Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Looking To Sell D'USSÉ Stake To Bacardi — But Claims Cognac Partner Is Lowballing Him
JAY-Z is reportedly looking to sell his ownership stake in D’USSÉ to Barcardi — his 50/50 partner in the cognac brand — but believes the spirits giant is trying to lowball him. Earlier this week, it was reported Hov’s SC Liquor company filed a lawsuit against...
hypebeast.com
Jordan Brand Expands Its "25 Years in China" Collection With the Air Jordan 12
2022 marks the 25th year of business in China for Jordan Brand. Its 1997 opening year came at a time when the Air Jordan 12 was still new to shelves, thus it having a special connection to the country. Over the years, Jordan Brand has nodded to this with the silhouette’s inclusion in Chinese New Year celebrations for 2017 and 2019. In addition, the low-top version of the Air Jordan 12 was spotted as part of the “25 Years in China” collection earlier this year.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China” Drops Soon
This Air Jordan 12 contains a familiar motif. Over the past couple of weeks, Nike has been showing off some sneakers from their upcoming “25 Years In China” collection. This is meant to be a capsule that celebrates how the brand has been operating in the country for about two and a half decades now. One of the shoes that will be part of the collection is this Air Jordan 12, which can be found down below.
boundingintocrypto.com
Why Bitcoin And NFTs Are Attracting The Super Wealthy In Hong Kong
Bitcoin and non-fungible tokens are among the hottest trends in the crypto space today, and those with the wherewithal don’t mind shelling out excessive amounts of dough to invest in them. On To Bitcoin…. Even when currently trading at a price that is 72% lower than its November 2021...
boundingintocrypto.com
Cardano NFT Volume Hits New ATH Rising Over 300%
Data shows the total volume of the Cardano-based NFTs has reached a new all-time high after surging up more than 300% in the last ten days. Cardano Daily NFT Volume Sets New ATH At 4 Million ADA. Ater having remained low for the last few months, the 24 hour volumes...
boundingintocrypto.com
State of Decentralized Finance Remains Lackluster, Value Locked in Defi Slid 67% in 6 Months – Defi Bitcoin News
During the last 125 days or roughly four months, the total value locked (TVL) in decentralized finance (defi) has been range bound within the $50 billion to $65 billion region. The TVL in defi has shed significant value during the past six months as it dropped from $161 billion on April 1, down more than 67% lower to today’s $51.72 billion.
boundingintocrypto.com
how these three major corporations are working to bring web3 into the mainstream
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. If Walmart is serious about crypto, Bitcoin could skyrocket. Bitcoin as a payment option may become more popular than you think. Suresh Kumar, Walmart’s global chief technology officer, discussed some of the ways the giant retailer plans to make crypto a key part of its future payments strategy, both for physical and virtual goods, at Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit.
boundingintocrypto.com
Hong Kong Presents Digital Currency Prototype, Project Aurum – Finance Bitcoin News
Financial authorities in Hong Kong have unveiled a prototype of the Chinese autonomous territory’s own central bank digital currency called Project Aurum. The two-tier platform features a wholesale interbank and a retail e-wallet system, participants revealed. Hong Kong to Issue Retail Tokens and Stablecoins as Part of Project Aurum.
boundingintocrypto.com
Innovative blockchain/P2E games find a new hotspot in India; Calvaria presale
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. With the introduction of Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and NFTs, the gaming industry is going through various changes on a global scale. On the other hand, traditional games run on centralized systems and are managed by big businesses that typically have total control over the gaming environment. Additionally, the money from in-app purchases only flowed in one direction, from the players’ purses to the game developers’.
boundingintocrypto.com
3 Altcoins That defy Bitcoin Dominance And Continue To Rally
CSPR’s price remains strong despite price facing rejection from a high of $0.055 as the price holds above the key support area. TWT breaks out of a descending triangle as the price looks strong despite Bitcoin (BTC) dragging market prices down. The price of CRV respects the downtrend line...
