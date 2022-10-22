Read full article on original website
Bryce Harper's message to Phillies fans bleeped out on TV broadcast: 'We're gonna bring this s–t home'
Part of Bryce Harper’s message to Phillies fans was bleeped out on the TV broadcast after Philadelphia secured its first World Series berth since 2009.
Bryce Harper sends Phillies to World Series: Watch from every angle (Video)
With the team trailing 3-2 in Game 5 of the NLCS, Bryce Harper hit a clutch, go-ahead home run for the Philadelphia Phillies. The Philadelphia Phillies were one win away from winning the NL pennant, and they were looking to do so at Citizens Bank Park in front of their fans. The San Diego Padres, however, were not going down easily, taking a 3-2 lead into the eighth inning.
Philly fans could be heard over a mile away during Game 3 NLCS win (VIDEO)
The Phillies are back, and the fans in South Philadelphia are going absolutely nuts. They can be heard throughout the city. The Philadelphia Phillies haven’t been to the postseason since 2011, and a trip to the NLCS has Philly fans understandably psyched. Philadelphia sports fans have quite the reputation for better or for worse, but you sure as heck can’t say they don’t show out for their teams.
Jay Wright Spotted Cheering on Philadelphia Phillies at NLCS Game 4
Former Villanova men's basketball head coach and two-time National Champion Jay Wright was spotted at game four of the National League Championship Series Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, cheering on the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres 10-6 to take a 3-1 NLCS lead. They are just one win away from clinching their first trip to the World Series since 2009.
Philadelphia Phillies fans go crazy celebrating team going to World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies are headed to their first World Series since 2009 after missing the postseason for 11 years. Fans are making up for lost time.
Phillies in the World Series: What to know about schedule, tickets, TV
The Phillies are on their way to the World Series after defeating the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, 4-3. The Phillies, who entered the playoffs as the National League’s final wild-card team and the No. 6 seed, eliminated the Padres in the National League Championship Series 4-1 thanks to contributions that include Rhys Hoskins’ two home runs in Game 3 and Kyle Schwarber’s titanic homer in the Game 1 win in San Diego.
Climbing city poles and pickup baseball games: Highlights of Philadelphia celebrating Phillies pennant
From fans climbing city poles and others breaking out in quick pickup baseball games on the street, here are the highlights of Philadelphia celebrating the Phillies winning the pennant.
Philadelphia Phillies fans celebrate NLCS win in Mayfair
"It's the Fightin Phillies, that's what they call us. The Fightins. That's the reason why we're here," said one happy fan.
Watch: Eagles All-Pro Jason Kelce pounds a beer and hugs the Phillie Phanatic during Game 2 of NLCS
Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce knows how to party. Kelce has already jump-started a musical career, collaborating with his fellow lineman on a Christmas album. Though, he might have a future as a hype man as well, firing up the crowd at Citizens Bank Park during Game 2 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Deigo Padres.
Phillies fans heard erupting in cheers blocks away from the stadium in South Philly
The world now knows just how loud it gets at Citizens Bank Park thanks to a South Philadelphia man's video that's going viral.
‘Pure chaos’: Phillies teammates react to Bryce Harper’s game-winning HR to reach World Series
Much has been said about the Philadelphia Phillies’ 13-year, $330 million commitment to Bryce Harper, especially after he appeared to be on a downward trajectory following a torrid NL MVP-winning 2015 season. Some were optimistic that the then-26 year old will age well and live up to the contract, while some were worried that Harper’s best days may have already been behind him.
Seranthony Dominguez implodes in Game 5, and so do Phillies fans on Twitter
The Philadelphia Phillies are one win away from reaching the World Series, but blew a late-inning lead in Game 5 against the Padres. A Rhys Hoskins home run was the only offense Philadelphia could muster against Padres starter Yu Darvish. Meanwhile, Zack Wheeler provided the Phillies exactly what they asked of him — over six innings of two-run ball. It’s what aces do.
Padres-Phillies Game 5 FAQ (Today, 2:30 ET on FS1)
PHILADELPHIA -- For the first time since 2009, the Phillies sit one win away from a National League pennant following their 10-6 victory over the Padres in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series on Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park. In all best-of-seven postseason series, teams that take a...
Teams with the best records in a postseason
Winning the World Series is hard. But some teams have made it look easier than others. Only one team has run the table in the postseason in the Divisional Era (since 1969): the 1976 Reds (7-0). However, no team has had an undefeated postseason run since the Wild Card Era began in 1995, making the path to a World Series championship longer.
Segura does it all -- and flexes -- to delight of Philly fans
PHILADELPHIA -- Good luck deciding who was more hyped up to close out the top of the seventh inning on Friday night: Phillies second baseman Jean Segura or the sellout crowd of 45,279 at Citizens Bank Park. Following his second stellar defensive play -- this one a diving stop into...
Harper's vision for Phillies on the verge of reality
PHILADELPHIA -- “You're always remembered for winning, and what better place to do it than Philly? This place is somewhere where fans and blue-collar people thrive on winning and thrive on being a family.” -- Bryce Harper (March 2, 2019) Nearly four years ago, Harper made the life-altering...
Harper sends Phils to World Series with biggest homer of his career
PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper came here for this. If you wondered how one of the best players in baseball might play in his first postseason in Philadelphia, you only needed to watch Harper barrel a baseball to left-center field for an epic two-run home run in the eighth inning Sunday to send the Phillies to the World Series for the first time since 2009. Harper’s dramatic blast gave the Phillies a one-run lead in a 4-3 victory over the Padres in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park, sending a sellout crowd into a frenzy.
Houston hitters continue to seize second chances
NEW YORK -- For much of the 2022 season, en route to their respective division titles, the Astros and Yankees jockeyed for position atop the American League. The No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in a best-of-seven series were on the line in anticipation of a heavyweight bout between two of the game’s giants come October.
Hoskins headed to WS for 1st time in career
PHILADELPHIA -- Ryan Howard. Jimmy Rollins. Chase Utley. Jayson Werth. Matt Stairs. From the moment first baseman Rhys Hoskins became a Phillie, he heard the names and he saw the photos. Those legends had left quite the legacy as members of the 2008 World Series-winning ballclub. • World Series Game...
How Suárez's quick hook sets up G4 plan for Phils
PHILADELPHIA -- It's hard to blame Phillies fans if they shuddered a bit when Ranger Suárez got the hook after throwing just 68 pitches in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park. Sixty-eight. That's the same number of pitches Aaron Nola...
