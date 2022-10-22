ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

thejoltnews.com

Thinking about the proposed Regional Fire Authority? So is Larry Dzieza.

When Larry Dzieza saw that a square root was part of a formula that Olympia and Tumwater were planning to propose that would calculate a new fee to cover some of the costs involved with providing fire and emergency medical services, the Olympia resident got curious. The Olympia Tumwater Fire...
OLYMPIA, WA
KING 5

Two candidates vying to replace Dan Satterberg as King County prosecutor

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Two candidates are facing off in the November election to replace outgoing King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg. Satterberg announced his retirement earlier this year. Both candidates running for the prosecuting attorney position cite experience with the Prosecuting Attorney's Office. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office...
KING COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Community members demand prioritization of sidewalk projects

Former Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Jim Lazar urged Olympia council members to hold a study session with advisory committees and community activists to discuss funding for the city’s sidewalks. Lazar submitted his written comment to the city council, which opened the public hearing for the 2023 Preliminary Capital...
OLYMPIA, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood museum seeks volunteer with knowledge of fire and security systems

Submitted by Walter Neary for Historic Fort Steilacoom. The volunteers of the Historic Fort Steilacoom Association are dedicated to preserving some of the oldest buildings still standing in Washington. The picture shows what we most fear: Fire. Please help us. The association is looking for a volunteer or volunteers who...
LAKEWOOD, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia Planning Commission: No to the adoption of the 2023 Preliminary Capital Facilities Plan

The Olympia Planning Commission cautioned against adopting the 2023-2028 Preliminary Capital Plans Facilities (CFP) unless revisions are done to the transportation section, which "lacks progress around safe infrastructure for walking, biking, and transit, particularly sidewalks." In a letter submitted to the Olympia City Council, commission chair Zainab Nejati and Greg...
OLYMPIA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Iconic Federal Way rink to anchor new South King County community center

Michelle Geonanga has skated every rink between Olympia and Burlington, but, she said, the energy at the former Pattison’s West Skating Center “can’t be matched.”. When the family owners decided last year to sell the storied roller rink and retire, many of the rink's most devoted skaters were devastated.
KING COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia students recognized for winning Water Resources' calendar art contest

The Olympia City Council on Tuesday, October 18, recognized 13 middle school students who won the 2023 Calendar Art Contest hosted by the Public Works Water Resources Division. Erin Conine, senior Water Resources specialist, announced this year's winners, whose artworks were selected for inclusion in the 2023 Water Resources Stewardship...
OLYMPIA, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Dems try for first elected secretary of state in 6 decades

The race for Washington's secretary of state is between an appointed Democratic incumbent and a longtime nonpartisan county auditor. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August, which sent current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson to the general election. Hobbs was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman once she took a key election security job in the Biden administration. Hobbs has not yet faced voters, so November’s election will determine who serves the last two years of Wyman’s term.
WASHINGTON STATE
southsoundmag.com

Olympia's Washington Center Reopening Next Month

The Washington Center for the Performing Arts in Olympia is finishing up its $8.8 million capital campaign and renovation — and its first post-renovation performance is scheduled for Nov. 4. Chris Perondi’s Stunt Dogs Experience will be the first performance after the renovation. On Nov. 13, a public reopening...
OLYMPIA, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

No mandatory drug treatment at Edmonds hotel shelter

Homeless people seeking shelter at new emergency housing in Edmonds will not have to agree to drug treatment before they are allowed to move in. The Snohomish County Council earlier this week – for the second time – voted not to make drug treatment mandatory at the Edmonds Best Value Inn, along with another hotel purchased in Everett.
EDMONDS, WA
thejoltnews.com

County denies having hand in airport selection process

Thurston Regional Planning Council (TRPC) Executive Director Marc Daily stressed that the TRPC and the Lacey Transportation Policy Board are not directly involved in the potential involvement of the region in the state's airport selection process. Daily said all the information presented during the October 13 Lacey Council work session...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

This week in Capitol Hill history | 23rd and Jackson murder, Sitka and Spruce closes, Broadway Whole Foods opens

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:. Di$trict 3: Orion drops new ad about campaign funding, Sawant has cash 'EMERGENCY'.
SEATTLE, WA

