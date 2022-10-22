ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Officer and inmate assault at SC DJJ sparks series of major changes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Leaders with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice tell WACH FOX News they’re working on a series of changes to help the facility become more efficient. DJJ officials say they have officers with SLED, the state department of natural resources (DNR) and the...
South Carolina schools receive $3.1 million from USDA for school meal programs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USDA signed a cooperative agreement with South Carolina to provide funding for school meal programs. The $3.1 million is part of a cooperative agreement between the USDA and the South Carolina Department of Agriculture in the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program. The program purchases and distributes local and regional foods and beverages for school children through the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.
'It has to stop': State election leaders address possible intimidation issues at polls

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Defending democracy. That’s the message a small group of South Carolinians are hoping to send to election leaders and lawmakers across the Palmetto State ahead of the midterm elections, citing concerns they have about potential threats. “No intimidation by anyone. Our vote is...
Fresh produce boxes now available to students, staff at four local colleges and universities

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Students and staff at four local college campuses now have access to boxes of fresh produce for just $5 as part of a new program to address food insecurity. FoodShare South Carolina is new program by the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. It launched Wednesday at the University of South Carolina, Allen University, and Columbia College. Foodshare will soon be coming to Benedict College as well.
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina

This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
Sparks fly as South Carolina congressional candidates focus on transgender health in debate

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Sparks flew during Wednesday night’s 1st Congressional District debate as the two candidates were asked about so-called gender-affirming treatments — a contentious issue in recent weeks after a leading transgender health group lowered its recommended age for beginning gender transitioning treatment, including sex hormones and surgery, to 14. Researchers said […]
Surprise proposal thrills crowd at South Carolina State Fair

Magic happens every year at the South Carolina State Fair, but several hundred of those in attendance Saturday witnessed a once in a lifetime moment that was not part of the usual shows. At the end of the 4:30 performance of the Circus at the Fair, Steven Murray of Greenwood...
Is Your State Sending Out a Tax Rebate This Month?

California began mailing inflation relief checks of up to $1,050 to eligible taxpayers this month, and by Halloween, some 3.2 million Virginians should have received tax rebates of up to $500. They're just two of the states issuing income tax refunds to help people cope with ongoing inflation: Starting in...
Respiratory Syncytial Virus overwhelms local hospitals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to doctors, the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) has returned with a vengeance among newborn to school-age children in South Carolina. Dr. Deborah Greenhouse is a primary care physician at Palmetto Pediatrics in Columbia. She confirmed the uptick of positive RSV cases on Thursday. “Generally [RSV]...
Poll: Who won the Mace-Andrews debate?

(WCBD) — Now that you’ve heard the two major party candidates for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District seat debate some of the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing.  Did incumbent Rep. Nancy Mace win your support for a second term or did Democratic challenger […]
