar, and a roof deck. Permits list Gerard W. Haley and Saxby J. Harley as the owners and David Schwartz Construction Inc. as the contractor.
2 Center City Wawas close for good, others expected to reduce overnight hours
Wawa announced the closures last week, citing "continued safety and security challenges and business factors."
phillyyimby.com
Construction Complete at 1616 North Sydenham Street in Cecil B. Moore, North Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY shows that construction work is nearly complete at a four-story two-family rowhouse at 1616 North Sydenham Street in Cecil B. Moore, North Philadelphia, near Temple University. The development replaces a prewar rowhouse on the block between West Oxford Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue. Designed by Richard Stange, the building spans 5,023 square feet. Permits list Todd Joseph Properties as the contractor.
phillyyimby.com
Renderings Revealed for 1713-21 North Front Street in Fishtown
A recent submission to the Civic Design Review has revealed new renders and information for 1713-21 North Front Street, a six-story, 55-unit development in Fishtown. The new building will replace a parking lot on the east side of Front Street between East Columbia Avenue (aka Cecil B. Moore Avenue west of Front Street) to the south and West Palmer Street to the north. Designed by CANNO Design and developed by Khosla Properties, the structure will span 56,600 square feet, which will include a 2,570-square-foot retail space on the ground floor, and a roof deck, which promises to offer sweeping skyline views due to the building’s relative prominence (the building will rise 73 feet to the main roof and 83 feet to the top of the pilot house). Ten parking spaces will also be provided.
The Truth About the Ruins in East Fairmount Park
Before the Dell Music Center, Fairmount Park offered musical entertainment with its own orchestra at three venues located at Strawberry Mansion, Belmont, and Lemon Hill. The Strawberry Mansion Music Pavilion was the last of these early venues to be created. It delighted attendees from 1905 until 1930 when the pavilion was replaced by Robin Hood Dell, the former summer home of the Philadelphia Orchestra.
City of Philadelphia shuts down Lincoln Drive for cleanup
A traffic jam in Northwest Philadelphia Saturday was for good reason: the city shut down a two-mile stretch of Lincoln Drive for a cleanup.
Philly-Centric List of Most Desirable Neighborhood Includes Only One Suburban Entry; It’s in Montco
A setting whose assets are walkable was among several criteria of an area assessment of best communities. PhillyBite Magazine’s Eric Henderson set out to identify the area’s hottest, most desirable neighborhoods. His list is rather exclusive, containing only six items, all within the city limits,. Except one, which...
Wynnewood Neighborhood Retains the Architectural Magic and Charm of a Long-Ago Era and a Far-Off Land
The English Village in the 1920's.Image via Temple University Libraries, Special Collections Research Center. A quaint pocket in Wynnewood dotted with Tudor homes and Juliet balconies was once a refuge for writers and artists who sought a quiet environment. The English Village was founded in 1928 by brothers Donald and S. Arthur Love, who modeled the neighborhood with Stratford-upon-Avon in mind, writes Stacia Friedman for Hidden City Philadelphia.
All Aboard! Amtrak Signs $6M Lease in Thorndale
Amtrak is signing a $6 million lease to occupy 67,000 square feet of space at a Thorndale property. It will serve as a hub for the transit company’s “ambitious projects,” writes Ryan Mulligan for The Philadelphia Business Journal. The facility on S. Bailey Road will be used...
phillyvoice.com
Multiple Bucks County Wawa stores are cutting overnight hours amid safety concerns
Wawa has decided to suspend overnight hours at multiple Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County locations. According to Wawa spokesperson Lori Bruce, several stores will close from midnight until 5 a.m. until further notice because of internal decisions but also at the recommendation of the local authorities to ensure the safety of employees and customers.
athleticbusiness.com
Rec Pickleball Courts Upset Some Neighbors in Philadelphia
The recreational pickleball courts at a community center in Philadelphia are upsetting some neighbors. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer report, pickleball now has nearly 5 million players, and there are an estimated 2,000 regular Philadelphia pickleball players, according to Braden Keith, a community organizer who runs the Philadelphia pickleball Facebook page.
WDEL 1150AM
Market Street fire under investigation in Wilmington
The Wilmington Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a predawn fire on Sunday, October 23, 2022, in the area of 20th and Market streets. The fire was reported just after 6:30 a.m. and when Wilmington Fire Department Squad 4 arrived from its station at 22nd and Tatnall streets the crew reported fire through the roof of a three story structure.
Homicide, 2 double shootings under investigation in Philadelphia
A homicide investigation is underway after a confrontation turned deadly in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.
Philadelphia businesses told to prepare for large crowds with possible World Series clinch Sunday
If the Phillies win Sunday, and clinch a spot in the World Series, the city could get wild with lots of celebrations.
fox29.com
Police: Argument between cleaning crews leaves man dead outside ShopRite in Oxford Circle
PHILADELPHIA - Things turned deadly when an argument quickly escalated into a shooting outside a ShopRite in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle section Saturday morning. Officers arrived to find a 44-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound to the chest at a ShopRite on the 6000 block of Oxford Avenue around 3 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington woman charged with trying to rob several TD Bank branches
An alleged wannabe bank robber with apparently high brand loyalty is cooling her heels behind bars. LaShawnda Jones of Wilmington gave a note demanding cash to a teller at the TD Bank branch on Songsmith Drive Saturday morning. The teller notified her manager, and by the time troopers got there,...
BEAR, DE – Shortly after the TD Bank on East Songsmith Drive in Bear was robbed, a second bank robbery occurred in West Chester, PA. A suspect matching the same description as the woman who robbed the bank in Delaware earlier robbed a TD Bank branch in West Chester. In both attempted robberies, the female suspect was unable to get money from the bank tellers. Police began their search for Lashawnda Jones, 42, of Wilmington, Saturday morning, and their search led them to another TD Branch, this time on Concord Pike in Wilmington. “A female suspect had entered the business The post Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fire in North Philadelphia home sends person to the hospital
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fire broke out in a home in North Philadelphia Saturday morning. Crews responded to the 2900 block of North 24th Street around 10:30 a.m.Officials say they were battling heavy fire and smoke when they arrived on the scene. One person was transported to Temple Hospital for treatment, they say.There is no word on the condition of the person. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Newtown Retirement Home Opens New 21-Bed Facility, Celebrates with Residents and Employees
An assisted living facility in Bucks County recently celebrated the opening of a new addition at their well-respected retirement center. Pickering Manor, located at 226 North Lincoln Avenue in Newtown, recently opened a new Memory Care center for residents of their center who are dealing with issues with memory into their later years. The 21-bed center is on the premises of their main facility.
visitphilly.com
Di Bruno Bros.
A glistening specialty food emporium providing a veritable feast for the senses... Note: Greater Philadelphia is open for business and welcoming visitors. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, individual businesses may still require masks. Your best bet: Check online or call ahead. Location & Contact:. Overview. Di Bruno Bros. offers the...
