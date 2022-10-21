ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RNB Cincy 100.3

Cynthia Bailey Says Peter Thomas Reached Out To Her After The Divorce

By @IndiaMonee
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XgBc4_0iiTn4nM00

Source: Bravo / Getty


Will Cynthia Bailey and Peter Thomas ever get back together?

Cynthia Bailey opened up about her ex-husband, Peter Thomas reaching out to her after her divorce announcement with Mike Hill .

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Peter reached out to me,” Bailey said to Page Six at BravoCon 2022. “He said he just wishes me the best. He told me I was a queen and that I deserve the best, so that was really, really nice.”

Thomas and Bailey were married for seven years before divorcing in 2017 and later getting with Hill in 2018. Mike Hill and Cynthia announced their divorce last week and are said to be on good terms.

“Our relationship and our marriage came with a lot of big transitions. I basically moved to a different city, a different house, started a whole new career at 55 years old. So that was all a lot of stress for me,” Bailey said.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SEE: Gary’s Tea: Are Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill Headed For Divorce? [WATCH]

SEE: Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill Make A Joint Statement & Confirming Divorce

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Cynthia Bailey breaks her silence on Mike Hill cheating allegations, more

Today in celebrity news, the “We Hear: Quick Fix” podcast covers: “Real Housewife” Cynthia Bailey is addressing the rumor that Mike Hill cheated on her before their split. Ginuwine passed out after a Criss Angel magic stunt goes wrong. And Christopher Meloni is embracing his newfound status as a “zaddy.” We Hear: Quick Fix is a Spotify-exclusive week-in-review five minute podcast from Page Six. Executive Editor Ian Mohr and Chief Reporter Francesca Bacardi break down the biggest stories of the week – including The Joy of Six, the most satisfying piece of gossip. 
urbanbellemag.com

RHOA Producers Have No Desire to Bring Back Porsha Williams for Season 15?

Porsha Williams’ exit from RHOA came during a controversial time in her life. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans had a lot to say about the most recent season on social media. Casting has been a controversial topic. Season 14 came with the departures of Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey. Cynthia was reportedly offered a friend contract and turned it down to start a new chapter outside of Bravo. As for Porsha, she wanted to take a break and focus on her own show, “Porsha’s Family Matters.” It was also suspected that Porsha wanted to step away from RHOA because she didn’t want her engagement to become a hot topic on the show. She is currently engaged to Simon Guobadia. And he is the former husband of Falynn Pena, who was a guest on a past season and introduced on the show as Porsha’s friend.
ATLANTA, GA
Page Six

Dr. Wendy Osefo ‘heard whisperings’ of Gizelle’s rumored Peter Thomas romance

Dr. Wendy Osefo never expected any drama to result from her working relationship with Peter Thomas.  But after the “Real Housewives of Potomac” star, 38, began planning a Nigerian lounge with the restaurateur, 58, he was romantically linked to her castmate and noted frenemy Gizelle Bryant.  “You know what’s so interesting, I had heard whisperings of it. And so I was just like, ‘What is happening?’” Osefo tells Page Six exclusively, detailing her initial reaction to the gossip.  “But let the record reflect it didn’t come from me,” she asserts. “It wasn’t a me thing.” In the trailer for “RHOP” Season 7, Candiace Dillard...
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah TRASHES Andy Cohen After Bravo Boss Teases She's No Longer With Network After Guilty Plea

Jen Shah came for Andy Cohen after the Bravo daddy insinuated she's no longer a member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast after pleading guilty to wire fraud. In fact, she believes it's a double standard and she's dragging Real Housewives of New Jersey star-turned-convicted criminal Teresa Giudice into the mess, RadarOnline.com can report.Hours after Cohen addressed why Shah wasn't on her franchise panel at BravoCon on Sunday, she hit back at him on Twitter by agreeing with a fan who claimed he was making an example out of her because of the color of her skin."Once...
HollywoodLife

Katie Maloney, 35, Is Dating Satchel Clendenin, 25, After Divorce & BFF Stassi Is ‘Happy’ For Her (Exclusive)

Katie Maloney, 35, is enjoying a “new” romance with Satchel Clendenin, 25, and her BFF Stassi Schroeder, 34, is fully supportive. The Vanderpump Rules star, who split from husband Tom Schwartz in March, apparently “isn’t putting too much pressure” on the new connection and Stassi “couldn’t be happier” for her. “Stassi knows things are still very new between Katie and Satchel but she couldn’t be happier for her friend,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Not because she’s dating, but because she sees how happy Katie is with her life in general.”
urbanbellemag.com

Candiace Dillard Bassett Says Gizelle Bryant & Chris Bassett Have Been Flirty in Front of Her

Candiace Dillard Bassett had a nasty fallout with Gizelle Bryant. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard Bassett is expected to have another messy season. This is due to her fallout with Gizelle Bryant. As we reported, Gizelle and Candiace clashed while filming Season 7 because of accusations about Chris Bassett. Gizelle has accused Chris of acting inappropriately with her. And she thinks he crossed the line with her while Candiace was not around. Interestingly enough, Ashley Darby also had some questions about Chris in the trailer. She wondered why he sent her a DM saying she should have hung out at a hotel he was at during the wee hours of the morning.
Distractify

Word on the Street Is That the Official 'RHOA' Season 15 Cast Has Been Picked

Calling all fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta! On Sept. 25, 2022, the network concluded Season 14 of the hit series with Part 3 of the reunion. Viewers watched Marlo Hampton answering for her behavior during the season, Sheree Whitfield finally bringing SheBySheree to fruition, and Kenya Moore’s showing her positive spirit and memorable shade. Additionally, newbie Sanya Richard-Ross talked about her beef with Drew Sidora, while the second-time peach holder got candid about her marriage with Ralph Pittman. And of course, Kandi Burruss reminded us all why she’s worldwide.
LOUISIANA STATE
bravotv.com

Cynthia Bailey Just Shared a Sweet Fact About Noelle and Her Dad Leon Robinson

What’s in a name? In honor of National Daughters Day, The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey explained the sweet meaning behind 22-year-old Noelle Robinson’s moniker. Sharing a throwback Instagram photo of her and ex Leon Robinson decked out in NBA apparel while holding their daughter, on...
HollywoodLife

Sheree Zampino Reveals Whether Ex Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Will Ever Appear On ‘RHOBH’

Sheree Zampino, 54, was a welcome addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as an ally and close confidant to fan-favorite Garcelle Beauvais. But since Sheree was only a “Friend”, we didn’t get to see anything from her son Trey Smith, 29, who she shares with ex-husband Will Smith. When Sheree did an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, we asked if her former spouse and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith will ever appear on the Bravo series, should Sheree return for season 13.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy