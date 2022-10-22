Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina
In a year in which money has been among the dominant talking points in men’s professional golf—LIV Golf and the PGA Tour racing to see how many zeros they can toss at the end of prize money payouts to try and make players feel special—Rory McIlroy was playing for something more in the final round of the CJ Cup.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour star will be "taking a break for a little bit"
PGA Tour star Max Homa has confirmed he will be "taking a break" from competitive action as he will shortly become a father for the first time. Homa, 31, has enjoyed another stellar year on the PGA Tour with two victories coming at the Wells Fargo Championship in May and a successful title defence at the Fortinet Championship in September when taking advantage of a shocking collapse from Danny Willett.
Rory McIlroy wins 2022 CJ Cup at Congaree Club
RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — The final steps on Rory McIlroy’s long road back to No. 1 go down on the scorecard as bogeys, which made him laugh. All that mattered Sunday was winning the CJ Cup in South Carolina, and that about made him cry. McIlroy reclaimed the No. 1 ranking for the ninth time […]
Golf.com
Phil Mickelson’s new Callaway 2+ Tour mini driver on USGA conforming list?
One of the best ways to cure a classic “case of the Mondays” beyond going to Chotchkie’s to grab a coffee (is anyone getting this reference or am I wasting my time?) is to run a search on the USGA conforming list, and the standout today is a new 2+ Tour wood from Callaway.
Golf.com
Clever rules play lets pro hit from nearby fairway — after burying tee shot in sand
Keegan Bradley, buried in the sand, dug himself out with a rules book. “He had one of the worst lies I’ve ever seen — he was plugged in the bunker and up against the fescue,” on-course analyst Smylie Kaufman said on Golf Channel. Bradley, though, didn’t hit...
golfmagic.com
Report: Injury-ridden Anthony Kim discussed LIV Golf with PGA Tour chiefs
Court documents reveal the PGA Tour spoke to Anthony Kim in their ongoing lawsuit against the LIV Golf Invitational Series. As first reported on by SI's Alex Miceli, the little nugget was revealed when court documents were sifted through after a discovery hearing on 17 October. That discovery hearing was...
Golf.com
‘That was a little weird’: Pro bizarrely hits ‘2 inches behind ball’
Cam Davis, in one motion, let go of his fairway metal with his right hand, looked down at the ground and thumped it with his club. If you are wondering what the heck happened on his tee shot on Congaree Golf Club’s closing hole, Davis had the look of someone who was too.
Winner's Bag: Rory McIlroy, 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina
A complete list of the golf equipment Rory McIlroy used to win the PGA Tour’s 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina:. DRIVER: TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ (9 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft. FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade SIM2 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kai’ Li White 80 TX shaft. Stealth Plus+...
With boosted purse, WM Phoenix Open field likely to be the best ever at TPC Scottsdale
As an "elevated event" in 2023, the WM Phoenix Open will more than double its prize money and have perhaps the best collection of players ever.
BBC
Rory McIlroy: Defending champion holds a one-shot lead going into final round of CJ Cup
-13 R McIlroy (NI); -12 J Rahm (Spa), KH Lee (Kor), K Kitayama (US); -10 A Wise (US), T Moore (US) Selected others: -8 T Fleetwood (Eng); -7 S Lowry (Ire), T Hatton (Eng); -6 M Fitzpatrick (Eng) Defending champion Rory McIlroy holds a one-shot lead going into the final...
Tri-City Herald
Rory McIlroy defends at CJ Cup, returns to World No. 1
Rory McIlroy is on top of the golf world again. The 33-year-old Northern Irishman carded four back-nine birdies on Sunday and signed for 4-under 67 at Congaree Golf Club to win the CJ Cup in South Carolina and ascend to World No. 1. McIlroy successfully defended his title – which...
golfmagic.com
It's Happened AGAIN! L.A.B. Golf MEZZ MAX Custom Putter Review
- The L.A.B Golf MEZZ Max putter is designed to make your putting effortless. - The custom alignment aid is very helpful, as well as the forward press in the shaft and grip. L.A.B Golf has released the new MEZZ Max putter for 2022. The brand specialises in putters which have been used on the PGA Tour by the likes of Adam Scott.
nbcsportsedge.com
Denny McCarthy tops odds list for Bermuda Championship
Editor's Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. The PGA Tour hits the road again this week, heading into international waters for...
