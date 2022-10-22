CHICAGO, Ill. – DePaul women's soccer travels east for their last away match versus the Villanova Wildcats on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT. Fans can stream the game on the BIG EAST digital network on FloSports. The Blue Demons (3-11-1, 1-6-1 BIG EAST ) arrive to Villanova, P.A. after...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO