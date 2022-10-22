ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Yardbarker

Padres' Juan Soto under fire for defensive miscues in NLCS Game 3

The San Diego Padres may be digging in their pockets for the receipt on Juan Soto after Friday’s contest. The Padres outfielder Soto had a miserable night in the field during Game 3 of the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Soto misplayed a base hit by Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott in the second inning, allowing Stott to take an extra base.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS News

Jayson Werth to throw out first pitch before Game 5 of NLCS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jayson Werth, who won the World Series with the Phillies in 2008, will throw out the first pitch before Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. Werth hit two home runs, had four RBIs and a batting average of .309 during the run to the World Series.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

NLCS top plays: Phillies take Game 3 over Padres

Philadelphia returned home tied with San Diego in the penultimate round of the MLB playoffs for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on FS1. The Phillies started Ranger Suarez on Friday, while Joe Musgrove was on the hill for the Padres. Both pitchers registered no-decisions in their previous postseason starts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pinstripe Alley

MLB Playoff Roundup: Bryce Harper sends the Phillies to the World Series

With the Yankees fighting for their lives, a couple hours south, the Padres fought for theirs against the Phillies. San Diego’s predicament wasn’t as dire as the Yankees’ 3-0 deficit, as the Padres could send the NLCS back to California if they could just take one game in Philly. The Phillies had other ideas, and what was a short but exciting series came to a thrilling finish.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Phillies edge Padres to take 2-1 series lead in NLCS

If you're looking for a place to watch the games, check out the best bars in Philadelphia to watch the Fightins. Games 4 and 5 are also scheduled for this weekend in the City of Brotherly Love. Follow our live blog below for the lineups, live updates and more throughout...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Philly

Best photos from Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 5

The Phillies partied in the clubhouse following their World Series berth.  Hoskins, who hit four home runs in the NLCS, rang the bell following the game.  The Phillies gathered for a team photo after their win in Game 5 of the NLCS. Middleton's team is back in the World Series for the first time since 2009.  The Phillies stormed the field after the NLCS victory at Citizens Bank Park.  Following the win, Middleton said he might've "underpaid" Harper. You can read more about that here.  ...
HOME, PA
FOX Sports

Phillies hit 4 homers, rally past Padres 10-6, lead NLCS 3-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered twice, Kyle Schwarber hit a solo shot into shrubbery and Bryce Harper doubled to put the Philadelphia Phillies ahead for good in a wild 10-6 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night for a 3-1 lead in the National League Championship Series.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies' Bryce Harper wins NLCS MVP

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bryce Harper, who hit the go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, won Most Valuable Player honors after he helped the Phillies punch their ticket to the World Series on Sunday night at Citizens Bank Park. It's the first time the Phillies are in the World Series since 2009. Harper has been nothing short of amazing during the playoffs, especially in the NLCS.Harper hit two home runs, three doubles and had five RBIs as the Phillies won the series 4-1.Phillies owner John Middleton said that he might've underpaid Harper. "I'm thinking that maybe I underpaid him," Middleton said. "I told him that tonight. I told that to Scott Boras a while ago."Earlier in the playoffs, Harper said "We ain't losing," and so far that's looking pretty good. The Phillies will play the winner of the Houston Astros and New York Yankees in the World Series, which starts on Friday. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA

