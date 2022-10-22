ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FanSided

Bryce Harper sends Phillies to World Series: Watch from every angle (Video)

With the team trailing 3-2 in Game 5 of the NLCS, Bryce Harper hit a clutch, go-ahead home run for the Philadelphia Phillies. The Philadelphia Phillies were one win away from winning the NL pennant, and they were looking to do so at Citizens Bank Park in front of their fans. The San Diego Padres, however, were not going down easily, taking a 3-2 lead into the eighth inning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Philly fans could be heard over a mile away during Game 3 NLCS win (VIDEO)

The Phillies are back, and the fans in South Philadelphia are going absolutely nuts. They can be heard throughout the city. The Philadelphia Phillies haven’t been to the postseason since 2011, and a trip to the NLCS has Philly fans understandably psyched. Philadelphia sports fans have quite the reputation for better or for worse, but you sure as heck can’t say they don’t show out for their teams.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanNation Fastball

Jay Wright Spotted Cheering on Philadelphia Phillies at NLCS Game 4

Former Villanova men's basketball head coach and two-time National Champion Jay Wright was spotted at game four of the National League Championship Series Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, cheering on the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres 10-6 to take a 3-1 NLCS lead. They are just one win away from clinching their first trip to the World Series since 2009.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Phillies in the World Series: What to know about schedule, tickets, TV

The Phillies are on their way to the World Series after defeating the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, 4-3. The Phillies, who entered the playoffs as the National League’s final wild-card team and the No. 6 seed, eliminated the Padres in the National League Championship Series 4-1 thanks to contributions that include Rhys Hoskins’ two home runs in Game 3 and Kyle Schwarber’s titanic homer in the Game 1 win in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

‘Pure chaos’: Phillies teammates react to Bryce Harper’s game-winning HR to reach World Series

Much has been said about the Philadelphia Phillies’ 13-year, $330 million commitment to Bryce Harper, especially after he appeared to be on a downward trajectory following a torrid NL MVP-winning 2015 season. Some were optimistic that the then-26 year old will age well and live up to the contract, while some were worried that Harper’s best days may have already been behind him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Padres-Phillies Game 5 FAQ (Today, 2:30 ET on FS1)

PHILADELPHIA -- For the first time since 2009, the Phillies sit one win away from a National League pennant following their 10-6 victory over the Padres in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series on Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park. In all best-of-seven postseason series, teams that take a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Teams with the best records in a postseason

Winning the World Series is hard. But some teams have made it look easier than others. Only one team has run the table in the postseason in the Divisional Era (since 1969): the 1976 Reds (7-0). However, no team has had an undefeated postseason run since the Wild Card Era began in 1995, making the path to a World Series championship longer.
MLB

Segura does it all -- and flexes -- to delight of Philly fans

PHILADELPHIA -- Good luck deciding who was more hyped up to close out the top of the seventh inning on Friday night: Phillies second baseman Jean Segura or the sellout crowd of 45,279 at Citizens Bank Park. Following his second stellar defensive play -- this one a diving stop into...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Harper's vision for Phillies on the verge of reality

PHILADELPHIA -- “You're always remembered for winning, and what better place to do it than Philly? This place is somewhere where fans and blue-collar people thrive on winning and thrive on being a family.” -- Bryce Harper (March 2, 2019) Nearly four years ago, Harper made the life-altering...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Harper sends Phils to World Series with biggest homer of his career

PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper came here for this. If you wondered how one of the best players in baseball might play in his first postseason in Philadelphia, you only needed to watch Harper barrel a baseball to left-center field for an epic two-run home run in the eighth inning Sunday to send the Phillies to the World Series for the first time since 2009. Harper’s dramatic blast gave the Phillies a one-run lead in a 4-3 victory over the Padres in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park, sending a sellout crowd into a frenzy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Houston hitters continue to seize second chances

NEW YORK -- For much of the 2022 season, en route to their respective division titles, the Astros and Yankees jockeyed for position atop the American League. The No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in a best-of-seven series were on the line in anticipation of a heavyweight bout between two of the game’s giants come October.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Hoskins headed to WS for 1st time in career

PHILADELPHIA -- Ryan Howard. Jimmy Rollins. Chase Utley. Jayson Werth. Matt Stairs. From the moment first baseman Rhys Hoskins became a Phillie, he heard the names and he saw the photos. Those legends had left quite the legacy as members of the 2008 World Series-winning ballclub. • World Series Game...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

How Suárez's quick hook sets up G4 plan for Phils

PHILADELPHIA -- It's hard to blame Phillies fans if they shuddered a bit when Ranger Suárez got the hook after throwing just 68 pitches in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park. Sixty-eight. That's the same number of pitches Aaron Nola...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

