Little Rock, AR

Arkansas police chase ends with motorcyclist engulfed in fireball

By Nexstar Media Wire, Bill Smith, Mitch McCoy
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BIuUU_0iiTmwpM00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. ( KARK ) – The Arkansas State Police has released footage of a pursuit involving troopers that ended with a motorcyclist bursting into flames.

ASP investigators said the incident started just after 1 a.m. on October 13 when a trooper said he saw a black sport bike without a license plate on Asher Avenue in Little Rock and began a pursuit.

Whoa! Michigan deer seen jumping over car on police dashcam

The trooper said the chase continued through Little Rock, on sides streets as well as Interstates 630, 30 and 40, reaching speeds of up to 120 miles per hour and finally ending up in north Little Rock.

Footage obtained through the Freedom of Information Act appears to show troopers pursuing the motorcycle through the interstates and streets, with the bike appearing to head into oncoming traffic multiple times.

Dashcam video shows shipping container falling on police cruiser, over South Carolina bridge

Troopers reported they followed the motorcyclist to a grassy area near Allen and Chandler street where the troopers said the man got off the motorcycle and started to run away.

The trooper dashcam footage shows a trooper yelling at the man to stop and saying he was deploying his stun gun. That appears to be the point at which the man becomes engulfed in flames.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kjb9D_0iiTmwpM00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IumPt_0iiTmwpM00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZm0I_0iiTmwpM00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D0OVr_0iiTmwpM00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police

State investigators claim the man had a bottle of gasoline in his backpack, causing the fireball that quickly spread on the man.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W58zT_0iiTmwpM00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IB6OQ_0iiTmwpM00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Jl7Z_0iiTmwpM00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Su6vh_0iiTmwpM00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XhUAm_0iiTmwpM00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g7fMu_0iiTmwpM00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sLsag_0iiTmwpM00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police

Troopers could be seen running back to their vehicles, returning with fire extinguishers to put out the fire on the man. Troopers were able to knock down the fire on the man and place him under arrest.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RDi9y_0iiTmwpM00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WRa57_0iiTmwpM00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2081Ti_0iiTmwpM00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u8DVb_0iiTmwpM00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RAadb_0iiTmwpM00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06HbCS_0iiTmwpM00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iIw18_0iiTmwpM00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • Image courtesy Arkansas State Police

Authorities said the man was rushed to the burn unit at Arkansas Children’s Hospital and that he is currently stable and expected to survive.

See the full dashcam video below:

Records from the Arkansas State Police show the man is facing multiple charges, including felony fleeing, first-degree reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

