ewrestlingnews.com

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/24/22)

WWE invades the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face Bayley in a non-title match. – Austin...
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE SmackDown Results 10/21/2022

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. We go right to the ring and out first are The Brawling Brutes – Sheamus with Ridge Holland and Butch. They hit the ring and pose as the fans cheer them on. We get a quick message from Bray Wyatt, saying he’s here before the announcers hype a face-off between Omos and Braun Strowman. Out next comes The Bloodline – Solo Sikoa with Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.
tjrwrestling.net

Brock Lesnar Advertised For Upcoming WWE Raw

Brock Lesnar is heading back to WWE Monday Night Raw even though the last time he was on the show, it was not a fun time for him!. On the October 17th episode of Raw, Bobby Lashley started the show with a promo calling for Brock Lesnar to come out there. The reason for that was because one week earlier on Raw, Lesnar attacked Lashley before his US Title defense against Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Since Lashley was hurt during the match, Rollins beat Lashley in under three minutes to win the US Title. Lashley was justified in blaming Lesnar for the title loss.
Yardbarker

Two matches added to WWE Crown Jewel

Two new matches have been announced for WWE Crown Jewel. A steel cage match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre has been set for November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Braun Strowman will battle Omos. On Friday’s SmackDown, McIntyre told Kayla Braxton that eventually, this has to end between himself...
PWMania

Backstage News on CM Punk Potentially Heading Back to WWE

After what occurred at AEW All Out, where CM Punk criticized Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs in front of the media, it appears more likely that CM Punk will be leaving AEW. He was later involved in a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks.
ewrestlingnews.com

Bully Ray Advises WWE To Not Bring Back Bray Wyatt’s ‘The Fiend’ Persona

WWE Hall of Famer and Impact Wrestling star Bully Ray has said WWE should avoid bringing back ‘The Fiend’ now that Bray Wyatt has returned. Wyatt returned to WWE in the closing moments of the Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event, 15 months after his release under the company’s previous regime.
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Announces New Match For Tonight’s Raw

WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw as Karl Anderson vs. Finn Bálor will take place. The O.C will wrestle The Judgment Day in a Six-Man Tag Team Match at the Crown Jewel event on November 5th. The only other match confirmed...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Kurt Angle Reflects On WWE Dark Match With Owen Hart

Kurt Angle shared his opinion on Owen Hart during an Inside the Ropes live event. Angle worked with Hart in a dark match days before Owen tragically passed away. It was a non-televised match prior to a TV taping on May 10, 1999, just 12 days before Hart’s fatal accident at Over the Edge 1999.
ewrestlingnews.com

The Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card – 5 Matches Confirmed

Following this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, we now have five matches confirmed for the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, which takes place on November 5th from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. You can check out the updated WWE Crown Jewel 2022 card below:. WWE Universal Championship Match:. Roman Reigns vs. Logan...
bodyslam.net

Preliminary Viewership Up For This Week’s SmackDown

The preliminary numbers are in for SmackDown’s ratings. With advertised appearances from Bray Wyatt, Logan Paul and Damage CTRL, this week’s SmackDown was a stacked affair. SpoilerTV reports WWE SmackDown averaged 2.163 million viewers in the preliminary numbers for October 21. The first hour drew 2.266 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.060 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The October 21 episode of WWE SmackDown averaged a 0.50 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.
bodyslam.net

IMPACT Wrestling Star PCO Signs New Contract

Canadian Sports Journalist, Pat Laprade, shared the news via a Tweet on social media. “Good news for one of the Quebec wrestlers who represents us on the international scene. Indeed, I had confirmation that the PCO wrestler has signed a new agreement with Impact Wrestling. The agreement will link PCO,...
bodyslam.net

New Name Signed To AEW Over The Summer Who Has Yet To Have An All Elite Graphic

It looks like Ariya Diavari is All Elite. Willow Nightingale finally got her All Elite graphic on this week’s AEW Rampage after defeating Leila Grey. Willow has consistently been on AEW TV for quite some time now, appearing to be working without a fulltime deal. With her signing, Fightful...
bodyslam.net

Spoilers For Tonight’s SmackDown Including Match Order, Backstage Notes And More

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown is looking like a stacked affair once again. Loaded with high profile matchups and appearances from the likes of Logan Paul and more, tonight is set to be a dramatic show as we get closer and closer to WWE Crown Jewel at the beginning of next month.
bodyslam.net

DDP Loves Bray Wyatt’s “Crazy Ideas”

Diamond Dallas Page loves the ideas that Bray Wyatt comes up. While speaking on “DDP Snake Pit, WWE Hall Of Famer DDP talked about Bray Wyatt’s WWE return. DDP stated that he feels Wyatt has a lot of crazy ideas and loved how his return was produced. “I...
bodyslam.net

Tony Khan Believes Renee Paquette’s Mind Is Valuable To AEW

Tony Khan is happy to have Renee Paquette on board with All Elite Wrestling. The former WWE interviewer recently signed with AEW as an on air personality. While speaking to Sports Illustrated, AEW President Tony Khan talked about Renee Paquette working in AEW. Khan made it clear he is ecstatic working with her.
bodyslam.net

Kurt Angle Names The Best Moment Of His Career

And its not winning the WWE Championship. Kurt Angle has had many moments throughout his storied professional wrestling career. While speaking during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle revealed that nothing tops when he came out in a milk truck and sprayed down the ring full of wrestlers including Steve Austin, with milk on WWE Raw.

