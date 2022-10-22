Read full article on original website
PWMania
New Match Revealed for Tonight’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
A match between Karl Anderson and Finn Balor has been added to tonight’s WWE RAW card. Since Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to WWE and reunited with AJ Styles a few weeks ago, The O.C. has been locked in a feud with The Judgment Day. On November 5, WWE Crown Jewel will host a major six-man match.
Yardbarker
Two matches added to WWE Crown Jewel
Two new matches have been announced for WWE Crown Jewel. A steel cage match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre has been set for November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Braun Strowman will battle Omos. On Friday’s SmackDown, McIntyre told Kayla Braxton that eventually, this has to end between himself...
tjrwrestling.net
Brock Lesnar Advertised For Upcoming WWE Raw
Brock Lesnar is heading back to WWE Monday Night Raw even though the last time he was on the show, it was not a fun time for him!. On the October 17th episode of Raw, Bobby Lashley started the show with a promo calling for Brock Lesnar to come out there. The reason for that was because one week earlier on Raw, Lesnar attacked Lashley before his US Title defense against Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Since Lashley was hurt during the match, Rollins beat Lashley in under three minutes to win the US Title. Lashley was justified in blaming Lesnar for the title loss.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Preview (10/24): Bianca Belair Vs. Bayley
Tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" will emanate from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, just 12 days away from the Crown Jewel premium live event taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A major encounter has been booked for tonight's broadcast, as reigning "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair will take...
bodyslam.net
Top AEW Star Matt Hardy Talks “Broken” Character
Matt Hardy debuted with AEW in 2020, and immediately brought in his “Broken Matt” character. Unfortunately, the crowd feeding off the character is a big part of the gimmick, and we were going through a pandemic so there were no fans to perform in front of. Speaking on...
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Logan Paul returns ahead of Crown Jewel match vs. Roman Reigns
Logan Paul is SmackDown bound. Paul, training with WWE legend Shawn Michaels behind the scenes, is zeroing in on an undisputed WWE universal championship match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel when he makes an appearance on Friday's show. SmackDown kicks off at 8 p.m. ET at Hunting Center in Toledo, Ohio.
bodyslam.net
Top IMPACT Wrestling Lucha Libre Star Laredo Kid Undergoes Emergency Surgery
Moments ago, Laredo Kid took to his own Instagram account to announce that he had emergency surgery after a match last night. https://www.instagram.com/p/CkGmAe9u0iu/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=. English translation:. I don’t know how or where to start with this news — Yesterday unfortunately @laredokidpro had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital after...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card – 5 Matches Confirmed
Following this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, we now have five matches confirmed for the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, which takes place on November 5th from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. You can check out the updated WWE Crown Jewel 2022 card below:. WWE Universal Championship Match:. Roman Reigns vs. Logan...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Reflects On WWE Dark Match With Owen Hart
Kurt Angle shared his opinion on Owen Hart during an Inside the Ropes live event. Angle worked with Hart in a dark match days before Owen tragically passed away. It was a non-televised match prior to a TV taping on May 10, 1999, just 12 days before Hart’s fatal accident at Over the Edge 1999.
bodyslam.net
New Name Signed To AEW Over The Summer Who Has Yet To Have An All Elite Graphic
It looks like Ariya Diavari is All Elite. Willow Nightingale finally got her All Elite graphic on this week’s AEW Rampage after defeating Leila Grey. Willow has consistently been on AEW TV for quite some time now, appearing to be working without a fulltime deal. With her signing, Fightful...
bodyslam.net
DDP Loves Bray Wyatt’s “Crazy Ideas”
Diamond Dallas Page loves the ideas that Bray Wyatt comes up. While speaking on “DDP Snake Pit, WWE Hall Of Famer DDP talked about Bray Wyatt’s WWE return. DDP stated that he feels Wyatt has a lot of crazy ideas and loved how his return was produced. “I...
Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson Announced For 10/24 WWE Raw
Former Bullet Club stablemates will collide on the October 24 episode of WWE Raw. WWE has announced that Finn Balor will face Karl Anderson in a singles match on Monday night. In recent weeks, Balor and Anderson have been engaged in a feud between their respective factions, the Judgment Day and The O.C. The two groups will collide in a six-man tag team bout at WWE Crown Jewel, and Monday's match will offer both men the chance to gain some momentum ahead of the looming clash.
bodyslam.net
Kurt Angle Names The Best Moment Of His Career
And its not winning the WWE Championship. Kurt Angle has had many moments throughout his storied professional wrestling career. While speaking during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle revealed that nothing tops when he came out in a milk truck and sprayed down the ring full of wrestlers including Steve Austin, with milk on WWE Raw.
bodyslam.net
NJPW STRONG Autumn Action Results (10/21/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired its latest NJPW STRONG Autumn Action event on October 21. Matches were taped Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, NV on September 11. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results for the show below. – West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel...
wrestletalk.com
Backstage Plans Revealed For Bray Wyatt On WWE SmackDown
With Bray Wyatt back in WWE and set to appear again on SmackDown tonight (October 21) backstage plans have already leaked. According to a report from Fightful Select, Bray Wyatt is set for a backstage segment on tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Elsewhere in the report, the lantern used...
bodyslam.net
Lana Calls Triple H A Genius For His “Incredible” Storytelling
Lana is a major fan of Triple H’s storytelling chops. Lana recently appeared on “In The Kliq” podcast. Lana called Triple H a “genius” during the interview for his ability to tell stories. I’m open to everything in life. If I put my dreams in...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bray Wyatt Becomes Top SmackDown Babyface On WWE’s Internal Roster
Bray Wyatt made his long-anticipated comeback to WWE at the Extreme Rules premium live event. He has since been assigned to work on the WWE SmackDown brand. Since his return, Wyatt has made a few appearances on SmackDown as he develops his character. Because he has teased being both a babyface and a heel, some fans have questioned which way the company will book him.
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns reaches another impressive WWE milestone
Roman Reigns remains the top star in WWE as the Undisputed Universal Champion amidst having one of the most impressive runs in recent memory. After making his return from hiatus at SummerSlam in 2020 as a heel, he beat Bray Wyatt at the Payback pay-per-view event to become the WWE Universal Champion. He has extended his reign with wins over Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Edge, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, and more.
bodyslam.net
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 Full Results
WWE held their Halloween Havoc premium live event for the NXT brand on October 22nd. You can read the full results for the show below. – NXT North American Championship – Ladder Match: Carmelo Hayes (w/ Trick Williams) vs. Wes Lee vs. Oro Mensah vs. Von Wagner (w/ Mr. Stone) vs. Nathan Frazier. Winner: Wes Lee.
