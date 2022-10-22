Read full article on original website
In-person early voting begins in South Carolina for November midterms
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Early voting in person has begun for South Carolina. As voters make their way to the polls in South Carolina this election season, they will have a lot to consider. Among them, a referendum -- Voters will be asked to consider a $156-million bond to...
wpde.com
Officer and inmate assault at SC DJJ sparks series of major changes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Leaders with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice tell WACH FOX News they’re working on a series of changes to help the facility become more efficient. DJJ officials say they have officers with SLED, the state department of natural resources (DNR) and the...
WIS-TV
South Carolina schools receive $3.1 million from USDA for school meal programs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USDA signed a cooperative agreement with South Carolina to provide funding for school meal programs. The $3.1 million is part of a cooperative agreement between the USDA and the South Carolina Department of Agriculture in the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program. The program purchases and distributes local and regional foods and beverages for school children through the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.
wach.com
'It has to stop': State election leaders address possible intimidation issues at polls
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Defending democracy. That’s the message a small group of South Carolinians are hoping to send to election leaders and lawmakers across the Palmetto State ahead of the midterm elections, citing concerns they have about potential threats. “No intimidation by anyone. Our vote is...
WLTX.com
South Carolina early voting begins: Here's where you can vote and when
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina voters don't need to wait until election day in November to cast their ballots for the 2022 general election. The State Election Commission is reminding voters that early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 across South Carolina in each county. Voting is open from 8:30...
WLTX.com
Fresh produce boxes now available to students, staff at four local colleges and universities
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Students and staff at four local college campuses now have access to boxes of fresh produce for just $5 as part of a new program to address food insecurity. FoodShare South Carolina is new program by the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. It launched Wednesday at the University of South Carolina, Allen University, and Columbia College. Foodshare will soon be coming to Benedict College as well.
No excuse needed, just a photo ID for early voting in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Early voting starts Monday, Oct. 24 in South Carolina. This is the second election in South Carolina where an excuse is not required to cast a ballot before Election Day. This comes after legislation passed in May to change those voting rules. If you plan to...
Officials sign agreement to grow South Carolina, Taiwan educational relations
Higher education officials in South Carolina signed a historic agreement with the Republic of China (Taiwan) earlier this week.
wach.com
S.C. schools receive funding from USDA to combat impacts faced by supply-chain disruptions
COLUMBIA, SC — As schools across the state continue to recover from the economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, the USDA is stepping up to help combat school meal costs for up to 800,000 students statewide. Tracy Dixon, Richland School District One Director of Nutrition services tells WACH FOX...
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina
This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
WMBF
Emergency management officials urge South Carolinians to be prepared for earthquakes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Stop, drop, and roll is what most Americans know to do to escape a fire. But emergency management officials urge South Carolinians to also know what to do in an earthquake: drop, cover, and hold on. Those three steps were practiced across the world Thursday morning,...
Sparks fly as South Carolina congressional candidates focus on transgender health in debate
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Sparks flew during Wednesday night’s 1st Congressional District debate as the two candidates were asked about so-called gender-affirming treatments — a contentious issue in recent weeks after a leading transgender health group lowered its recommended age for beginning gender transitioning treatment, including sex hormones and surgery, to 14. Researchers said […]
SLED: South Carolina corrections officer, inmates charged in “mob attack”
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced charges on Friday against a former Al Cannon Detention Center corrections officer and four inmates in connection to a Sept. 13 attack on an inmate. According to an arrest warrant dated Sept. 15, Shannon Burden was working as a corrections officer when she “allowed […]
USC Gamecock
Candidate for governor Cunningham visits USC to talk abortion, legalizing marijuana ahead of midterms
Democratic candidate for S.C. governor Joe Cunningham visited USC on Oct. 20 to encourage turnout in the upcoming election, as well as talk about his stances on abortion, education and legalizing marijuana and sports betting. Cunningham's appearance outside Russell House was sponsored by the Theta Nu Chapter of Alpha Phi...
coladaily.com
Surprise proposal thrills crowd at South Carolina State Fair
Magic happens every year at the South Carolina State Fair, but several hundred of those in attendance Saturday witnessed a once in a lifetime moment that was not part of the usual shows. At the end of the 4:30 performance of the Circus at the Fair, Steven Murray of Greenwood...
CNET
Is Your State Sending Out a Tax Rebate This Month?
California began mailing inflation relief checks of up to $1,050 to eligible taxpayers this month, and by Halloween, some 3.2 million Virginians should have received tax rebates of up to $500. They're just two of the states issuing income tax refunds to help people cope with ongoing inflation: Starting in...
Meet the candidate: Joe Cunningham (D) for SC Governor
South Carolina gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham (D) is hoping that people in the state are ready for a change in political leadership. He's proposing term limits to prevent career politicians; and the legalization of marijuana and sports betting to improve education and infrastructure in the state.
WIS-TV
Respiratory Syncytial Virus overwhelms local hospitals
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to doctors, the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) has returned with a vengeance among newborn to school-age children in South Carolina. Dr. Deborah Greenhouse is a primary care physician at Palmetto Pediatrics in Columbia. She confirmed the uptick of positive RSV cases on Thursday. “Generally [RSV]...
Poll: Who won the Mace-Andrews debate?
(WCBD) — Now that you’ve heard the two major party candidates for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District seat debate some of the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing. Did incumbent Rep. Nancy Mace win your support for a second term or did Democratic challenger […]
Roughly 7,000 chickens lost in late night Lexington County fire, authorities say
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County Fire Services says a Friday night fire destroyed a chicken house and killed several thousand chickens. The fire happened in the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road, roughly four miles west of Red Bank, around 9:30 p.m. By the time crews arrived, the entire structure was already burning heavily.