boundingintocrypto.com
How ethereum’s merge made crypto mining more sustainable
Energy usage has been one of the cryptocurrency industry’s biggest targets for critique. But it’s not likely that bitcoin will follow suit. Instead, the bitcoin network is sticking with a system called proof-of-work, in which highly specialized computers try to guess a winning number that serves to validate transactions and create new coins. This is what’s known as mining.
boundingintocrypto.com
IMPT raises more than $7 million; D2T presale shows promise
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Investors have been seeking to start a fresh crypto portfolio as the cryptocurrency market begins to rebound. But, with over 22,000 coins to choose from, it can become increasingly difficult to select the finest trending cryptocurrencies to invest in. This raises the question- Which tokens can one consider parking their funds in this volatile market condition?
boundingintocrypto.com
4 Best Cryptos to Buy Now October 22: CHZ, APE, TAMA and
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The current change in the environment of some cryptocurrencies has been quite intriguing. Two of these cryptocurrencies are Chiliz and Apecoin. While CHZ is seeing a new surge in price after grabbing some sell-side liquidity, a bullish divergence can be spotted on the APE/USD daily chart.
boundingintocrypto.com
BTC Mining Investment Platform Declared Pyramid Scheme by South African Consumer Watchdog – Regulation Bitcoin News
According to the National Consumer Commission, about 4,000 South Africans who invested in a bitcoin mining equipment supplier, Obelisk, may have participated in a pyramid scheme. The commission said participants in the pyramid scheme may have lost as much as over $6 million. Obelisk Used Social Media Platforms to Lure...
boundingintocrypto.com
Crypto incubators have a responsibility to maintain fiscal discipline
Contrary to popular belief, a bear market provides ideal conditions for startup founders and developers to work on technological innovations. The absence of market frenzy and speculative investing helps startups to focus on the fundamentals, which are beneficial in the long run. However, bear markets dry up capital sources, and liquidity becomes the proverbial mirage of an oasis in the desert sand. Thus, startups turn toward incubators who become messiahs with their network of angel investors and venture capitalists.
boundingintocrypto.com
Check why Crypto Prices Fluctuate
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Fed (Federal Reserve) maintains its financial tightening policy in the face of consistently rising inflation within the US. Another 75 basis point increase in interest rates was announced this month. The Fed’s actions, as well as the global macroeconomic environment, promote the strengthening of the US currency and the DXY index, which reflects its strength.
boundingintocrypto.com
DappRadar report says the metaverse is still popular amid the bear market
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. DappRadar, a decentralized application discovery and analysis platform, has issued a report focused on the current state of the metaverse. The report showed that while trade within the metaverse had slowed down this year, there was still a huge interest in the sector.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Huarache Joins the "Social FC" Pack
Following special takes on the Air Max 95 and Nike Air Max Plus, the latest silhouette to join Nike‘s soccer-inspired “Social FC” pack is the Nike Air Huarache, arriving in “Light Smoke Grey” camo, “Anthracite” and blue. The upcoming pairs feature a mix...
hypebeast.com
Nike Officially Announces Its Día de Muertos “Somos Familia” Footwear Collection
One admirable tradition of is that it never overlooks cultural celebrations. With the start of November coming up, the brand has taken the initiative to highlight the forthcoming Día de Muertos festivities by revealing a special collection that celebrates the annual Mexican commemoration. Four silhouettes alongside matching apparel items are integrated into this capsule, all of which lean into the “Somos Familia” motif which describes the unbreakable bond of families and memories.
boundingintocrypto.com
Hong Kong Is Planning To Permit Crypto Retail Investment Trading
Hong Kong is now contemplating changing its crypto trading requirements, in a way attempting to be different from China on the all-out crypto ban. It is now planning to take action as it wants to attain the status of being a global cryptocurrency hub by introducing many legal initiatives that are related to the crypto industry.
Comments / 0